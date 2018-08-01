CD Review: 2nd Face - Nihilum

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SIMPLE MINDS
|Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AIRWAYS
|Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RILEY PEARCE
|Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TREMONTI
|Thu Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TALL HEIGHTS
|Thu Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SEPULTURA
|Thu Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MUNICIPAL WASTE
|Fri Aug 03 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Berliner Gothic Treffen (BGT)
|Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RILEY PEARCE
|Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COMBICHRIST
|Sat Aug 04 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Berliner Gothic Treffen (BGT)
|Sat Aug 04 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wacken Open Air
|Sat Aug 04 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Unter dem Himmel Open Air
|Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) Festival: Cyberia Reunion
|Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUNRISE AVENUE
|Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DANZIG
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview U2 - Cologne 2018-09-04/05
- Preview LOLLAPALOOZA FESTIVAL - Berlin 2018
- Preview GARBAGE - Cologne 2018-09-17
- Preview PUDDLE OF MUDD - Düsseldorf 2018-09-27
- Preview AVENGED SEVENFOLD - Noblesville 2018-08-12
- Preview ALT-J - Luxembourg City 2018-08-20
- Preview DANZIG - Luxembourg City 2018-08-03
- Preview THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Indianapolis 2018-08-17
- Preview MINISTRY - Leipzig 2018-08-08
- Preview FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - Germany 2019
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Suicide Commando - Forest Of The Impaled
- CD Review: Mono Inc. - Together Till The End
- CD Review: Unplaces - Changes
- CD Review: Nightwish - Decades
- CD Review: Our Banshee - 4200
- CD Review: Spark! - Maskiner
- Gallery: Soulfly - Dresden 2018
- Live Review: Arch Enemy - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Deep Purple & Friends - Mönchengladbach 2018
- Live Review: Arch Enemy - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Chelsea Wolfe - Karlsruhe 2018
- Live Review: Sick Puppies - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Kaleo - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Alice in Chains - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch
- Interview: Erasure + Reed & Caroline - June 2018
- Live Review: Nine Inch Nails - Berlin 2018
- Interview: Helge Wiegand - June 2018
- CD Review: Melotron - Für Alle
Latest News
- BOY GEORGE - Singer returns with his legendary CULTURE CLUB and the first new material for 20 years!
- SCAPA FLOW - Progress Productions release 30 year old EBM demo
- SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS - “Living The Dream” will be released on September 21st
- PALE WAVES - Debut album “My Mind Makes Noises” will be released on September 14th
- BEYOND THE BLACK - “Heart Of The Hurricane” will be released on August 31st
- EVERLAST - “The Culling” Single / Album “Whitey Ford´s House Of Pain” will be released on September 7th
- THE SOFT MOON - Band extends tour!
- FEUERSCHWANZ - New Album “Methämmer” to be released on 17th August 2018
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - The Sweet rock in 2019 for the big anniversary & two new Shows!
- GIRLS UNDER GLASS - New single “Endless Nights” out 13th July 2018
- LONG DISTANCE CALLING - Announce new live dates in support of latest album "Boundless"
- ARCH ENEMY - Meet “Melusinaster arcusinimus”, the Arch Enemy fossil!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2018 - Pre-Sale Contingent Exhausted / Box-Office Ticket Reservation Online!!!
- ROTERFELD - Rock Berlin's Brandenburg Gate With New Single!
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Nordsjön EP” to be released on 24th June 2018 (Katyusha Records)
- SCARLET DORN - Release “Lack Of Light” on 31st August 2018 via Oblivion/SPV
- ALICE IN CHAINS - New Album in August, second Track online, Tour
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - Pioneer of electronic music celebrates 50 years of musical creation with “Planet Jarre”
- UNZUCHT - New Album “Akephalos“ to be released on 27th July 2018
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
.
CD Review: 2nd Face - Nihilum
- Details
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
-
Artist: 2nd Face
Title: Nihilum
Genre: Industrial
Release Date: 22nd June 2018
Label: Dependent Records
Album Review
With ‘Nihilum’ comes the 3rd release from 2ND FACE. The German project is located in Mainz. ‘Nihilum’ is a flawless industrial EP starting with ‘Nihilum (essential)’ the name giving track. The song starts with spherical synthesizer sounds going over into some rougher electronic sounds paired with very clear lyrics in very clean English which is great. The chorus sounds very melodic and dramatic but still Industrial like. Next track is ‘Long Live Humanity’ starting with some piano sounds going over to dunning and powerful sounds. I would call it “Modern Industrial”. Number three is ‘Nuclear Winter Is Coming’, beginning with crystal clear synth sounds going over to the well-known pretty clear spoken English and harsh electronic sounds fitting perfectly to the title. Next track is ‘Blind Wanderer’. This song starts with some harder breaths and some suing synths and electronic sounds going over to harsh and typical Industrial sounds. Last track is ‘Nihilum (Directors Cut)’ and is closing the EP with flawless Industrial sounds and once again with that total clear English paired with spherical synthesizers. People who love Industrial and like EBM will love ‘Nihilum’.
Tracklist
01. Nihilum (Essential)
02. Long Live Humanity
03. Nuclear Winter Is Coming
04. Blind Wanderer
05. Nihilum (Director’s Cut)
Line-up
THORN
Website
https://www.facebook.com/iindface
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 6
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Add comment