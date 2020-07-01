CD Review: Kansas - The Absence of Presence

Artist: KansasTitle: The Absence of PresenceGenre: Progressive RockRelease Date: 26th June 2020Label: InsideOut MusicWhat is the first song that comes to mind when I say KANSAS? I bet before ‘Supernatural’ amassed this huge fandom (fun fact: I love ‘Supernatural’) everyone would have said ‘Dust in the Wind’ or: who the fuck is KANSAS? The latter answer would be due to the circumstance that the broad masses do not indulge in great music and rather consume music like bubble-gum (once it loses its taste, it is just something you spit out and forget about). Ok, away from the problems of the modern attention span and on to this really cool record. KANSAS as a band is around since 1970 (49 years!) and ‘The Absence of Presence’ is the band’s 16th LP.Since I was no KANSAS maniac at the time I got this in my inbox I had no idea what this would be like (I knew maybe 3-4 songs). The first thing I thought after a few moments was: “God damn this sounds like SPOCK’S BEARD!” Ok, Ronnie Platt sounds like a mix of Steve Walsh and Neal Morse (a damn fine melange of two of the most clear, soulful and calming voices since the bag bang). Until this very day I never realized how progressive this band is! I really dig the keys and vocals because they are very elemental to the sound and the way I conceive music, the great guitar riffs and hooks, the groovy bass and the powerful and perfectly timed drums are the icing on the cake for me.This is a very fine modern take on KANSAS initial approach to Rock music, massively melodic, complicatedly rhythm-wise and full of crazy but perfectly functioning transitions. The good thing is I have not wasted a moment while listening to this as it is awesome. The bad thing is that I will have to hunt down every other output to check if they were as good as this from the beginning. Highly recommended for fans of really progressive stuff and the general audience of InsideOut Music.01. The Absence of Presence02. Throwing Mountains03. Jets Overhead04. Propulsion05. Memories Down the Line06. Circus of Illusion07. Animals on the Roof08. Never09. The Song the River SangTom Brislin – KeyboardsPhil Ehart – DrumsBilly Greer – Bass and VocalsRonnie Platt – Vocals and KeyboardDavid Ragsdale – Violin and GuitarZak Rizvi – GuitarRichard Williams – Lead Guitarhttp://www.kansasband.com / https://www.facebook.com/KansasBandMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10