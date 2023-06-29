Live Review: One Republic - Mönchengladbach 2023

Sparkassenpark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
21st June 2023
One Republic - Live 2023 - Support: Mishaal Tamer + Tom Gregory
ONE REPUBLIC, one of the biggest hit makers, came to visit the Sparkassenpark in Mönchengladbach on this beautiful evening. The US-Americans are responsible for many songs that you can hear on the radio every day. The support artists MISHAAL TAMER and TOM GREGORY provided the warm-up programme. At a kind of market, the mixed-age audience could indulge in culinary delicacies before the concert began. From the kebab stand to the Chinese snack bar, every visitor found his or her favourite.
Mishaal Tamer
MISHAAL TAMER, who comes from Saudi Arabia, unfortunately played in front of an only half-filled Sparkassenpark. But the audience, who had already found its way in front of the stage, could already experience beautiful Pop songs and a MISHAAL TAMER with a clear voice. This name should be remembered, because we will certainly hear more from the 23-year-old MISHAAL TAMER. https://www.instagram.com/officialmishaal
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Tom Gregory
TOM GREGORY is already much more successful and you can find many of his songs in the charts. On this evening, he also heated up the audience. The sympathetic Englishman quickly got the fans singing along. No wonder, since all the songs on this evening were well-known and had already quite some radio airplay. With his songs like ‘Fingertips’ and ‘Sink or Swim’, none of the visitors could keep their feet still. Although TOM GREGORY could only play five songs, he put a lot of energy into his show. https://www.tomgregoryofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/tomgregoryofficial
Setlist
01. Rather Be You
02. Fingertips
03. Sink or Swim
04. Never Let Me Down
05. River
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
One Republic
In the meantime, after TOM GREGORY’s performance, 12,000 visitors were waiting for ONE REPUBLIC to perform. After the first band members had entered the stage to great cheers, singer Ryan Tedder also appeared and the first notes of the song ‘Secrets’ rang out. Ryan danced across the stage in his colourful Hawaiian shirt, chino pants and white sports shoes. The fans were immediately enchanted by his clear voice and his smile. A big feature of the evening was a special medley. Ryan called it a karaoke mix. The biggest fans know that Ryan Tedder also writes songs for other artists, but many visitors were very surprised when Ryan started with his medley of six songs. So, he played songs by Rihanna (Halo) and Leona Lewis (Bleeding Love), all of them world hits from Ryan’s pen that are constantly on the radio.
After this medley, the band played the very fresh song ‘Runaway’, a new masterpiece by Ryan Tedder and his band, and the typical ONE REPUBLIC sound. Singer Ryan played here again, as he often does, with his white jingle ring. The jingle ring was sometimes thrown or kicked away with the foot. When a melodic whistle sounded through the speakers, every fan knew that ‘I Ain’t Worried’ was coming. On the big LED wall on stage, you could see film clips from the movie ‘Top Gun - Maverick’ because this song was part of the soundtrack. Another chart hit followed with ‘Apologize’ which was used as the soundtrack for the Till Schweiger movie ‘Keinohrhase’.
As the audience sang along very confidently, he divided the audience into four singing groups. Some were to sing the very high part of the chorus; others took over the normal high singing and the rest had to sing the not so high notes. Ryan also praised the singing quality of the German audience. So, the blond singer then also picked up an acoustic guitar from time to time or ran across the very high stage, supported his band with his tambourine and kicked it. One of ONE REPUBLIC’s “not-to-be-missed-songs” is definitely ‘Counting Stars’. The fans sang along directly, as if in chorus, and Ryan hopped across the stage with one hand in his pocket. When his band mate played the classical guitar, Ryan climbed off the stage and sought contact with the fans in the pit in front of the stage. Clapping hands and taking selfies. https://www.onerepublic.com / https://www.facebook.com/onerepublic
Setlist
01. Secrets
02. Good Life
03. Stop and Stare
04. Rescue Me
05. Love Runs Out
06. Medley: Halo (Beyoncé cover) / Bleeding Love (Leona Lewis cover) / Burn (Ellie Goulding cover) / That’s What I Want (Lil Nas X cover) / Sucker ( Jonas Brothers cover)
07. Runaway
08. I Ain’t Worried
09. Apologize
10. Life in Color
11. I Lived
12. Counting Stars
13. If I Lose Myself
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.6 / 10
