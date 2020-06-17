Latest Raffles
CD Review: Malleus - Your Nightmare Calls
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Malleus
Title: Your Nightmare Calls
Genre: NWOBHM / Doom
Release Date: 3rd July 2020
Label: Golden Core Records
Album Review
Andro Coulton formed MALLEUS very shortly after leaving WITCHFYNDE. The band recorded four songs and more or less disbanded right after that. It took 40 years to record and release a debut and here we are: ‘Your Nightmare Calls’ is a piece of music that is quite rough and more than old-school from the sound of it. Coulton mixes Doom and 70s Rock into the mix as well as the DIY sound of the NWOBHM. This is no plastic production for the brainless masses this is raw, handmade, real authentic doomed Heavy Rock with Gram Swan on vocals! Swan's voice reminds me a lot of Ian Astbury’s sexy pipes with its cocky verve and a natural produced vibrato. The press text mentioned the special bass sound (I listen to this over cheap ear plugs, so the subtleties mean nothing to me as there’s nothing audible for me). In the most mixes I simply can’t make out the bass audio track. All in all, this is an old-school record from an old-school band. Gram’s voice sounds way better on the new tracks by the way since the old ones were sung by Andro. Check this out and tell me what you think about it, dear reader.
Tracklist
01. Anthem For The Damned
02. White Noise
03. Hellhound
04. Dark Angel
05. Dark Dreams
06. Hell’s Fire
07. Death Dealers
08. Hit This Town Tonight
09. White Noise (1984)
10. Driftin’ Man (1984)
11. Dark Dreams (1984)
12. Anthem For The Damned (1984)
Line-up
Andro Coulton - 3 Octave Lead Bass Guitar
Shaz Coulton - Rhythm Guitar
Gram Swan - Vocals
Jake Weekes - Drums
https://www.malleusnwobhm.com / https://malleusnwobhm.bandcamp.com
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
