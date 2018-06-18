CD Review: Ost + Front - Adrenalin

Artist: Ost + FrontTitle: AdrenalinGenre: Industrial / Metal / GothicRelease Date: 16th February 2018Label: Out of LineIf you are looking for music to speed up your heartbeat then definitely OST + FRONT’s new release is a good direction. ‘Adrenalin’ is an exemplary situation when the content reflects the title perfectly: strong, ravishing guitars, overpowering vocals and fast beat will definitely wake you up better than any caffeine shot whatsoever. Shortly speaking – adrenaline outburst is guaranteed. The album consists of seventeen tracks that are consequently kept in a powerful metal stylistics - the fans of RAMMSTEIN mode should be delighted. Profound instrumental part well-seasoned with fast pace electronics and aggressive harsh vocal is what you may call a name card for OST + FRONT - ‘Adrenaline’ is a perfect representation of their spicy, smashing metal style.Even though one could think the overall album leaves impression of a grand massive flood of powerful sounds their shades vary from tracks to track, adding some shades to the black whole - from a speed metal ones (‘Disco Bukkake’, ‘Adrenalin’), through extremely profound, perfect concert goose-bumps hits (‘Heavy Metal’) or scanting types (‘USA’, ‘Bluthund’, ‘Rosenkavalier’) to a real mosh pit types (‘Blattzeit’, ‘10 Jahre Ost+Front’). I believe, ‘Adrenaline’ is a fantastic beacon showing that 10 years of the band’s artistic activity has been extremely productive and developing since what we are given is, indeed, a well-served dose of moving, energetic, high quality metal that will reach out to your guts and tear them inside out. Moreover, you will love it.01 Adrenalin02 Heavy Metal03 Disco Bukkake04 U.S.A.05 Puppenjunge06 Blattzeit07 Arm und Reich08 Böses Mädchen09 10 Jahre OST+FRONT10 Edelweiß11 Hans guck in die Luft12 Du gehst mir unter die Haut13 Alte Liebe01 Ich will alles02 Bluthund03 Rosenkavalier04 WillenskraftHerrmann OstfrontSiegfried HelmWilhelm RotlaufEva EdelweißOtto SchmalzmannFritz Knackerhttps://ostfront.de / https://www.facebook.com/ostfrontberlinMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10