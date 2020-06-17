CD Review: Malleus - Your Nightmare Calls

Artist: MalleusTitle: Your Nightmare CallsGenre: NWOBHM / DoomRelease Date: 3rd July 2020Label: Golden Core RecordsAndro Coulton formed MALLEUS very shortly after leaving WITCHFYNDE. The band recorded four songs and more or less disbanded right after that. It took 40 years to record and release a debut and here we are: ‘Your Nightmare Calls’ is a piece of music that is quite rough and more than old-school from the sound of it. Coulton mixes Doom and 70s Rock into the mix as well as the DIY sound of the NWOBHM. This is no plastic production for the brainless masses this is raw, handmade, real authentic doomed Heavy Rock with Gram Swan on vocals! Swan's voice reminds me a lot of Ian Astbury’s sexy pipes with its cocky verve and a natural produced vibrato. The press text mentioned the special bass sound (I listen to this over cheap ear plugs, so the subtleties mean nothing to me as there’s nothing audible for me). In the most mixes I simply can’t make out the bass audio track. All in all, this is an old-school record from an old-school band. Gram’s voice sounds way better on the new tracks by the way since the old ones were sung by Andro. Check this out and tell me what you think about it, dear reader.01. Anthem For The Damned02. White Noise03. Hellhound04. Dark Angel05. Dark Dreams06. Hell’s Fire07. Death Dealers08. Hit This Town Tonight09. White Noise (1984)10. Driftin’ Man (1984)11. Dark Dreams (1984)12. Anthem For The Damned (1984)Andro Coulton - 3 Octave Lead Bass GuitarShaz Coulton - Rhythm GuitarGram Swan - VocalsJake Weekes - Drumshttps://www.malleusnwobhm.com / https://malleusnwobhm.bandcamp.comMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10