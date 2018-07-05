CD Review: Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Jul 05 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BASEMENT
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LIAM GALLAGHER
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BOMBA ESTEREO
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PROTEST THE HERO + NORMA JEAN
|Fri Jul 06 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Fri Jul 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Jul 07 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Sat Jul 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GB) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sun Jul 08 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Sun Jul 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(B) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sun Jul 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SICK PUPPIES
|Mon Jul 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BELLY
|Mon Jul 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ARCH ENEMY
|Tue Jul 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(S) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Wed Jul 11 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
|Wed Jul 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(S) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Thu Jul 12 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dong Open Air
|Thu Jul 12 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview PRONG - Cologne 2018-08-31
- Preview SUM 41 - Oberhausen 2018-08-28
- Preview DEVILDRIVER - Cologne 2018-08-23
- Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2018
- Preview INVISIBLE LIMITS & NO MORE - Bochum 2018-08-30
- Preview MIKE SHINODA - Cologne 2018-08-29
- Preview ALISON MOYET - The Other Tour Germany 2019
- Preview LENNY KRAVITZ - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-23
- Preview KALEO - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-09
- Preview ALCEST - Germany Autumn 2018
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Golden
- CD Review: Heimataerde - Aerdenbrand
- CD Review: Exploding Boy, The - Alarms
- Live Review: Massive Attack - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Luxembourg City 2018
- Gallery: Eels - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Ash Code - Perspektive
- Live Review: Killswitch Engage - Luxembourg City 2018
- Interview: Avatar - June 2018
- Live Review: Limp Bizkit - Dortmund 2018
- CD Review: Mike Shinoda - Post Traumatic
- Live Review: Black Stone Cherry - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Offspring, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Hollywood Vampires - Mönchengladbach 2018
- CD Review: Cure, The - Mixed Up / Torn Down
- Live Review: Frixion, The - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Queens of the Stone Age - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- CD Review: Ost + Front - Adrenalin
- CD Review: Tenek - Imitation of Life / What Kind of friend?
- CD Review: Purwien & Kowa - Zwei
Latest News
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Nordsjön EP” to be released on 24th June 2018 (Katyusha Records)
- SCARLET DORN - Release “Lack Of Light” on 31st August 2018 via Oblivion/SPV
- ALICE IN CHAINS - New Album in August, second Track online, Tour
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - Pioneer of electronic music celebrates 50 years of musical creation with “Planet Jarre”
- UNZUCHT - New Album “Akephalos“ to be released on 27th July 2018
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
- CD Review: Still Patient? – Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
- NINE INCH NAILS - New Album “Bad Witch” out now!
- CHRIS LIEBING - Studio album "Burn Slow" out on 7th Sept 2018 via Mute, Single release feat. Gary Numan, Tour dates and more
- MIKE SHINODA - New Song “Ghosts“, new Album “Post Traumatic“ out on 15th June 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
- DAUGHTRY - New Album “Cage To Rattle” to be releases on 27th July 2018 via RCA/ Sonymusic
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Artists per day and day tickets
- EISBRECHER - New Single “Das Gesetz” to be released on 8th June 2018!
- RICK ASTLEY - Releases new album ‘Beautiful Life’ in July 2018 via BMG
- U96 - New Album “Reboot” on 29th June 2018 via UNLTD Recordings
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
.
CD Review: Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch
- Details
- Written by J. Niggels Uhlenbruch
-
Artist: Nine Inch Nails
Title: Bad Witch
Genre: Industrial Rock / Rock
Release Date: 22nd June 2018
Label: Caroline Records
Album Review
For me as an old geezer it is still rather weird to talk about NINE INCH NAILS as a duo. But it’s a fact, after two decades of mastermind Trent Reznor being the only official member of NIN he made his British buddy Atticus Ross in 2016 an official, full-time member of his project. Ross already did some programming and production for NIN since 2005 (‘With Teeth’) and the duo won an Oscar for Best Original Score for the ‘Social Network’ movie in 2010. A fruitful liaison, apparently, so it made only sense to make Ross a fulltime NIN member. As the end of an EP trilogy, ‘Bad Witch’ is the latest result of this collaboration.
But is ‘Bad Witch’ an album or an EP? With six tracks and just over 30 minutes running time it’s right in-between, probably rather an EP but don’t tell this to Reznor as he insists ‘Bad Witch’ is a full-length album and he’s going to fly into a rage if anybody says otherwise. Oh well, artists!
Album or not, ‘Bad Witch’ starts with the three-minute ‘Shit Mirror’, a classic NIN stomper with a hectic beat, lo-fi electric guitars and an abrupt end. ‘Ahead of Ourselves’ and ‘God Break Down the Door’ are like echoes from the 1990s, circa ‘Downward Spiral’ and ‘Fragile’ era. Breakbeats, tempo changes and sudden outbursts of furious guitars, distortion, lots of synth wizardry - you get the point! The uncompromising radicalness at times reminds on the ‘Broken’ EP and ‘Play the Goddamned Part’ even seems to meander towards free jazz territory at some points. Not exactly easy listening, and I have to admit that I struggle to warm up with ‘Play the Goddamned Part’.
Most significant innovation is Trent Reznor playing the saxophone on almost all the tracks, which he rarely did in the past for NIN songs. I wonder how many fans know that he can play the saxophone, at all? The only exception is the atmospheric ‘I’m Not from This World’, which could almost be lifted from the GHOSTS project, Atticus Ross’ first major collaboration with Trent Reznor where he also got songwriting credits. The EP/ album ends with the aptly titled ‘Over and Out’, an eerie and dreamy track that almost hits the 8-minute mark.
If you are looking for NIN hits in the vein of ‘Closer’ or ‘Head like a Hole’, then you might have a hard time to enjoy ‘Bad Witch’. This release shows the duo not giving a damn about expectations or marketability. With the status of NINE INCH NAILS, they simply don’t have to. But while some parts of ‘Bad Witch’ are not easy to indulge it, it is great to see artists just following their visions no-holds-barred. In the end, NIN fans will love it!
Tracklist
01. Shit Mirror
02. Ahead of Ourselves
03. Play the Goddamned Part
04. God Break Down the Door
05. I’m Not From This World
06. Over and Out
Line-up
Trent Reznor
Atticus Ross
Website
http://www.nin.com / https://www.facebook.com/ninofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment