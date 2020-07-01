Latest Raffles

CD Review: Kansas - The Absence of Presence

Details
kansas theabsenceofpresence
Artist: Kansas
Title: The Absence of Presence
Genre: Progressive Rock
Release Date: 26th June 2020
Label: InsideOut Music


Album Review

What is the first song that comes to mind when I say KANSAS? I bet before ‘Supernatural’ amassed this huge fandom (fun fact: I love ‘Supernatural’) everyone would have said ‘Dust in the Wind’ or: who the fuck is KANSAS? The latter answer would be due to the circumstance that the broad masses do not indulge in great music and rather consume music like bubble-gum (once it loses its taste, it is just something you spit out and forget about). Ok, away from the problems of the modern attention span and on to this really cool record. KANSAS as a band is around since 1970 (49 years!) and ‘The Absence of Presence’ is the band’s 16th LP.

Since I was no KANSAS maniac at the time I got this in my inbox I had no idea what this would be like (I knew maybe 3-4 songs). The first thing I thought after a few moments was: “God damn this sounds like SPOCK’S BEARD!” Ok, Ronnie Platt sounds like a mix of Steve Walsh and Neal Morse (a damn fine melange of two of the most clear, soulful and calming voices since the bag bang). Until this very day I never realized how progressive this band is! I really dig the keys and vocals because they are very elemental to the sound and the way I conceive music, the great guitar riffs and hooks, the groovy bass and the powerful and perfectly timed drums are the icing on the cake for me.

This is a very fine modern take on KANSAS initial approach to Rock music, massively melodic, complicatedly rhythm-wise and full of crazy but perfectly functioning transitions. The good thing is I have not wasted a moment while listening to this as it is awesome. The bad thing is that I will have to hunt down every other output to check if they were as good as this from the beginning. Highly recommended for fans of really progressive stuff and the general audience of InsideOut Music.


Tracklist

01. The Absence of Presence
02. Throwing Mountains
03. Jets Overhead
04. Propulsion
05. Memories Down the Line
06. Circus of Illusion
07. Animals on the Roof
08. Never
09. The Song the River Sang


Line-up

Tom Brislin – Keyboards
Phil Ehart – Drums
Billy Greer – Bass and Vocals
Ronnie Platt – Vocals and Keyboard
David Ragsdale – Violin and Guitar
Zak Rizvi – Guitar
Richard Williams – Lead Guitar


Website

http://www.kansasband.com / https://www.facebook.com/KansasBand


Cover Picture

kansas theabsenceofpresence


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10




