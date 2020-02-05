Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAMA
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE FELICE BROTHERS
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRUNO MAJOR
Wed Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONUMENTS
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DRAGONFORCE
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOUR OF TOURS
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MAINE
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINA MALY
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Thu Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EQUILIBRIUM
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IMMINENCE
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NAPALM DEATH
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: [:SITD:]
Fri Feb 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WISBORG
Sat Feb 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Lord Of Light - Morningstar

Details
lordoflight morningstar
Artist: Lord Of Light
Title: Morningstar
Genre: Prog Metal
Release Date: 13th March 2020
Label: No Remorse Records


Album Review

Not much is known about Sweden’s LORD OF LIGHT aside from the country of origin and the names of the involved artists (pro tip: if you want a good review don’t be mysterious). Here is what the band says: “By the Morningstar a new day begins. Let the light of the lord shine bright and bring you strength. Let it illuminate what was dark, and give hope where once was only despair. You are invited to listen to this new Heavy Metal album in the name of the LORD OF LIGHT. It offers shimmering timbres, keen rhythms and wondrous melodies by the hands of talented musicians and engineers, to bring you something truly radiant and exciting for the modern age.

The recordings of ‘Morningstar’, LORD OF LIGHT’s debut album, were completed in 2019. Nicklas Kirkevall, songwriter, vocalist, guitar and keyboard player states: ‘The music is what’s been bouncing around my head for the better part of a decade now. There are riffs and melodies that don’t seem to want to leave me so I have to make something of them not to go insane.’ When the album was completed, it was uploaded on digital platforms and the overall positive response led to a multi-record agreement with No Remorse Records. LORD OF LIGHT play a mixture of Heavy, Progressive and Power Metal with a huge variety of influences that can lead them to uncharted waters. Vibrant and organic, and at the same time as hard hitting and powerful! Setting a full band ready for live shows in the future and already working on new material. ‘I think we have the chance to contribute something really meaningful’, says Nicklas.”

So because I don’t know when these guys met and formed this band I will try to indulge in the music. LORD OF LIGHT play a pretty proggy interpretation of Metal: dodgy, complex yet sometimes frantically melodic. All in all this is well thought and well executed music by undoubtedly very talented musicians, every instrument has its space and time in the arrangements. Kirkevall’s vocals are the dominating element, not due to bad mixing or premature composing but because of the sheer quality and execution on the singer’s part. I get reminded of Power Metal in one moment and of Prog monsters like DREAM THEATER or QUEENSRYCHE in the next moment, even Doom is present here and there due to the reduced speed that helps build an immense and immersive atmosphere.

Even if I seem full of praise I think this is a grower and gets better with time. Check out this interesting piece of music and tell me what you think.


Tracklist

01. Presage
02. Ballad Of The Righteous
03. History
04. Candlelight
05. Morningstar
06. A Leaden Sky
07. Typhoon


Line-up

Nicklas Kirkevall - Vocals, guitars & keyboards
Alfred Andersson - Bass guitar
Jesper Sunnhagen -  Drums


Website

https://www.facebook.com/lordoflightband / https://www.noremorse.gr/


Cover Picture

lordoflight morningstar


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: Lord Of Light - Morningstar