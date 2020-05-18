Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
May 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Northwind - History

Details
northwind history
Artist: Northwind
Title: History
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 29th May 2020
Label: No Remorse Records


Album Review

Good evening you Metal loving beautiful people! Tonight, with Dennis: NORTHWIND! The band from Thessaloniki, Greece was formed in 1981 (I was maybe a year old at that time). The story of NORTHWIND sadly only lasted until 1992, after their first full-length record they were in the mid of the follow up but never recorded it because the band went on hiatus.

Fast forward: a few gigs and an appearance on the UP the HAMMER Festival in Athens the band gave it another go and finally 33 years after the predecessor they recorded ‘History’, the very album I enjoy tonight. The lyrical themes of ‘History’ are rooted firmly in Greek history put into an epic 80s setting musically channelling bands like URIAH HEEP, DEEP PURPLE and BLACK SABBATH (DIO era). The whole compositions are very classic from the sound and arrangement: Dovas on vocals has a Ian Gillian vibe on him (sometimes a bit of DIO is heard), Nikolaidis on bass beefs up the retro guitar sound of Papadopoulos-Papadimitriou (the guitars rip, awesome sound!) and Tsimoudis on drums holds the house together. The effect pedal is working over-hours but the tone is really fucking lovely and varies from 70s to 80s worshipping sound-wise. Here and there I even detect a cowbell in the song ‘My Dying Day’. If you worship the sound of past times you should check out the third full-length record of NORTHWIND I recommend it!


Tracklist

01. The Wooden Walls
02. King Alexander The Third
03. Soldier’s Pay
04. My Dying Day
05. First Shot
06. Marathon March
07. Pyrrhos The Eagle
08. Aristodemus The Hero
09. Cry Free - Die Free
10. The Dog


Line-up

Dimosthenis Dovas - Lead Vocals
Kostas Papadopoulos-Papadimitriou - Lead Guitar
Theodoros Doulamis - Bass Guitar, Vocals
Thanasis Tsimoudis - Drums, Percussion


Website

https://www.noremorse.gr / https://www.facebook.com/NorthwindbandGreece


Cover Picture

northwind history


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10

Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: Northwind - History