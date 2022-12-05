Latest Raffles

Live Review: Hu, The - Cologne 2022

Details
TheHu Cologne 2022 10 von 37Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
3rd November 2022
The Hu - “Once in a lifetime - Black Thunder Tour” 2022 - Support: King Nun

The Mongolia, a country between Russia and China... It is associated with vast steppes and Mongolians living in tents. THE HU combines the traditional music of these people with modern Rock music. In the supporting program the band KING NUN from London rocked the stage of the Cologne Live Music Hall. That evening, the Live Music Hall was more than well filled. The visitors stood close to each other and it was very difficult to get from one’s place to the bar and back. 


King Nun

When the five boys of KING NUN came on stage, the visitors who didn’t know the band thought that a school band was coming on stage. But after the first few notes it was clear that this was a real Punk Rock band. The boys didn’t spare their instruments and jumped or ran across the stage. Because the instruments of the main act were already set up, the remaining space for KING NUN was very limited. So they used the monitor speakers at the front of the stage as a platform. The guys from KING NUN come from London by birth, but their live music with the wrenching guitar riffs has a touch of American Punk music. So KING NUN also played the classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ by IGGY POP AND THE STOOGES as their last song. What made KING NUN so likeable was that they talked to the visitors after their performance. https://www.kingnun.com / https://www.facebook.com/KingNunBand

TheHu Cologne 2022 15 von 15

Setlist
01. Golden Age
02. Lightning To Fly
03. Chinese Medicine
04. Heavenly
05. OCD
06. Selfish
07. Tulip
08. Sinking Feeling
09. Live On The Beach
10. Hung Around
11. Escapism
12. I Wanna Be Your Dog (Iggy Pop Cover)

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8.5
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8.1 / 10

The Hu

The audience didn’t have to wait very long for the main act THE HU after KING NUN’s performance as the big instruments - drums and percussions - were already set up on stage. So six handsome musicians in Mongolian outfits came on stage after short changeover. Two of the band members immediately disappeared behind a classical drum kit and a drum with three heads, each of them almost a meter in diameter. So in addition to two electric guitars, there was also the matching Mongolian instrument, the Mongolian horse-head fiddle. This instrument is more than a meter tall and the only two strings are bowed like a cello. So singer Nyamjantsan Galsanjamts also played a special flute and once a mouth organ, which sounds perfect to the music of THE HU.

TheHu Cologne 2022 36 von 37

But the special thing about the music, “Hunnu Rock”, is the traditional Mongolian undertone singing. This special singing in a guise of good Rock music made the fans in the Live Music Hall rock and cheer. At times, the audience even sang along with certain lines of lyrics. Until the end, the band captivated the audience with their music, so that the hall itself was filled to capacity. https://www.thehuofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/thehuofficial

Setlist
01. Shihi Hutu
02. Shoog Shoog
03. Gereg
04. Hohochu Zairan
05. Chinggis Khaan
06. Uchirtai Gurav
07. Shireg Shireg
08. Bii Biyelgee
09. Tatar Warrior
10. Yuve Yuve
11. Wolf Totem
12. Black Thunder
13. This Is Mongol
---
14. This Mongol End
15. Sad But True

Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10

All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg

