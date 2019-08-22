CD Review: Numb - Mortal Geometry

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Aug 23 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest Festival
|Fri Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PT) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Fri Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BUSY SIGNAL
|Sat Aug 24 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest Festival
|Sat Aug 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Sun Aug 25 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(UK) Festival: Infest Festival
|Sun Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
|Sun Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PSYCHE + RATIONAL YOUTH
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DUFF MCKAGAN
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
|Tue Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMOKEASAC
|Thu Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GAEBEL & HIS ORCHESTRA
|Fri Aug 30 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Black Castle Festival
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MADSEN
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STERIL
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EISBRECHER
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 - Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and more heroes of Rock music
- Preview RBB 88.8 POP-HELDEN FESTIVAL - Berlin 2019-09-07
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Cologne 2019-10-19
- Preview THE SISTERS OF MERCY - Cologne 2019-10-14
- Preview MACHINE HEAD - Bochum 2019-10-14
- Preview TITO & TARANTULA - Düsseldorf 2019-10-13
- Preview WISHBONE ASH - Osnabrück 30-01-2020
- Preview P.O.D. - Oberhausen 2019-11-19
- Preview LIFE OF AGONY - Münster 2019-11-17
- Preview INSOMNIUM - Munich 2019-11-27
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Pennywise - Cologne
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Combichrist - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Prophets Of Rage - Cologne 2019
- Live: Bergfest - Thale 2019
- CD Review: Where We Sleep - Experiments In The Dark
- Live Review: RheinRiot Festival - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Paper Tigers - Color Atlas
- Live Review: Castle Party 2019 - Special Polaroid Project
- CD Review: New Order - ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…
- CD Review: Märvel - Guilty Pleasures
- CD Review: Crypt Sermon - The Ruins of Fading Light
- Live Review: Amphi Festival opening event “Call the Ship to Port” - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2019 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Fix8:Sed8 - Warning Signs
- Live Review: Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven 2019 (Day 1)
Latest News
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The fifth edition in Hameln with lots of new additions!
- IGGY POP - New studio album “Free” on 6 September 2019, Title track available now!
- NUMB - New album “Mortal Geometry” of the Canadian Electro legend
- DARK SKY CHOIR - European Summer Tour 2019
.
CD Review: Numb - Mortal Geometry
- Details
- Written by J. Niggels Uhlenbruch
-
Artist: Numb
Title: Mortal Geometry
Genre: EBM / Industrial
Release Date: 23rd August 2019
Label: Metropolis Records
Album Review
It’s been 21 long years since the last NUMB album ‘Language of Silence’. In the late 1980s and early 1990s Don Gordon’s brainchild was a ground-breaking act with a cult following and together with SKINNY PUPPY and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY part of the great Industrial triad hailing from Vancouver, Canada. NUMB’s 1993 album ‘Death On The Installment Plan’ was particularly influential, and successful, with its combination of pretty rough-sounding and noisy Industrial dance tracks such as ‘Hole’ or ‘Headcrash’ and, on the other hand, atmospheric and dark soundscapes full of samples and tape loops. And then there was of course the epic song ‘Shithammer’ which was a floor filler at Goth and Industrial clubs throughout the 1990s and beyond! The follow-up ‘Wasted Sky’ from 1994 was in a similar vein but sounded somewhat cleaner and spawned the club hit ‘Blood’. A few albums and EPs followed until NUMB mastermind Don Gordon retired from the music biz entirely in 1998 to move to Vietnam together with his wife.
So it was a bit of surprise when it was announced that Don Gordon is working on new NUMB material. The result, ten tracks on the new long-player named ‘Mortal Geometry’, is now being released via Metropolis Records and available on CD, vinyl (with seven tracks only) and of course as download or stream on your favourite platform.
The album kicks off with ‘Redact’, which was already released online as a teaser for the album. A classic mid-tempo NUMB dance track, it nicely sets the tone for the rest of the album but it even isn’t the strongest song on the new album. Song number two, ‘Hush’, has all the NUMB virtues the fans still remember from the old recordings: A slow build-up, gnarling synths, hinted melodies and a great arrangement with various changes of tempo. Surely ‘Hush’ doesn’t have to behind vintage NUMB anthems like ‘Blood’, and on CD it is also available in another version which is even darker and more ambient. No. 3 on the album is ‘Complicit Silence’, probably the most danceable track on the album together with the thumping ‘When Gravity Fails’, and which features some wobbly slap bass and guitars, although the crispy synths remain dominant. All in all ‘Mortal Geometry’ sounds cleaner than previous NUMB efforts, the days of harsh noise, multi-layered samples and buzz saw distortion are pretty much gone. In this regard, the album rather refers back to the very old NUMB stuff such as ‘Christmeister’ from 1989 than to the cluttered, roaring blistered noise of ‘Death On The Installment Plan’.
Another essential part of NUMB were always the more filmic and atmospheric moments. There’s a lot of it on ‘Mortal Geometry’, too, most prominently in form of the lush and over nine minutes long ‘Shadow Play’. And then there’s the title track which is less dreamy than ‘Shadow Play’, more like a dystopian mindscape and featuring some Asian influences. ‘Summer Lawns’ could be from a horror movie soundtrack before it erupts into a fast beat for 60 seconds
In the past Don Gordon most of the time used guest singers so that Gordon could focus on production, songwriting and sound design. Most prominent NUMB vocalists were of course Conan Hunter, who left his mark with his abrasive voice on ‘Death On The Installment Plan’, and his successor David Collings who was NUMB’s vocalist/ shouter from 1994 until the split-up of NUMB in the late 1990s. However, on ‘Mortal Geometry’ it is in fact Don Gordon himself who does almost all vocals, additionally to all instruments and all of the production, and he actually delivers a good job! He sounds less aggressive and shouty than some of the former NUMB vocalists but his style suits the cleaner and more structured approach of ‘Mortal Geometry’.
The only exception - that is, the only time we hear someone else other than Don Gordon on the album - is the track ‘The Waiting Room’ where we can hear some ethereal female vocals with an Oriental / Asian touch to it. The liner notes credit a certain Khuyết Danh but khuyết danh actually just means “anonymous” in Vietnamese! We can only speculate if we actually hear Don Gordon’s wife on ‘The Waiting Room’ but one thing is for sure: ‘Mortal Geometry’ is the first Industrial album recorded and produced in Ho Chi Minh City!
Tracklist
01. Redact
02. Hush
03. Complicit Silence
04. The Waiting Room
05. How It Ends
06. Summer Lawns
07. When Gravity Fails
08. Shadow Play
09. Mortal Geometry
10. Hush (Creation to Negation)
Line-up
Don Gordon
Website
https://numb-official.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8.5
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
Add comment