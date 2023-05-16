Live Review: Floor Jansen - Leipzig 2023

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany13th May 2023On the evening of May 13, I had the great pleasure of attending FLOOR JANSEN’s concert at Haus Auensee in Leipzig. Haus Auensee offered the perfect atmosphere for this special evening.The evening was opened by the wonderful Anneke van Giersbergen. Some will remember her as the voice on The Gathering. Wow, what an amazing voice. With acoustic guitar and her singing, she had the audience in their hearts after the first song. The audience rightly rewarded her with a lot of applause. What a great start. https://www.annekevangiersbergen.com/Setlist01. Lo and Behold02. Agape03. Saturnine04. Running Up That Hill05. Valley of the Queens06. I Saw a Car07. Like a Stone08. HurricaneThe location was packed when FLOOR JANSEN entered the stage with her band. The crowd cheered deafeningly and the positive energy in the room was palpable. The concert began with a powerful prelude. FLOOR JANSEN opened with her characteristic singing, which immediately got under your skin. Her voice was so powerful, dynamic and emotional that she immediately captivated the audience. Accompanied by a first-class band that perfectly showcased their musical skills, they delivered a rousing performance. The setlist was a mix of songs from Floor’s solo career as well as well-known tunes from NIGHTWISH, the band that made her famous around the world. Each song was performed with great dedication and passion, and the audience was enthralled from beginning to end.Floor’s stage presence was particularly impressive. She exuded incredible energy and regularly interacted with the audience. Between songs she told stories, creating a personal and intimate atmosphere. It was obvious that she has a close connection with her fans and that this relationship is mutual. There were also quieter moments when Floor’s voice was soft and sensitive. These moments lent a certain intimacy to the concert and showed the versatility of her singing technique. The light show and visual effects rounded up the performance, creating an impressive visual display that perfectly matched the music. The interplay of light, music and Floor’s strong presence on stage created an immersive and unforgettable experience for the concert-goers.After an encore, FLOOR JANSEN said goodbye to her enthusiastic Leipzig audience. The concert was a powerful performance by an extraordinary artist who enthralled the masses with her voice and charisma. https://www.floorjansen.comSetlist00. Fire (Intro, Instrumental)01. Fire02. Storm in a Glass (Northward song)03. Invincible04. Anfassen (Johannes Oerding cover)05. Armoured Wings06. Unikat (SDP cover)07. While Love Died (Northward song)08. Energize Me (After Forever song)09. Paragon (Northward song)10. Storm11. Hope12. Our Decades in the Sun (Nightwish song)13. Strong (After Forever song)14. Me Without You15. The Calm16. Face Your Demons (After Forever song)17. Zu Schnell Vorbei (Clueso cover)18. Come Full Circle---19. My Paragon20. Daydream21. Invincible (Outro, Instrumental)All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer