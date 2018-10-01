CD Review: Like a Storm - Catacombs

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview COMA ALLIANCE - Germany January 2019
- Preview SHE PAST AWAY - Cologne 2018-11-23
- Preview IRFAN - Berlin 2018-11-22
- Preview ADAM ANGST - Münster 2018-11-22
- Preview KYLIE MINOGUE - Cologne 2018-11-20
- Preview WITHIN TEMPTATION - Cologne 2018-11-19
- Preview BRING ME THE HORIZON - Düsseldorf 2018-11-18
- Preview AUGUST BURNS RED - Bochum 2018-11-17
- Preview BIRDPEN - Cologne 2018-11-17
- Preview MØ - Cologne 2018-11-15
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Haggard - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Everlast - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Mesh - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Solitary Experiments - Future Tense
- CD Review: In Strict Confidence - Hate2Love
- CD Review: Henric De La Cour - Gimme Daggers
- CD Review: Ashbury Heights - The Victorian Wallflowers
- CD Review: Mono Inc. & VNV Nation - Boatman
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 13 - Deutzen 2018 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Rasmus, The - Wroclaw 2018
- Live Review: Konni Kass - Hamburg 2018
- CD Review: Herumor - Nie am Tage
- Live Review: Deafheaven - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: And Then She Came - Dortmund 2018
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 13 - Deutzen 2018 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Garbage - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Zeromancer - Oslo 2018
- Live Review: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2018
- Gallery: Pain Of Salvation - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 13 - Deutzen 2018 (Day 1)
Latest News
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - Nine more bands confirmed!
- WHITE LIES - Fifth studio album “FIVE” on 1 Feb 2019 and first musical greeting with “Time To Give”
- WITHIN TEMPTATION - New album “Resist” on 14th Dec 2018, new single “The Reckoning” out now via Universal Music!
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - New album “Equinoxe Infinity” in November
- LJUNGBLUT - Announce new Album “Villa Carlotta 5959”, first Single “Hasselblad” online
- COMA ALLIANCE - Joint project of DIARY OF DREAMS and DIORAMA releases "Weapon of Choice" on 16 November 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces “‘Noire’” album and tour details
- PALE WAVES - Debut album on Friday!
- STEVEN WILSON - Concert film in November and 5-LP 2019
- HOLYGRAM - “Signals” video premiere & debut-album “Mordern Cults” in November via SPV
- IN STRICT CONFIDENCE - Opulent Video Clip for “Mercy”
- NULL POSITIV - New studio album “Amok” to be released on 1st October 2018
- ANTIMATTER - New album "Black Market Enlightenment" in November!
- THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA - New album “Flying With The Owl” on 12th Oct 2018, new video “Ghosts” and tour dates
- LAIBACH - Announce New Album "The Sound Of Music"
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Festival is already fully booked!
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Details of upcoming album "Nótt eftir nótt" due in November via Artoffact Records
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - IN EXTREMO and many more bands announced!
- COPPELIUS - Live recording from the Opera “Kein Land so schön”
- MILOU & FLINT - Video Premier “Hey du” and new Album “blau über grün” on 7 Sept 2018
.
CD Review: Like a Storm - Catacombs
- Details
- Written by Nataly Night
-
Artist: Like a Storm
Title: Catacombs
Genre: Hard Rock / Didgeridoo Metal
Release Date: 15th June 2018
Label: Century Media
Album Review
New Zealand Metal formation LIKE A STORM always pleases their fans with frequent tours and regular releases. The new studio album, entitled ‘Catacombs’, came out in summer and was well received by the audience. I tried to listen to it several times but maybe not being in the mood for such music, I had to switch off the player after the first track. And only now with autumn solitude, reflection and cold rains there comes the right mood for this atmospheric creation.
The album contains 11 powerful compositions and every next piece carries the listener farther into the labyrinth of ‘Catacombs’, dark, sometimes scary and thought-provoking. The songs reveal their own stories still united with the main idea, bewitching you from the start with heavy and profound ‘The Devil Inside’. And as the album continues the melodies become more and more diverse without losing their energy and heaviness. ‘Out of Control’ starts rather peacefully and slowly, gradually gaining its force and with the catchy chorus and meaningful lyrics it produces a quite good impression. The title track and ‘Solitary’ definitely became my favourites yet all the songs have almost the same level of expressiveness and it’s really hard to mark out any of them so it depends on personal preferences of a listener.
The new album keeps all the good characteristics of the previous works, heartfelt lyrics, interesting melodies and creative experiments, and that didgeridoo part, of course, but at the same everything sounds more solid and mature, pure Metal and evil, as if the band starts another chapter in the music development, demonstrating the true potential of the musicians. All in all, ‘Catacombs’ has enough power to impress not only old fans of the band, but those who may be listening to it for the first time. But don’t forget that good music uncovers its secrets gradually. The repeated reading of a book may surprise with numerous things, unnoticed before, as well as the repeated listening to music, in our case to ‘Catacombs’ may disclose more and more moments, unheard earlier.
Tracklist
01. The Devil Inside – 4:20
02. Out of Control – 3:53
03. Catacombs – 4:12
04. Complicated (Stitches & Scars) – 3:29
05. Solitary – 4:36
06. The Bitterness – 4:05
07. Until the Day I Die – 4:39
08. Hole in My Heart – 5:04
09. Bullet in the Head – 3:17
10. These Are the Bridges You Burn Down – 3:52
11. Pure Evil – 6:53
Line-up
Chris Brooks – Lead Vocals, Guitar, Didgeridoo, Keys/Programming
Matt Brooks – Vocals, Lead Guitar, Keys/Programming
Kent Brooks – Bass, Vocals, Keys/Programming
Zach Wood – Drums
Website
http://www.likeastorm.com / https://www.facebook.com/LikeAStorm
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10
Add comment