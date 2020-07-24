Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
29 30 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Jul 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN (Open Air)
Fri Jul 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Open Air Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ (Drive-in Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Drive-in Concert)
Sat Aug 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sun Aug 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Open Air Concert)
Fri Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
Fri Aug 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEA PORCELAIN
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Strandkorb Open Air)
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Aug 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE NOTWIST
Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANTILOPEN GANG
Fri Aug 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REMODE (Depeche Mode Tribute)
Wed Aug 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
Fri Aug 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sun Aug 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HEALTH
Tue Aug 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRIGHT EYES
Fri Aug 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPATHY TEST & SONO
Sat Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION (Live-Stream Concert)
Mon Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHILLY GONZALES

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Lindy Fay Hella - Taag

Details
lindyfayhella taag
Artist: Lindy Fay Hella
Title: Taag
Genre: Norwegian Folk / Norse / Ambient / World Music
Release Date: 29th May 2020
Label: Van Records


Single Review

It’s been around eight months since LINDY FAY HELLA released her debut album ‘Seafarer’ to the world. That album was an easy dreamy travel companion when I took a train from Oslo to the Midgardsblot site at Borre. Lindy’s vocals meandering like a flowing stream through my brain with no forced entry. This new offering does exactly the same thing. An utterly enjoyable couple of tracks on offer here, the title track suffused with what I consider now to be a trademark jaunty beat. Her voice is rich with the air, waters and mountain scenes of her native Norway. And it comes through in the music, no artifice here. Natural sounds to delight an unnatural world… The opening bars of accompanying track ‘Otherworld’ sounds like ice melting into a torrential stream jumping and skipping and meandering down a mountainside and through mossy crags and crevices like life giving sustenance from the gods, the end resolving into an easy satiation. What else do you want me to add here? There is nothing to add you see? Just listen, feel and enjoy!


Tracklist

01. Taag
02. Otherworld


Line-Up

Lindy Fay Hella – Vocals
Roy Ole Forland – Synths and Programming
Ingolf Hella Torgersen – Druma and percussion
Jan Tore Ness – Drums and Percussion


Website

https://www.facebook.com/lindyfayhellaofficial/


Cover Picture

lindyfayhella taag


Rating

Music: 9
Sound:9
Total: 9 / 10




You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: Lindy Fay Hella - Taag