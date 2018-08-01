CD Review: 2nd Face - Nihilum

Artist: 2nd FaceTitle: NihilumGenre: IndustrialRelease Date: 22nd June 2018Label: Dependent RecordsWith ‘Nihilum’ comes the 3rd release from 2ND FACE. The German project is located in Mainz. ‘Nihilum’ is a flawless industrial EP starting with ‘Nihilum (essential)’ the name giving track. The song starts with spherical synthesizer sounds going over into some rougher electronic sounds paired with very clear lyrics in very clean English which is great. The chorus sounds very melodic and dramatic but still Industrial like. Next track is ‘Long Live Humanity’ starting with some piano sounds going over to dunning and powerful sounds. I would call it “Modern Industrial”. Number three is ‘Nuclear Winter Is Coming’, beginning with crystal clear synth sounds going over to the well-known pretty clear spoken English and harsh electronic sounds fitting perfectly to the title. Next track is ‘Blind Wanderer’. This song starts with some harder breaths and some suing synths and electronic sounds going over to harsh and typical Industrial sounds. Last track is ‘Nihilum (Directors Cut)’ and is closing the EP with flawless Industrial sounds and once again with that total clear English paired with spherical synthesizers. People who love Industrial and like EBM will love ‘Nihilum’.01. Nihilum (Essential)02. Long Live Humanity03. Nuclear Winter Is Coming04. Blind Wanderer05. Nihilum (Director’s Cut)THORNhttps://www.facebook.com/iindfaceMusic: 6Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10