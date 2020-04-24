CD Review: Lord - Fallen Idols

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Apr 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FADERHEAD
|Sat Apr 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FADERHEAD
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2020-08-01
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
- CANCELLED: Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-09-09
- Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
- Preview EVANESCENCE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-09-25
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-11-16
- Preview SEAN PAUL - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-07
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: From Beyond - Aquilonian Arcana
- CD Review: Shok Paris - Full Metal Jacket
- CD Review: Hot Blood Sunday - Kein Licht
- CD Review: Road Warrior - Mach II
- CD Review: Die Krupps - Vision 2020 Vision
- CD Review: Marrowfields - Metamorphosis
- CD Review: Ancillotti - Hell On Earth
- CD Review: A Life Divided - Echoes
- CD Review: Kursk - Kursk
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times
- CD Review: Witchcraft - Black Metal
- CD Review: Sleeping Village - Holy Water
- CD Review: Six Sins Til Sunday - Masks
- Special: Top 10 2019 - Synth album of the year
- CD Review: Circle Of Witches - Natural Born Sinners
- CD Review: Black Phantom - Zero Hour Is Now
- CD Review: Anathema - Internal Landscapes 2008 - 2018
- CD Review: Silver Nightmares - The Wandering Angel
- CD Review: Freddy Spera - Temper EP
- CD Review: Spell - Opulent Decay
Latest News
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Launches series of live streamed, fundraising shows in aid of healthcare workers
- ALCATRAZ FESTIVAL 2020 - Postponed due to Corona Pandemic
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Now officially cancelled
- NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 2020 - Promoter’s statements about the current Corona pandemic
- TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL 2020 - Cancelled due to Corona pandemic
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2020- Statement of promoter according cancellation
- LEICHTMATROSE - New Song and video “Liebe” out now!
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK - Sold-out festivals cancelled due to the ban on major events until August 31
- WACKEN OPEN AIR - Cannot take place this year
- FKP SCORPIO - Festival summer cancelled (i.e. Hurricane, M’era Luna and more…)
- LOAD - Album “Superego” to be released 17 April 2020
- DEEP PURPLE - Announce new release date of their upcoming studio album “Whoosh!”
- GODSMACK - Release music video for “Unforgettable” & take 400+ new England middle school students on the musical adventure of their lives
- RABIA SORDA - Strikes back with new single “Destruye”!
- THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS - Back with a new album to be released in July 2020
- DAF - Singer Gabi Delgado passed away
- NIGHTWISH - Announce AMORPHIS as very special guest on their Europe tour!
- JADU - LINDEMANN tour successfully completed - on own club tour in autumn!
- SOPHIA - Project of Robin Proper-Sheppard release single “Alive” to announce their 8th studio album “Holding On / Letting Go” to be released on August 21, 2020 via own label The Flower Shop Recordings!
- EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN - New Studio album “Alles in Allem“ in May
.
CD Review: Lord - Fallen Idols
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Lord
Title: Fallen Idols
Genre: Power Metal
Release Date: 1st August 2019
Label: Dominus Records
Album Review
And again it is time for another round of awesome vocals by Lord Tim, this time it is his band LORD. LORD is an Australian Power Metal band that was formed by LT and Tim Yatras after the end of the band DUNGEON. ‘Fallen Idols’ is the band’s 6th full-length studio record. The musical style is rooted in Traditional Heavy Metal but often goes its own crazy way ranging from AOR to Extreme Metal (only in parts thank god) and here and there these guys produce cover versions of 80s Pop hits that present little odd highlights. Yatras, as always, blows you away with his mad skills on drums. LT is at his absolute best giving 175% power and heart as Dowling and Furtner impress on string duty. I for one really love the AOR moments the most because the vocal lines are best and I love a big cheese fest with catchy love ballads.
For me the best tracks are: ‘Counting Down the Hours’, a heart-wrenching, cheesy panty-dropper of a song (girls will dig it), ‘Break the Ice’, OK it is a cover but the interpretation of John Farnham’s 80s hit is super dope and ‘Touch the Fire’, also a cover but also even better than the previous, more of everything. I don’t know too many records of LORD but I highly recommend ‘Fallen Idols’ and cannot await to check out more of this insanely talented bunch. Stay Safe, good night!
Tracklist
01. United (Welcome Back)
02. Immortal
03. Fallen Idols
04. Wilder than the Wind
05. Nod to the Old School
06. Chaos Raining
07. Counting Down the Hours
08. In Dreams
09. The Edge of the World
10. Kill or be Killed
11. Master of Darkness
12. Break the ice (John Farnham Cover)
13. Touch the Fire (Icehouse Cover)
Line-up
Lord Tim – Vocals, Guitars
Mark Furtner – Guitars
Andy Dowling – Bass
Tim Yatras – Bass
Website
https://www.lord.net.au / https://www.facebook.com/lordofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment