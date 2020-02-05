CD Review: Lord Of Light - Morningstar

Artist: Lord Of LightTitle: MorningstarGenre: Prog MetalRelease Date: 13th March 2020Label: No Remorse RecordsNot much is known about Sweden’s LORD OF LIGHT aside from the country of origin and the names of the involved artists (pro tip: if you want a good review don’t be mysterious). Here is what the band says: “By the Morningstar a new day begins. Let the light of the lord shine bright and bring you strength. Let it illuminate what was dark, and give hope where once was only despair. You are invited to listen to this new Heavy Metal album in the name of the LORD OF LIGHT. It offers shimmering timbres, keen rhythms and wondrous melodies by the hands of talented musicians and engineers, to bring you something truly radiant and exciting for the modern age.The recordings of ‘Morningstar’, LORD OF LIGHT’s debut album, were completed in 2019. Nicklas Kirkevall, songwriter, vocalist, guitar and keyboard player states: ‘The music is what’s been bouncing around my head for the better part of a decade now. There are riffs and melodies that don’t seem to want to leave me so I have to make something of them not to go insane.’ When the album was completed, it was uploaded on digital platforms and the overall positive response led to a multi-record agreement with No Remorse Records. LORD OF LIGHT play a mixture of Heavy, Progressive and Power Metal with a huge variety of influences that can lead them to uncharted waters. Vibrant and organic, and at the same time as hard hitting and powerful! Setting a full band ready for live shows in the future and already working on new material. ‘I think we have the chance to contribute something really meaningful’, says Nicklas.”So because I don’t know when these guys met and formed this band I will try to indulge in the music. LORD OF LIGHT play a pretty proggy interpretation of Metal: dodgy, complex yet sometimes frantically melodic. All in all this is well thought and well executed music by undoubtedly very talented musicians, every instrument has its space and time in the arrangements. Kirkevall’s vocals are the dominating element, not due to bad mixing or premature composing but because of the sheer quality and execution on the singer’s part. I get reminded of Power Metal in one moment and of Prog monsters like DREAM THEATER or QUEENSRYCHE in the next moment, even Doom is present here and there due to the reduced speed that helps build an immense and immersive atmosphere.Even if I seem full of praise I think this is a grower and gets better with time. Check out this interesting piece of music and tell me what you think.01. Presage02. Ballad Of The Righteous03. History04. Candlelight05. Morningstar06. A Leaden Sky07. TyphoonNicklas Kirkevall - Vocals, guitars & keyboardsAlfred Andersson - Bass guitarJesper Sunnhagen - Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/lordoflightband / https://www.noremorse.gr/Music: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10