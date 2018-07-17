Latest Raffles
CD Review: Nightwish - Decades
Marco Flandrian
Artist: Nightwish
Title: Decades
Genre: Symphonic Metal
Release Date: 9th March 2018
Label: Nuclear Blast Records
Album Review
The band NIGHTWISH already exists for 22 years. There will be hardly anyone who has not already heard a title of this double CD. ‘Decades’ is a Best-Of compilation that does not really need a detailed description. Nevertheless, there is one peculiarity: all tracks of the album were not re-recorded, but re-mastered at Finnvox Studios. The result is an album with all three NIGHTWISH singers. ‘Decades’ is an album which contains all well-known tracks over two decades of the Finnish band and is a must have for the CD collection.
Tracklist
01. The Greatest Show On Earth
02. Élan
03. My Walden
04. Storytime
05. I Want My Tears Back
06. Amaranth
07. The Poet And The Pendulum
08. Nemo
09. Wish I Had An Angel
10. Ghost Love Score
11. Slaying The Dreamer
12. End Of All Hope
13. 10th Man Down
14. The Kingslayer
15. Dead Boy’s Poem
16. Gethsemane
17. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean
18. Sacrament Of Wilderness
19. Sleeping Sun
20. Elvenpath
21. Carpenter
22. Nightwish (Demo)
Line-up
Floor Jansen - Vocals
Tuomas Holopainen - Keyboards
Marco Hietala - Bass & Vocals
Emppu Vuorinen - Guitars
Jukka Nevalainen - Drums
Troy Donockley - Pipes, Flutes & Whistles
nightwish.com / facebook.com/nightwish
Music: 9
Sound: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
