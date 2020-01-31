Latest Raffles

Video-Interview: Grabyourface - January 2020

Details
grabyourface KaroKratochwilVideo-Interview with

Marie Lando (vocals) from Grabyourface

Marie is definitely one of the strongest personalities I’ve had a chance to interview. Passionate about her music, honest and open about herself and her art. I saw her only once so far - performing with COVENANT in Leipzig in March 2019 and I must admit it was an extremely powerful and expressive show. Marie has recently released a new production entitled ‘Summer on Saturn’ which is as sonically intensive as emotional.

At first we wanted to have a regular interview, but since Marie likes challenges she decided it would be nice to make it a bit more personal if it was a video recorded. And there it is - all the waiting was so much worth it! About her albums, inspirations, performing with COVENANT and more - with GRABYOURFACE.



Picture by Karo Kratochwil
