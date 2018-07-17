Latest Raffles

CD Review: Our Banshee - 4200

Details
ourbanshee 4200
Artist: Our Banshee
Title: 4200
Genre: Darkwave / Synth Pop
Release Date: 20th October 2017
Label: Dependent Records


Album Review

Debut albums are usually difficult to judge. OUR BANSHEE is no exception here. But if one sees the career of the two artists, one can expect an exciting debut. The origins of Ai Tagalas lay in Electro Pop range while Stefan Böhm’s roots are in the Noise / Industrial environment. With this album, you will not be disappointed! One or the other title of this record may seem calm compared to each other. But the haunting voice and the electronic beats really bind the listener. As it should be, ‘The Answer’ is a title that will be remembered in someone’s head for example. This album really requires a sequel!


Tracklist

01. Christ
02. Deceivious
03. It’s Not Real
04. The River
05. Wenn Die Erde Bebt
06. Hope & Despair
07. The Answer
08. You Had It Comin’
09. B2b
10. Undone to the Light
11. Down & Out
12. Endless


Line-up

Agi Taralas
Stefan Böhm


Website

ourbanshee.com / facebook.com/ourbanshee.official


Cover Picture

ourbanshee 4200


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10



