CD Review: Omnia - Reflexions

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CAR SEAT HEADREST
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHRIS JAMES
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MYSTIC PROPHECY
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUIS BAKER / HARRISON STORM
|Tue May 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CAR SEAT HEADREST
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE LAZYS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BUILDERS AND THE BUTCHERS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARKUS KREBS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE ARE SCIENTISTS
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOSH T. PEARSON
|Wed May 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOOSE BLOOD
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARKUS KREBS
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HEISSKALT
|Thu May 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(USA) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DEEP PURPLE - Mönchengladbach 2018-07-08
- Preview LIAM GALLAGHER - Cologne 2018-07-05
- Preview ALICE IN CHAINS - Cologne 2018-07-04
- Preview ARCH ENEMY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-10
- Preview GOJIRA - Esch-sur-Alzette 2018-07-03
- Preview BILLY TALENT - Luxembourg City 2018-06-27
- Preview KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Luxembourg City 2018-06-25
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-21
- Preview BLACK STONE CHERRY - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-19
- Preview THE OFFSPRING - Esch sur Alzette 2018-06-18
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Seigmen - Berlin 2018
- CD Review: M.I.N.E - Unexpected Truth Within
- CD Review: Haujobb - Alive
- CD Review: Mr Irish Bastard - The Desire For Revenge
- Live Review: Monster Magnet - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Pink Turns Blue - Osnabrück 2018
- CD Review: Sleepwalk - Tempus Vincit Omnia
- Gallery: Joachim Witt - Dresden 2018
- Gallery: Lisa Stansfield - Düsseldorf 2018
- Live Review: Unter Schwarzer Flagge - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Ocean, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: Ensiferum - Dresden 2018
- Gallery: Out Of Line Weekender - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Therion - Helsinki 2018
- Gallery: Emil Bulls - Münster 2018
- Concert Review: 30 Seconds To Mars - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: GusGus - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 1)
Latest News
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
- THE TWINS - Band returns with new Album after 25 Years
- CHVRCHES - “Miracle” Video Premiere & New Studio Album “Love Is Dead” on 25 May 2018
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - 10 more bands confirmed!
- MORTIIS - Re-release of “Perfectly Defect” on 1st June 2018
- RABIA SORDA - New album "The World ends today" in May 2018
.
CD Review: Omnia - Reflexions
- Details
- Written by Nastja Iz
-
Artist: Omnia
Title: Reflexions
Genre: Pagan Folk
Release Date: 30th March 2018
Label: Omnia Music / PaganScum Records
Album Review
OMNIA are officially on their creative break and working on other than just music related projects at the moment. Nevertheless Steve and Jenny worked together with Christopher Juul (producer of EUZEN, HEILUNG, VALRAVN) and so OMNIA released ‘Reflexions’ in March 2018 as a remix album of some of their most popular songs.
‘Reflexions’ starts with the shamanic and atmospheric sounds and vocals of ‘Shaman Of Chaos’ and puts the listener directly in the centre of a shamanic ceremony. ‘Niiv’s Cauldron’ starts with fairy, folk vocal intro and turns into a more electronic and clear song creating a new atmosphere to the “classical” pagan sounds. Than ‘JabberMoon’ slows the rhythm down again and tells the listener a story accompanied by atmospheric sounds and drums. ‘Alive Until We Die’ combines crystal clear sounds, hip-hop elements and Jenny’s beautiful voice along with pagan chorus. ‘Caveman’ again creates a very atmospheric atmosphere with the sounds and vocals that fit perfectly to an ancient ritual or just right back into the cave while watching the sun go down. The vocals are partly slower than in the original version of the song and so it gets a more spiritual vibe.
The change over to the dreamy and sweet melody of ‘Toys In The Attic’ is flowing, the vocals cute and soft developing to the striking laughter and atmosphere of madness without losing the dreamy sound. ‘Luna’s Coracle’ seems to pick up the soft and dreamy, clear melody of the previous song and continues its enchanted atmosphere. It gets a bit more exotic with the instrumental ‘Suck My Flute’, before more traditional sounds flow in with ‘Musick’ and mix in with more electronic vibes. ‘Auguries of Love’ starts with another storytelling and creates a cold atmosphere of a winter long, long time ago. The shamanic ritual of ‘Reflexions’ is closed by the spiritual, impulsive ‘A World Of OMNIA’.
‘Reflexions’ as a remix album is not meant to bring new music, but some more details to the already popular songs. Also it is not meant to surprise, so some versions might not feel "different enough". So are reflections not about huge surprises, but more about the small details that appear in a different light if you take a look closer and change the perspective just a little bit.
Tracklist
01. Shaman Of Chaos
02. Niiv’s Cauldron
03. JabberMoon
04. Alive Until We Die
05. Caveman
06. Toys In The Attic
07. Luna’s Coracle
08. Suck My Flute
09. Musick
10. Auguries Of Love
11. A World Of OMNIA
Line-up
Steve “Sic” Evans-van der Harten – Vocals, various instruments
Jennifer “Jenny” Evans-van der Harten – Vocals, various instruments
Daphyd “Crow” Sens – Didgeridoo, Slideridoo (until May 2018)
Rob van Barschot – Drums, Percussions (until May 2018)
Website
https://www.worldofomnia.com / https://www.facebook.com/worldofomnia
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Add comment