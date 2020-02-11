CD Review: Nightwish - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Feb 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BALTHAZAR
|Tue Feb 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LAURA OAKES
|Tue Feb 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DROPKICK MURPHYS
|Tue Feb 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CURRENT SWELL
|Tue Feb 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GENDER ROLES
|Tue Feb 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINA MALY
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SCHOOLBOY Q
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BOY & BEAR
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GENDER ROLES
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MELANIE MARTINEZ
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE GARDENER & THE TREE
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIME FOR T
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AT) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
|Wed Feb 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GEORGIA
|Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BABYMETAL
|Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD
|Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHE SUDAKA
|Thu Feb 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETROL GIRLS
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview AMORPHIS - Helsinki 2020-04-11 to 13
- Preview PETER HEPPNER (Acoustic Tour) - Hamburg 2020-09-27
- Preview IAMX - Cologne 2020-04-14
- Preview DEEP PURPLE - Oberhausen 2020-10-17
- Preview A-HA - Cologne 2020-10-31
- Preview WILLIAM DUVALL - Germany 2020
- Preview CHAOS THEORY FESTIVAL - London 2020-02-29
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 15 - Deutzen 2020
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2020-08-08 & 09
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2020-07-25 & 26
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Coppelius - Berlin 2019
- CD Review: Generation Axe - The Guitars That Destroyed The World - Live in China
- CD Review: Solitary Sabred - By Fire & Brimstone
- Gallery: Five Finger Death Punch - Frankfurt 2020
- CD Review: Then Comes Silence - Machine
- Interview: Coppelius - December 2019
- CD Review: Stunner - Turbo City (The Nightfighter EP)
- CD Review: Censored - In My Sights EP
- CD Review: Aristic - Dimensions
- Live Review: Dimmu Borgir & Amorphis - Oberhausen 2020
- CD Review: Lords Of Salem - Hell Over Salem EP
- CD Review: Lord Of Light - Morningstar
- Gallery: Stereophonics - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Midas - Demo Tapes
- CD Review: Dexter Ward - III
- CD Review: Death The Leveller - II
- CD Review: Ambush - Infidel
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Wuppertal 2020
- Special: Top 10 2019 - Post-Industrial album of the year
- CD Review: Torpëdo - Mechanic Tyrants
Latest News
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
.
CD Review: Nightwish - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Nightwish
Title: Decades: Live in Buenos Aires
Genre: Symphonic Metal
Release Date: 6th December 2019
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
“Three live-albums within six years but only one studio-album. Do we need that?” This question was on my mind, before I started listening to ‘Decades: Live in Buenos Aires’. NIGHTWISH are an amazing live band and of course I had attended one of their shows, to be precise, it was the final show of the ‘Decades Tour’ in Helsinki, but can you transfer the sheer visual impact of the live show on a record?
“Decades” was no tour with many special effects, but the visual show on stage gave you the impression you stood directly in front of stage, no matter where in the enormous venues you were. Still it was composed so genially as NIGHTWISH’s music by masterminds Tuomas Holopainen’s musical vision and after listening to the record I came to the result that the visual impact underlines the songs messages, but it is not mandatory for a good live show. NIGHTWISH chose carefully from their large catalogue and compared to the previous live recordings, the range is wider and classics like ‘The Kingslayer’ from the early years to ‘Nemo’, that was one of the breakthroughs for NIGHTWISH, belong to the album.
Of course the tour was considered as an effort to buy time by the fans who were waiting for new material from the studio, but NIGHTWISH gave them the best from their past decades and the sold-out shows were the reward. Floor Jansen proves that she is a full member of NIGHTWISH and can perform the old songs originally recorded by Tarja Turunen with NIGHTWISH and make them her own. The crowd in Argentina carries many of the more famous songs and their cheers proves that NIGHTWISH are one of the best live-bands of this and the past decades. The sound is really good but not too polished, so it’s likely the sound engineers had little work back home in the studios to cut and master the songs, still sometimes the band is a bit too loud for my taste and the fans are inaudible.
The album is a nice addition to the collection many fans of the band have at home and for those who attended one of the gigs of the tour but not a must-have for the collection of a Symphonic Metal fan. It’s time for new material from the studio and NIGHTWISH recently announced April 10th as the release date for their new album.
Tracklist
01. Swanheart
02. End Of All Hope
03. Wish I Had An Angel
04. 10th Man Down
05. Come Cover Me
06. Gethsemane
07. Elan
08. Sacrament Of Wilderness
09. Deep Silent Complete
10. Dead Boy’s Poem
11. Elvenjig
12. Elvenpath
13. I Want My Tears Back
14. Amaranth
15. The Carpenter
16. The Kingslayer
17. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean
18. Nemo
19. Slaying The Dreamer
20. The Greatest Show On Earth
21. Ghost Love Score
Line-up
Tuomas Holopainen - Keyboards
Floor Jansen - Vocals
Marko Hietala - Guitar, Vocals
Emppu Vuorinen - Guitar
Troy Donockley - Flutes
Kai Hahto - Drums
Website
www.nightwish.com / www.instagram.com/nightwishband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment