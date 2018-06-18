Latest Raffles
|Mon Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: UNDERØATH
|Mon Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB
|Mon Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE INVENTED PARIS
|Tue Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RIVAL SONS
|Tue Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FIRST BLOOD
|Wed Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRIAN FALLON & THE HOWLING WEATHER
|Wed Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THRICE
|Thu Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THRICE
|Thu Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POWERFLO
|Thu Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PLINI
|Fri Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ROLLING STONES
|Fri Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS
|Fri Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLUES BROTHERS
|Fri Jun 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Darkrock Festival
|Sat Jun 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Darkrock Festival
|Sat Jun 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E
|Sat Jun 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: PERSEPHONE
|Sat Jun 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
|Sun Jun 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VIXEN
|Sun Jun 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CROWBAR
CD Review: Ost + Front - Adrenalin
- Details
- Written by Karo Kratochwil
-
Artist: Ost + Front
Title: Adrenalin
Genre: Industrial / Metal / Gothic
Release Date: 16th February 2018
Label: Out of Line
Album Review
If you are looking for music to speed up your heartbeat then definitely OST + FRONT’s new release is a good direction. ‘Adrenalin’ is an exemplary situation when the content reflects the title perfectly: strong, ravishing guitars, overpowering vocals and fast beat will definitely wake you up better than any caffeine shot whatsoever. Shortly speaking – adrenaline outburst is guaranteed. The album consists of seventeen tracks that are consequently kept in a powerful metal stylistics - the fans of RAMMSTEIN mode should be delighted. Profound instrumental part well-seasoned with fast pace electronics and aggressive harsh vocal is what you may call a name card for OST + FRONT - ‘Adrenaline’ is a perfect representation of their spicy, smashing metal style.
Even though one could think the overall album leaves impression of a grand massive flood of powerful sounds their shades vary from tracks to track, adding some shades to the black whole - from a speed metal ones (‘Disco Bukkake’, ‘Adrenalin’), through extremely profound, perfect concert goose-bumps hits (‘Heavy Metal’) or scanting types (‘USA’, ‘Bluthund’, ‘Rosenkavalier’) to a real mosh pit types (‘Blattzeit’, ‘10 Jahre Ost+Front’). I believe, ‘Adrenaline’ is a fantastic beacon showing that 10 years of the band’s artistic activity has been extremely productive and developing since what we are given is, indeed, a well-served dose of moving, energetic, high quality metal that will reach out to your guts and tear them inside out. Moreover, you will love it.
Tracklist
CD1
01 Adrenalin
02 Heavy Metal
03 Disco Bukkake
04 U.S.A.
05 Puppenjunge
06 Blattzeit
07 Arm und Reich
08 Böses Mädchen
09 10 Jahre OST+FRONT
10 Edelweiß
11 Hans guck in die Luft
12 Du gehst mir unter die Haut
13 Alte Liebe
CD2
01 Ich will alles
02 Bluthund
03 Rosenkavalier
04 Willenskraft
Line-up
Herrmann Ostfront
Siegfried Helm
Wilhelm Rotlauf
Eva Edelweiß
Otto Schmalzmann
Fritz Knacker
Website
https://ostfront.de / https://www.facebook.com/ostfrontberlin
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
