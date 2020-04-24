CD Review: Lord - Fallen Idols

Artist: LordTitle: Fallen IdolsGenre: Power MetalRelease Date: 1st August 2019Label: Dominus RecordsAnd again it is time for another round of awesome vocals by Lord Tim, this time it is his band LORD. LORD is an Australian Power Metal band that was formed by LT and Tim Yatras after the end of the band DUNGEON. ‘Fallen Idols’ is the band’s 6th full-length studio record. The musical style is rooted in Traditional Heavy Metal but often goes its own crazy way ranging from AOR to Extreme Metal (only in parts thank god) and here and there these guys produce cover versions of 80s Pop hits that present little odd highlights. Yatras, as always, blows you away with his mad skills on drums. LT is at his absolute best giving 175% power and heart as Dowling and Furtner impress on string duty. I for one really love the AOR moments the most because the vocal lines are best and I love a big cheese fest with catchy love ballads.For me the best tracks are: ‘Counting Down the Hours’, a heart-wrenching, cheesy panty-dropper of a song (girls will dig it), ‘Break the Ice’, OK it is a cover but the interpretation of John Farnham’s 80s hit is super dope and ‘Touch the Fire’, also a cover but also even better than the previous, more of everything. I don’t know too many records of LORD but I highly recommend ‘Fallen Idols’ and cannot await to check out more of this insanely talented bunch. Stay Safe, good night!01. United (Welcome Back)02. Immortal03. Fallen Idols04. Wilder than the Wind05. Nod to the Old School06. Chaos Raining07. Counting Down the Hours08. In Dreams09. The Edge of the World10. Kill or be Killed11. Master of Darkness12. Break the ice (John Farnham Cover)13. Touch the Fire (Icehouse Cover)Lord Tim – Vocals, GuitarsMark Furtner – GuitarsAndy Dowling – BassTim Yatras – Basshttps://www.lord.net.au / https://www.facebook.com/lordofficialMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10