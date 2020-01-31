Video-Interview: Grabyourface - January 2020

Video-Interview with
Marie Lando (vocals) from Grabyourface
Marie is definitely one of the strongest personalities I’ve had a chance to interview. Passionate about her music, honest and open about herself and her art. I saw her only once so far - performing with COVENANT in Leipzig in March 2019 and I must admit it was an extremely powerful and expressive show. Marie has recently released a new production entitled ‘Summer on Saturn’ which is as sonically intensive as emotional.
At first we wanted to have a regular interview, but since Marie likes challenges she decided it would be nice to make it a bit more personal if it was a video recorded. And there it is - all the waiting was so much worth it! About her albums, inspirations, performing with COVENANT and more - with GRABYOURFACE.
Picture by Karo Kratochwil
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PLEXIPHONES
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIMMU BORGIR+AMORPHIS
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PYOGENESIS
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KOPFECHO
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EDITORS
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COOGANS BLUFF
|Fri Jan 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: ABSURD MINDS
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KIM PETRAS
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MENZINGERS
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DARKEST HOUR
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GREEEN
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WALLIS BIRD
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UFO361
|Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Sun Feb 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COBY GRANT
Login
Interviews
Latest Previews
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2020-08-08 & 09
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2020-07-25 & 26
- Preview WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN - Leipzig 2020
- Preview W-FEST - Waregem 2020
- Preview OWLS'N'BATS Festival - Detmold 2020-07-07
- Preview HURRICANE FESTIVAL - Scheeßel 2020
- Preview ROCK IM PARK - Nuremberg 2020
- Preview NEW WAVES DAY - Oberhausen 2020-05-16
- Preview MASSIVE ATTACK - Two shows in Germany in June 2020
- Preview MYRATH - Leipzig 2020-03-13
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Lowrider - Refractions
- Single Review: Fury - Galactic Rock (Single)
- CD Review: Electric Poison - Live Wire
- Live Review: Toyah - London 2020
- CD Review: Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic
- CD Review: Ushikawa - Elephant
- Live Review: While She Sleeps - Cologne 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - The Prophet (Vocals, Guitar, and Programming) from Rave The Reqviem
- Live Review: Clan of Xymox - Wroclaw 2020
- Special: Top 10 2019 - Electronic Gothic album of the year
- Live Review: Fallen Lies - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- CD Review: Keelrider - North
- CD Review: Gravebreaker / Road Warrior - Death Promise / Death in Heels on Wheels - Split EP
- CD Review: Dii Minores - Blood Of The Dead EP
- Live Review: Wage War - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Invictus - Eden
- CD Review: Knight & Gallow - Stormbringer’s Call
- CD Review: Rebel Riot - The Good, The Bad And The Heavy
- CD Review: Sylent Storm - Sylent Storm EP
- Gallery: Brothers of Metal & Elvenking - Leipzig 2020
Latest News
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
.