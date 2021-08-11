Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
August 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: In Extremo - Mönchengladbach 2021

Details
InExtremoSparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
6th August 2021
In Extremo - Strandkorb Open Air - “Endlich live - Sommer 2021” Tour

Even if it was raining that day, many fans did not miss the opportunity to come to the Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach. Fortunately, the award-winning beach chair concept helps to provide all visitors with a dry place.

IN EXTREMO (short name from the fans InEx) was founded 1995 in Berlin by Michael Robert Rhein (alias Das Letzte Einhorn / The Last Unicorn) and performed at Medieval festivals in the beginning of their carrier. Over the time the music became more and more Rock and so, the band also performs at the big scene and Rock festivals.

InExtremo 10 von 28

Music & Performance
Shortly after IN EXTREMO entered the stage and performed their first song, ‘Sängerkrieg’, the audience already stood in front of their beach chairs and celebrated their idols. During the whole concert the people clapped their hands, danced or ran in circles around their beach chairs. Sometimes someone screamed the name of a song in the direction of the stage. I was fascinated how old instruments can rock. For example, Dr. Pymonte (in real live André Strugala) played flutes in different sizes, harp or special kind of citer. During some songs he played a bagpipe together with his band colleague Flex der Biegsame (Marco Zorzytzky) and marched across the stage.

InExtremo 26 von 28

IN EXTREMO also played a few songs from their new album, ‘Kompass zur Sonne’, but the remaining songs from the album were saved for their “KOMPASS ZUR SONNE - TOUR 2021/2022”. So, most songs of this fantastic concert in Mönchengladbach came from the earlier years of IN EXTREMO. The well-known pyro show could of course not be missing in Mönchengladbach. Flames that flied across the stage or explosions with sparkles - every minute of the concert was a special experience. For the audience as well as for the band, who visibly enjoyed being on stage again and performing in front of an excited audience.

InExtremo 25 von 28

Setlist
01. Sängerkrieg
02. Küss mich
03. Herr Mannelig
04. Feuertaufe
05. Störtebeker
06. Unsichtbar
07. Gaukler
08. Troja
09. Himmel und Hölle
10. Lieb Vaterland, magst ruhig sein
11. Rasend Herz
12. Frei zu sein
13. Kompass zur Sonne
14. Alles schon gesehen
15. Liam
16. Quid pro Quo
17. Saigon und Bagdad
18. Siehst du das Licht
19. Vollmond
20. Spielmannsfluch
21. Sternhagelvoll
---
22. Rotes Haar
23. Ai vis lo lop
24. Pikse Palve

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10

  • InExtremo_10_von_28
  • InExtremo_11_von_28
  • InExtremo_12_von_28
  • InExtremo_13_von_28
  • InExtremo_14_von_28
  • InExtremo_15_von_28
  • InExtremo_16_von_28
  • InExtremo_17_von_28
  • InExtremo_18_von_28
  • InExtremo_19_von_28
  • InExtremo_1_von_28
  • InExtremo_20_von_28
  • InExtremo_21_von_28
  • InExtremo_22_von_28
  • InExtremo_23_von_28
  • InExtremo_24_von_28
  • InExtremo_25_von_28
  • InExtremo_26_von_28
  • InExtremo_27_von_28
  • InExtremo_28_von_28
  • InExtremo_2_von_28
  • InExtremo_3_von_28
  • InExtremo_4_von_28
  • InExtremo_5_von_28
  • InExtremo_6_von_28

All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
You are here: Home Artists F-J Live Review: In Extremo - Mönchengladbach 2021