CD Review: Kenziner - Phoenix

Artist: KenzinerTitle: PhoenixGenre: Progressive Power MetalRelease Date: 26th June 2020Label: Pure Steel RecordsGood evening dear readers, it is 10 o’clock and it is dark in Germany. Tonight, I present you KENZINER from Finland a nice prog metal combo that was formed in 1994. Pls check out the press text: “They were among the spearheads of heavy metal in the 1990s: KENZINER. The Finns were one of the leading representatives of the Neo-Classical style with a good dose of Power Metal. After their two classic albums in 1998 and 1999, it took them a few years to return to the scene in 2014 with their third album. Since then, mastermind / guitarist Jarno Keskinen had to involve a new singer, Peter “Zinny” Zalesky. But in 2020 KENZINER want to know it again and they present their fourth, huge new work. The classic keyboard sounds as well as the guitars in Power Metal style, which can be heard immediately. The extremely balanced production also brings out the strong vocals and, in total, leaves nothing to be desired. KENZINER also show a ballad-like atmosphere twice, but otherwise there is melodic Power Metal to be enjoyed by first-class musicians who master their craft and show their skills.”I don’t know about their older records but Zinny on vocals is definitely a force to be reckoned with, he reminds me of both Russel Allen (SYMPHONY X) and AXEL RUDI PELL’s Johnny Gioeli which are both very awesome and talented frontmen. And just to state it clearly and directly: there is lots of keyboard sound on this record and it does not suck, some overdo it and it sucks and sometimes it is not placed well but here it is very homogenous making it so essential to the overall sound that it is hard to imagine KENZINER’s sound without the keys (well done). I have a hard time making out the bass lines but I often have this problem and I cannot be sure it isn’t my headphones that swallow that particular part. Guitar and drums are powerful, fast and precise (mad talent here). Listen to ‘Curse of the Pharao’ and ‘Shadow of the Moon’ those two songs are really great ear-candy. If you are a fan of highly melodic, keyboard heavy Progressive Metal, check out KENZINER!01. Eye of Horus02. Listen to the Devil03. Shadow of the Moon04. Tears of Destiny05. The Mirror06. Osiris Rising07. Curse of the Pharaoh08.To Hell and Back09. Phoenix Rising10. The MiracleJarno Keskinen – GuitarsPeter "Zinny" Zalesky – VocalsJupi Hjelt – BassAriel Perchuk – KeyboardsMake Lievonen – Drumshttps://www.jarnokeskinen.fi / https://www.facebook.com/kenzinerofficialMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10