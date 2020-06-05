CD Review: My Heavy Memory - Clarity

Artist: My Heavy MemoryTitle: ClarityGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 17th July 2020Label: Self Released through Pure Steel PromotionCalifornia über alles! Today I present you: MY HEAVY MEMORY, this band is so fresh they are not yet in the Metal archives. These guys have been around for quite some years now and this is the time to make it big. Let’s check the label text:“MY HEAVY MEMORY. Maybe you haven’t heard about this band so far, but their new album ‘Clarity’ will change all of that. Well produced songs with melodic vocals will bring Scandinavian 80s Melodic Metal with some parts of the classic 70s / 80s bands in your mind and that’s the musical direction we have here. Each song shows us the big songwriting ability of the band and their will to reach the top. I am sure you will feel like being in the 80s and the songs transports this feeling perfectly. Some of the established bands would be very happy if they could have this musical standard today. Some parts of RAINBOW, a little bit of more modern DEEP PURPLE, some hints of EUROPE. MY HEAVY MEMORY are fresh, young, surprising... and nevertheless the feeling is still in the 80s. My personal favourite: ‘Council fire’!”Not too much info about these guys can be found in social media but the press text is right, this is highly melodic, catchy Heavy Rock of American imprint with a few hints of UK and Scandinavian influences. Butt kicking music without frills, uncomplicated and authentic. Nice vocals and riffs from start to finish (what can we want more?). Check them out they are radio material.01. Truth in Lies02. Keep Coming Back03. Bleed The Way04. Council Fire05. Clarity06. This Might Be07. Made Of Thorns08. Hanging By A ThreadDavid Hechim – vocalsTodd Galland – guitarsRich Haley – bassEddie Koeller – guitarsPaul Monteiro – drumsSpecial guestsAbigail Hechim (on Song 7, 8) – vocalsEric Johnson, Craig Barrett and Steve Kelley, Cristy Barrett, Luis Bettencourt, Mark Kremer, Victor Raygoza, Tiyo Karenga (on Song 1, 5, 8) – vocalshttps://myheavymemory.com / https://www.facebook.com/MyHeavyMemoryMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10