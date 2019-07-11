Latest Raffles

«
<
July 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

CD Review: Majestica - Above the Sky

Details
majestica abovethesky
Artist: Majestica
Title: Above the Sky
Genre: Symphonic Metal
Release Date: 7th June 2019
Label: Nuclear Blast


Album Review

SABATON Guitarist Tommy Johanssen is back with something new: MAJESTICA, a rebrand of REINXEED. This is straight up Symphonic Metal, fast, dramatic, high quality instrumental-wise and, of course, a bit on the cheesy side. Johanssen’s partners in crime are: Alex Oriz on guitars, Chris David on bass and Daniel Sjögren on drums (live).

In regards to their musical direction Johanssen adds, “People can expect real power metal in the vein of HELLOWEEN, STRATOVARIUS and GAMMA RAY, but also great symphonic parts with catchy melodies and choruses with a lot of choral arrangements, guitar solos, beautiful inflections and of course - high pitched vocals like Michael Kiske, Timo Kotipelto and Sebastian Bach.”

While it is crystal clear the man is more than able to put down a great vocal performance, the comparison to SKID ROW’s Sebastian Bach is a bit far-fetched (Bach is a vocal Demi God). I really dig some of this songs, because of the bands feeling for good melodies but I despise their use of keyboards (sugar shock). ‘Night Call Girl’ is quite nice because it reminds me of 80s Hard Rock like WHITESNAKE and so on.

As I write this review I realize that I am a bit spoiled at the moment, this is a good effort and if you are into Symphonic Metal it is quite possible that this band and their new output is the fucking grail for you. I just listened to NWOTHM bands and lots of Doom recently and maybe that diluted my judgement. Check this out if you like the mentioned bands and feel free to comment or contact me personally so I can hear you out.


Tracklist

01. Above the Sky
02. Rising Tide
03. The Rat Pack
04. Mötley True
05. The Way to Redemption
06. Night Call Girl
07. Future Land
08. The Legend
09. Father Time (Where Are You Now)
10. Alliance Forever
11. Future Land (2002)
12. Spaceballs


Line-up

Tommy Johanssen – Vocals
Alex Oriz – Guitars
Chris David – Bass
Daniel Sjögren – Drums (live)


Website

https://www.facebook.com/Majesticametal/


Cover Picture

majestica abovethesky


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




