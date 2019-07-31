Latest Raffles

CD Review: New Order - ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…

Details
neworder soitgoes
Artist: New Order
Title: ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…
Genre: Pop / Wave / Synth Pop
Release Date: 12th July 2019
Label: Mute Records [PIAS]


Album Review

This is the second live album since ‘Music Complete’ was released; this particular one is not another Tour date though. In 2017, NEW ORDER and the artist LIAM GILLICK decided of a crazy project: a live set where backing tapes and sequencers were replaced by a twelve synths piece orchestra. A concept performed at the Manchester International festival for five shows. The stage was then turned into an immersive environment were lights, sounds and visual effects created a unique experience, the 12 additional musicians appearing behind the band, in a 2-levels structure where each synth player was in a cube.

A unique project implied a unique setlist. No ‘Blue Monday’, ‘True Faith’, ‘Perfect Kiss’ or ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ that night. Apart from ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘Shell Shock’ and ‘Subculture’, the setlist consisted mainly in both, NEW ORDER or JOY DIVISION album tracks or even B-Sides from almost all eras. The instrumental version of ‘Times Change’ as an opener set the tone perfectly for this unique orchestral night, the result is absolutely stunning with totally re-arranged pieces. The only frustration is not having a Blu-Ray release of the show as the visual experience was key that nights. Hopefully, most of the show is available on YouTube.

NEW ORDER proves, like many of the 80’s bands still active, that they remain relevant and actual, but most of all, capable of still experimenting and pushing barriers. Highlights of the show: ‘All Day Long’, the amazing intro of ‘Subculture’, the almost 12 minutes amazing trip ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ / ‘Vanishing Point’, the melancholic mood of ‘Your Silent Face’, ‘Decades’ and ‘Elegia’.


Tracklist

CD1
01. Times change
02. Who’s Joe
03. Dream attack
04. Disorder
05. Ultraviolence
06. In a lonely place
07. All day long
08. Shellshock
09. Guilt is a useless emotion

CD2
01. Sub-culture
02. Bizarre love triangle
03. Vanishing point
04. Plastic
05. Your silent face
06. Decades
07. Elegia
08. Heart & soul
09. Behind closed doors


Line-up

Bernard Sumner – lead vocals, guitar, synthesisers, programming
Stephen Morris – drums, percussion, keyboards, programming
Gillian Gilbert – keyboards, guitars, programming
Phil Cunningham – guitars, keyboards, electronic percussion
Tom Chapman – bass, synthesisers


Website

http://www.neworder.com / https://www.facebook.com/NewOrderOfficial


Cover Picture

neworder soitgoes


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10




