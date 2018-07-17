CD Review: Nightwish - Decades

Artist: NightwishTitle: DecadesGenre: Symphonic MetalRelease Date: 9th March 2018Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsThe band NIGHTWISH already exists for 22 years. There will be hardly anyone who has not already heard a title of this double CD. ‘Decades’ is a Best-Of compilation that does not really need a detailed description. Nevertheless, there is one peculiarity: all tracks of the album were not re-recorded, but re-mastered at Finnvox Studios. The result is an album with all three NIGHTWISH singers. ‘Decades’ is an album which contains all well-known tracks over two decades of the Finnish band and is a must have for the CD collection.01. The Greatest Show On Earth02. Élan03. My Walden04. Storytime05. I Want My Tears Back06. Amaranth07. The Poet And The Pendulum08. Nemo09. Wish I Had An Angel10. Ghost Love Score11. Slaying The Dreamer12. End Of All Hope13. 10th Man Down14. The Kingslayer15. Dead Boy’s Poem16. Gethsemane17. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean18. Sacrament Of Wilderness19. Sleeping Sun20. Elvenpath21. Carpenter22. Nightwish (Demo)Floor Jansen - VocalsTuomas Holopainen - KeyboardsMarco Hietala - Bass & VocalsEmppu Vuorinen - GuitarsJukka Nevalainen - DrumsTroy Donockley - Pipes, Flutes & Whistlesnightwish.com / facebook.com/nightwishMusic: 9Sound: 10Total: 9.5 / 10