CD Review: Michael Schenker Fest - Revelation

Artist: Michael Schenker FestTitle: RevelationGenre: RockRelease Date: 20th September 2019Label: Nuclear BlastNo one knowing the Rock and Roll world of the 80’s is a stranger to the work of MICHAEL SCHENKER, brother of Rudolf Schenker of SCORPION fame, although he stands on his own for decades and in my honest opinion is more of a legend than his brother. Schenker is a legendary figure in Rock, one of the most gifted and influential guitarists of all time. His work with the SCORPIONS, UFO and the MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP made him a hero to millions of fans and inspired a generation of musicians, including Steve Harris of IRON MAIDEN, Kirk Hammett of METALLICA, and Slash of GUNS N’ ROSES. With MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST comes an ambitious and unorthodox project featuring four singers with whom he has worked since 1979: Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin McAuley and Doogie White.I for one am a big fan of Schenker’s work with Robin McAuley that gave birth to all-time favourites like ‘Never Ending Nightmare’, ‘When I’m gone’, ‘What happens to me’ and many more. I sure don’t look like it but I am a big fan of 80’s power ballads and a huge romantic, those songs really spoke from the depths of my young heart at the time. Schenker is still a beast on guitars, still providing the fans with that bit of magic that is so desperately needed in this stressful, hectic and often dark times. I really like the anthems and the transition from singer to singer but I think I can deal better with song structures if I just have to focus on one vocalist. It is really lovely to hear McAuley and Bonnett because they are two of the best Rock voices in my slant. My favourite song on this one is ‘Sleeping with the Lights on’ because it sounds instantly classic.01. Rock Steady02. Under A Blood Red Sky03. Silent Again04. Sleeping With The Light On05. The Beast In The Shadows06. Behind The Smile07. Crazy Daze08. Lead You Astray09. We Are The Voice10. Headed For The Sun11. Old Man12. Still In The Fight13. Ascension 3:19Michael Schenker - Guitar, VocalsGary Barden - VocalsGraham Bonnet - VocalsRobin McAuley - VocalsDoogie White - VocalsSteve Mann - Guitar, KeyboardChris Glen - BassBodo Schopf - Drumswww.michaelschenkerfest.com / www.facebook.de/michaelschenkerrocksMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10