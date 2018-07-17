CD Review: Our Banshee - 4200

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Jul 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUDNESS
|Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKELETONWITCH
|Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
|Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMES BLUNT
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SIMPLE MINDS
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RUINER
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IGNIS FATUU
|Mon Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEPECHE MODE
|Mon Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMES BLUNT
|Mon Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Tue Jul 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MINISTRY - Leipzig 2018-08-08
- Preview FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - Germany 2019
- Preview PRONG - Cologne 2018-08-31
- Preview SUM 41 - Oberhausen 2018-08-28
- Preview DEVILDRIVER - Cologne 2018-08-23
- Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2018
- Preview INVISIBLE LIMITS & NO MORE - Bochum 2018-08-30
- Preview MIKE SHINODA - Cologne 2018-08-29
- Preview ALISON MOYET - The Other Tour Germany 2019
- Preview LENNY KRAVITZ - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-23
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Arch Enemy - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Chelsea Wolfe - Karlsruhe 2018
- Live Review: Sick Puppies - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Kaleo - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Alice in Chains - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch
- Interview: Erasure + Reed & Caroline - June 2018
- Live Review: Nine Inch Nails - Berlin 2018
- Interview: Helge Wiegand - June 2018
- CD Review: Melotron - Für Alle
- CD Review: Twins, The - Living For The Future
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Golden
- CD Review: Heimataerde - Aerdenbrand
- Live Review: Lenny Kravitz - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Exploding Boy, The - Alarms
- Live Review: Massive Attack - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Luxembourg City 2018
- Gallery: Eels - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Ash Code - Perspektive
Latest News
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - The Sweet rock in 2019 for the big anniversary & two new Shows!
- GIRLS UNDER GLASS - New single “Endless Nights” out 13th July 2018
- LONG DISTANCE CALLING - Announce new live dates in support of latest album "Boundless"
- ARCH ENEMY - Meet “Melusinaster arcusinimus”, the Arch Enemy fossil!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2018 - Pre-Sale Contingent Exhausted / Box-Office Ticket Reservation Online!!!
- ROTERFELD - Rock Berlin's Brandenburg Gate With New Single!
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Nordsjön EP” to be released on 24th June 2018 (Katyusha Records)
- SCARLET DORN - Release “Lack Of Light” on 31st August 2018 via Oblivion/SPV
- ALICE IN CHAINS - New Album in August, second Track online, Tour
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - Pioneer of electronic music celebrates 50 years of musical creation with “Planet Jarre”
- UNZUCHT - New Album “Akephalos“ to be released on 27th July 2018
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
- CD Review: Still Patient? – Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
- NINE INCH NAILS - New Album “Bad Witch” out now!
- CHRIS LIEBING - Studio album "Burn Slow" out on 7th Sept 2018 via Mute, Single release feat. Gary Numan, Tour dates and more
- MIKE SHINODA - New Song “Ghosts“, new Album “Post Traumatic“ out on 15th June 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
.
CD Review: Our Banshee - 4200
- Details
- Written by Marco Flandrian
-
Artist: Our Banshee
Title: 4200
Genre: Darkwave / Synth Pop
Release Date: 20th October 2017
Label: Dependent Records
Album Review
Debut albums are usually difficult to judge. OUR BANSHEE is no exception here. But if one sees the career of the two artists, one can expect an exciting debut. The origins of Ai Tagalas lay in Electro Pop range while Stefan Böhm’s roots are in the Noise / Industrial environment. With this album, you will not be disappointed! One or the other title of this record may seem calm compared to each other. But the haunting voice and the electronic beats really bind the listener. As it should be, ‘The Answer’ is a title that will be remembered in someone’s head for example. This album really requires a sequel!
Tracklist
01. Christ
02. Deceivious
03. It’s Not Real
04. The River
05. Wenn Die Erde Bebt
06. Hope & Despair
07. The Answer
08. You Had It Comin’
09. B2b
10. Undone to the Light
11. Down & Out
12. Endless
Line-up
Agi Taralas
Stefan Böhm
Website
ourbanshee.com / facebook.com/ourbanshee.official
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment