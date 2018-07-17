CD Review: Our Banshee - 4200

Artist: Our BansheeTitle: 4200Genre: Darkwave / Synth PopRelease Date: 20th October 2017Label: Dependent RecordsDebut albums are usually difficult to judge. OUR BANSHEE is no exception here. But if one sees the career of the two artists, one can expect an exciting debut. The origins of Ai Tagalas lay in Electro Pop range while Stefan Böhm’s roots are in the Noise / Industrial environment. With this album, you will not be disappointed! One or the other title of this record may seem calm compared to each other. But the haunting voice and the electronic beats really bind the listener. As it should be, ‘The Answer’ is a title that will be remembered in someone’s head for example. This album really requires a sequel!01. Christ02. Deceivious03. It’s Not Real04. The River05. Wenn Die Erde Bebt06. Hope & Despair07. The Answer08. You Had It Comin’09. B2b10. Undone to the Light11. Down & Out12. EndlessAgi TaralasStefan Böhmourbanshee.com / facebook.com/ourbanshee.officialMusic: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10