CD Review: Hyperion - Into The Maelstrom
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Hyperion
Title: Into The Maelstrom
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 21st April 2020
Label: Fighter Records
Album Review
I heard quite a lot from friends across the world of this band so I did hit them up to ask nicely if they would like me to review their new record and as you see these fine dudes said yes. HYPERION were formed in November 2015 in Bologna, Italy. Let’s check the obligatory press text:
“...The band is led by guitarist Davide Cotti (former PROPHECY/ PROPHEXY), main author for both music and lyrics, and counts among its ranks renew guitar virtuoso Luke Fortini (IMAGO IMPERII, former CHILDREN OF THE DAMNED and PAUL DI’ANNO). In 2017 HYPERION produced its debut album ‘Dangerous Days’, which sparked interest in the underground Metal community and led the band to a two-records contract signing with Spanish label Fighter Records. While ‘Dangerous Days’ was being praised by the international press for its killer guitar work, its flamboyant vocal performance and the overall 80s feel of the production, HYPERION began promoting the album on stage, playing together with long-time established Metal bands such as TARCHON FIST, RAIN, BLACK PHANTOM, and more. One of those live performances was captured in the video clip for the song ‘Ultimatum’, released in November 2018. At the beginning of 2019 the band began rehearsing and recording nine new tracks for their second album, titled ‘Into the Maelstrom’. The cover artwork was drawn by official IRON MAIDEN and Star Wars artist Alberto Quirantes (Akirant Illustration), while mixing and mastering has been handled by Roberto Priori (from old school Hard Rock/ Metal pioneers DANGERZONE)...”
HYPERION play old-school mid-tempo Heavy Metal, highly melodic with solid as a rock vocals, riffs and drumming. Vocalist Michelangelo Carano has a nice, rich and versatile voice (hits the high tones and sounds good in the lower centre) a nice peculiarity is that he has a very distinctive accent which adds a unique feature (OK it is special not unique but you get what I try to say). Cotti and Fortini share guitar duty and tell great stories with their respective six strings, Scalia on bass is the parquet floor that the six-string squad desperately need for their riffs marching forward and Beghelli provides the beat to it. If you are into classic old-school metal with typical Italian pathos and fitting melodies check out HYPERION.
Tracklist
01. Into The Maelstrom
02. Ninja Will Strike
03. Driller Killer
04. The Maze Of Polybius
05. From The Abyss
06. Bad Karma
07. Fall After Fall
08. The Ride Of Heroes
09. Bridge Of Death
Line-up
Michelangelo Carano – vocals
Davide Cotti – guitars
Luke Fortini – guitars
Antonio Scalia – bass
Marco “Jason” Beghelli – drums
Website
www.facebook.com/hyperionbandheavy / https://hyperionbandheavy.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
