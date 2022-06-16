Live Review: Fury in the Slaughterhouse - Mönchengladbach 2022

SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany11th June 2022As the second artist in 2022 the German Band FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE came to the SparkassenPark / Mönchengladbach. Fortunately, the weather was sunny along this evening and so the visitors could look forward to the concert with a cold beer or a bratwurst.FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE, around singer Kai Wingenfelder, also had to wait almost two years before they were allowed to go on stage again. With his brother Thorsten Wingenfelder (guitar), drummer Rainer Schumann, Christof Stein-Schneider on second guitar, bassist Christian Decker and Gero Drnek (keyboard, mandolin and guitar), the band entered the SparkassenPark stage right on time. Already during the first songs, singer Kai left the stage and looked for the closeness to the audience. In this time the fans in the first row got very close to the singer. You could see by the smile of the FURY frontman that he was visibly enjoying the closeness to his fans after such a long live-abstinence.The audience got to hear almost all the well-known hits of the guys from Hanover / Germany with ‘Radio Orchid’, ‘When I'm Dead and Gone’, ‘Every Generation Got Its Own Disease’ and ‘Time To Wonder’. As the fans seemed very hungry for the music of FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE, they demanded an encore after the end of the gig. So, the guys around Kai Wingenfelder even had to play a total of three encores. So, all in all it was an evening where nothing was missing. https://www.fury.de / https://www.facebook.com/furyintheslaughterhouseofficialSetlist01. Good Day to Remember02. Milk and Honey03. Letter to Myself04. Radio Orchid05. 199506. All About Us07. Sometimes (Stop to Call) (Acoustic)08. Then She Said (Acoustic)09. Now10. When I’m Dead and Gone (McGuinness Flint cover)11. Kiss the Judas12. Replay13. Not the Time to Live a Lie14. Trapped Today, Trapped Tomorrow15. Every Generation Got Its Own Disease16. Cry It Out17. This Will Never Replace Rock’n’Roll18. Time to Wonder---19. Riding on a Dead Horse20. Kick It Out---21. Drug Addicted in the Jailhouse22. Won’t Forget These Days---23. Won’t Forget These Days (Reprise)24. Down ThereRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8.5Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.6 / 10All Pictures and text by Andreas Klüppelberg