Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
August 2018
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SIMPLE MINDS
Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AIRWAYS
Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RILEY PEARCE
Wed Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TREMONTI
Thu Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TALL HEIGHTS
Thu Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SEPULTURA
Thu Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MUNICIPAL WASTE
Fri Aug 03 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Berliner Gothic Treffen (BGT)
Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RILEY PEARCE
Fri Aug 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COMBICHRIST
Sat Aug 04 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Berliner Gothic Treffen (BGT)
Sat Aug 04 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wacken Open Air
Sat Aug 04 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Unter dem Himmel Open Air
Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) Festival: Cyberia Reunion
Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUNRISE AVENUE
Sat Aug 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DANZIG

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: 2nd Face - Nihilum

Details
2ndface nihilum
Artist: 2nd Face
Title: Nihilum
Genre: Industrial
Release Date: 22nd June 2018
Label: Dependent Records


Album Review

With ‘Nihilum’ comes the 3rd release from 2ND FACE. The German project is located in Mainz. ‘Nihilum’ is a flawless industrial EP starting with ‘Nihilum (essential)’ the name giving track. The song starts with spherical synthesizer sounds going over into some rougher electronic sounds paired with very clear lyrics in very clean English which is great. The chorus sounds very melodic and dramatic but still Industrial like. Next track is ‘Long Live Humanity’ starting with some piano sounds going over to dunning and powerful sounds. I would call it “Modern Industrial”. Number three is ‘Nuclear Winter Is Coming’, beginning with crystal clear synth sounds going over to the well-known pretty clear spoken English and harsh electronic sounds fitting perfectly to the title. Next track is ‘Blind Wanderer’. This song starts with some harder breaths and some suing synths and electronic sounds going over to harsh and typical Industrial sounds. Last track is ‘Nihilum (Directors Cut)’ and is closing the EP with flawless Industrial sounds and once again with that total clear English paired with spherical synthesizers. People who love Industrial and like EBM will love ‘Nihilum’.


Tracklist

01. Nihilum (Essential)
02. Long Live Humanity
03. Nuclear Winter Is Coming
04. Blind Wanderer
05. Nihilum (Director’s Cut)


Line-up

THORN


Website

https://www.facebook.com/iindface


Cover Picture

2ndface nihilum


Rating

Music: 6
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10



You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: 2nd Face - Nihilum