CD Review: New Order - ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…

CD1

01. Times change

02. Who’s Joe

03. Dream attack

04. Disorder

05. Ultraviolence

06. In a lonely place

07. All day long

08. Shellshock

09. Guilt is a useless emotion CD2

01. Sub-culture

02. Bizarre love triangle

03. Vanishing point

04. Plastic

05. Your silent face

06. Decades

07. Elegia

08. Heart & soul

09. Behind closed doors

Artist: New OrderTitle: ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…Genre: Pop / Wave / Synth PopRelease Date: 12th July 2019Label: Mute Records [PIAS]This is the second live album since ‘Music Complete’ was released; this particular one is not another Tour date though. In 2017, NEW ORDER and the artist LIAM GILLICK decided of a crazy project: a live set where backing tapes and sequencers were replaced by a twelve synths piece orchestra. A concept performed at the Manchester International festival for five shows. The stage was then turned into an immersive environment were lights, sounds and visual effects created a unique experience, the 12 additional musicians appearing behind the band, in a 2-levels structure where each synth player was in a cube.A unique project implied a unique setlist. No ‘Blue Monday’, ‘True Faith’, ‘Perfect Kiss’ or ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ that night. Apart from ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘Shell Shock’ and ‘Subculture’, the setlist consisted mainly in both, NEW ORDER or JOY DIVISION album tracks or even B-Sides from almost all eras. The instrumental version of ‘Times Change’ as an opener set the tone perfectly for this unique orchestral night, the result is absolutely stunning with totally re-arranged pieces. The only frustration is not having a Blu-Ray release of the show as the visual experience was key that nights. Hopefully, most of the show is available on YouTube.NEW ORDER proves, like many of the 80’s bands still active, that they remain relevant and actual, but most of all, capable of still experimenting and pushing barriers. Highlights of the show: ‘All Day Long’, the amazing intro of ‘Subculture’, the almost 12 minutes amazing trip ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ / ‘Vanishing Point’, the melancholic mood of ‘Your Silent Face’, ‘Decades’ and ‘Elegia’.



Line-up



Bernard Sumner – lead vocals, guitar, synthesisers, programming

Stephen Morris – drums, percussion, keyboards, programming

Gillian Gilbert – keyboards, guitars, programming

Phil Cunningham – guitars, keyboards, electronic percussion

Tom Chapman – bass, synthesisers





Website



http://www.neworder.com / https://www.facebook.com/NewOrderOfficial





Cover Picture









Rating



Music: 10

Sound: 10

Total: 10 / 10









