CD Review: Northwind - History

Artist: NorthwindTitle: HistoryGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 29th May 2020Label: No Remorse RecordsGood evening you Metal loving beautiful people! Tonight, with Dennis: NORTHWIND! The band from Thessaloniki, Greece was formed in 1981 (I was maybe a year old at that time). The story of NORTHWIND sadly only lasted until 1992, after their first full-length record they were in the mid of the follow up but never recorded it because the band went on hiatus.Fast forward: a few gigs and an appearance on the UP the HAMMER Festival in Athens the band gave it another go and finally 33 years after the predecessor they recorded ‘History’, the very album I enjoy tonight. The lyrical themes of ‘History’ are rooted firmly in Greek history put into an epic 80s setting musically channelling bands like URIAH HEEP, DEEP PURPLE and BLACK SABBATH (DIO era). The whole compositions are very classic from the sound and arrangement: Dovas on vocals has a Ian Gillian vibe on him (sometimes a bit of DIO is heard), Nikolaidis on bass beefs up the retro guitar sound of Papadopoulos-Papadimitriou (the guitars rip, awesome sound!) and Tsimoudis on drums holds the house together. The effect pedal is working over-hours but the tone is really fucking lovely and varies from 70s to 80s worshipping sound-wise. Here and there I even detect a cowbell in the song ‘My Dying Day’. If you worship the sound of past times you should check out the third full-length record of NORTHWIND I recommend it!01. The Wooden Walls02. King Alexander The Third03. Soldier’s Pay04. My Dying Day05. First Shot06. Marathon March07. Pyrrhos The Eagle08. Aristodemus The Hero09. Cry Free - Die Free10. The DogDimosthenis Dovas - Lead VocalsKostas Papadopoulos-Papadimitriou - Lead GuitarTheodoros Doulamis - Bass Guitar, VocalsThanasis Tsimoudis - Drums, Percussionhttps://www.noremorse.gr / https://www.facebook.com/NorthwindbandGreeceMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10