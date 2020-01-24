CD Review: Knight & Gallow - Stormbringer’s Call

Artist: Knight & GallowTitle: Stormbringer’s CallGenre: Epic MetalRelease Date: 29th December 2019Label: Self-ReleasedToday’s first review is in the name of epic: RoD and I present KNIGHT & GALLOW from Sacramento, California. Just this week I was contacted by Nick Chambers, the birth-giver of this Epic Metal outfit. He message me via Instagram and outright asked if I can do a write-up for the first single ‘Stormbringer’s Call’. Spoiler alert! The Answer was yes. Nick started writing on this project back in January 2018 but it took him until September 2018 to find worthy members to join in his quest.This single review is just a kind of preliminary talk about the two-song demo including another new song called ‘Men of the West’ coming out later this year over Metalstrom Recordings. KNIGHT & GALLOW will make their live debut on February the 14th as the opening band for ROSS THE BOSS (ex MANOWAR). Of course the lyrics to this Epic Metal tale refer to Elric’s bloodthirsty sword Stormbinger (a fantasy tale by Michael Moorcock and no this time I did not have to google that). I really like the band’s overall sound located between classic US Metal and Speed Metal. Nick has to work a bit on his vocals and the timing but that will come with time, the guys enthusiasm can be felt listening to this single and I cannot await to hear more of KNIGHT & GALLOW these guys have the fire and the talent that much is crystal clear.01. Stormbringer’s CallRelying on your herb to keep me aliveThey see weakness in me, plot to take my lifeFor all those challengers I make my standWith this blade I wield you will die by my handFor all those souls Taken by meStormbringer calls treacherouslyFor all I love has died awayYou will too... Take me awayStormbringerMy will to kill with this sorcery but the blade controls meIt has to feed, you all shall bleed, this burden swarms inside meThe power's much to great, I will end up deadThe Black Sword keeps on killing, till this worlds endFor all those souls Taken by meStormbringer calls treacherouslyFor all I love has died awayYou will too... Take me awayStormbringerNick Chambers- VocalsRyan Younger- GuitarsCarlos Sanchez- GuitarsRyan Keeley- DrumsTwitch Holman- Basshttps://knightandgallow.bandcamp.com /https://www.facebook.com/knightandgallowMusic: 9Sound: 7Total: 8 / 10