Live Review: Hu, The - Cologne 2022

Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
3rd November 2022
The Hu - “Once in a lifetime - Black Thunder Tour” 2022 - Support: King Nun
The Mongolia, a country between Russia and China... It is associated with vast steppes and Mongolians living in tents. THE HU combines the traditional music of these people with modern Rock music. In the supporting program the band KING NUN from London rocked the stage of the Cologne Live Music Hall. That evening, the Live Music Hall was more than well filled. The visitors stood close to each other and it was very difficult to get from one’s place to the bar and back.
King Nun
When the five boys of KING NUN came on stage, the visitors who didn’t know the band thought that a school band was coming on stage. But after the first few notes it was clear that this was a real Punk Rock band. The boys didn’t spare their instruments and jumped or ran across the stage. Because the instruments of the main act were already set up, the remaining space for KING NUN was very limited. So they used the monitor speakers at the front of the stage as a platform. The guys from KING NUN come from London by birth, but their live music with the wrenching guitar riffs has a touch of American Punk music. So KING NUN also played the classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ by IGGY POP AND THE STOOGES as their last song. What made KING NUN so likeable was that they talked to the visitors after their performance. https://www.kingnun.com / https://www.facebook.com/KingNunBand
Setlist
01. Golden Age
02. Lightning To Fly
03. Chinese Medicine
04. Heavenly
05. OCD
06. Selfish
07. Tulip
08. Sinking Feeling
09. Live On The Beach
10. Hung Around
11. Escapism
12. I Wanna Be Your Dog (Iggy Pop Cover)
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8.5
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8.1 / 10
The Hu
The audience didn’t have to wait very long for the main act THE HU after KING NUN’s performance as the big instruments - drums and percussions - were already set up on stage. So six handsome musicians in Mongolian outfits came on stage after short changeover. Two of the band members immediately disappeared behind a classical drum kit and a drum with three heads, each of them almost a meter in diameter. So in addition to two electric guitars, there was also the matching Mongolian instrument, the Mongolian horse-head fiddle. This instrument is more than a meter tall and the only two strings are bowed like a cello. So singer Nyamjantsan Galsanjamts also played a special flute and once a mouth organ, which sounds perfect to the music of THE HU.
But the special thing about the music, “Hunnu Rock”, is the traditional Mongolian undertone singing. This special singing in a guise of good Rock music made the fans in the Live Music Hall rock and cheer. At times, the audience even sang along with certain lines of lyrics. Until the end, the band captivated the audience with their music, so that the hall itself was filled to capacity. https://www.thehuofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/thehuofficial
Setlist
01. Shihi Hutu
02. Shoog Shoog
03. Gereg
04. Hohochu Zairan
05. Chinggis Khaan
06. Uchirtai Gurav
07. Shireg Shireg
08. Bii Biyelgee
09. Tatar Warrior
10. Yuve Yuve
11. Wolf Totem
12. Black Thunder
13. This Is Mongol
---
14. This Mongol End
15. Sad But True
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview PET SHOP BOYS - Cologne 2023-07-01
- Preview ROGER WATERS - Cologne 2023-05-09
- Preview EROS RAMAZOTTI - Germany 2023
- Preview FRONT 242 & NITZER EBB - Oberhausen 2023-01-21
- Preview ANIMALS AS LEADERS - Cologne 2023-01-19
- Preview ZUCCHERO - “World Wild Tour” 2023
- Preview LARKIN POE - “Blood Harmony” 2023 UK & Europe Tour
- Preview MÅNESKIN - Berlin 2023-03-06
- Preview FAUN - Hamburg 2023-03-01
- Preview KATATONIA & SÓLSTAFIR - Hamburg 2023-02-22
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Xenos - The Dawn Of Ares
- CD Review: Toxic Carnage - Primitive
- CD Review: Mourn The Light - Stare Into The Face Of Death
- Live Review: Okean Elzy - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Evanescence & Within Temptation - Düsseldorf 2022
- Gallery: Bury Tomorrow & August Burns Red - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Solar Fake - Leipzig 2022
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Cure, The - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Howard Jones - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Solitary Experiments - Leipzig 2022
- Interview: Remina - November 2022
- Live Review: Pretty Reckless, The - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Skid Row - Munich 2022
- CD Review: MNHG - Mundare
- CD Review: Total Annihilation - ...On Chains Of Doom
- Live Review: Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Cold Hearted Festival - Dresden 2022
- CD Review: Sonja - Loud Arriver
- Gallery: Alter Bridge - Esch sur Alzette 2022
Latest News
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Complete line-up and play days are set
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 – OMD as Headliner and Covenant, Qntal, Oberer Totpunkt confirmed
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2023 - Uriah Heep confirmed!
- DIORAMA - Release Remix Album “Fast Advance Fast Reverse”
- THE AWAKENING - Releases new video and double album “The Passage Remains”
- A PROJECTION - Mew album ‘In A Different Light’ by Swedish Darkwave / Electronic act out 18 Nov 2022 via Metropolis Records
- GODSMACK - New studio album ‘Lighting Up The Sky’ & new single ‘You and I’
- DEATHSTARS - European tour cancelled!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Pre-Party with Steve Naghavi, Bruno Kramm, Elvis & MSTH!
- DEUS - Announce new album “How To Replace It”
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Calva y Nada exclusive festival show after 25 years + more bands confirmed!
- T.O.Y. FEAT. MARIAN GOLD (ALPHAVILLE) - New single “Turn On!” out now!
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - Release “Oddities Too”
- KATATONIA - Announces New Album, “Sky Void of Stars” + Releases First Single, “Atrium“
- SIMPLE MINDS - New album “Direction Of The Heart” with a guest performance of Russell Mael (Sparks) out now
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
- HURRICANE UND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Seven headliners and many more acts confirmed
.