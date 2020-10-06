CD Review: New Division, The Hidden Memories

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Oct 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELDMASCHINE & SCHLAGWETTER
|Fri Oct 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JOACHIM WITT (Klassik Art Show)
|Sat Oct 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Oct 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AK AUSSERKONTROLLE
|Sat Oct 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION plus special guest
|Sun Oct 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION plus special guest
|Wed Oct 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGEN
|Thu Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HELGEN
|Thu Oct 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLYS & THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JP SAXE
|Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JULIUS FISCHER
|Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JINI MEYER
|Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
|Sun Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAN VAN WEYDE
|Thu Oct 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNZUCHT & WISBORG
|Fri Oct 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLAN OF XYMOX & THE FOREIGN RESORT
|Sat Oct 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SITD & ES23
|Sun Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SINGERS, SONGS & STORYTELLERS
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES SMITH
|Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) CANCELLED: Concert: ONEREPUBLIC
|Tue Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNCLE D
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
|Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FAR CASPIAN
|Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Germany 2021
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Helsinki 2020-10-17
- Preview MANDO DIAO - “Picnic Concert” Münster 2020-09-19
- Preview MADSEN - “Die Perfektion” Tour Germany 2021
- Preview EISBRECHER - Dresden 2020-09-26
- Preview LISA MORGENSTERN - Hamburg 2020-09-09
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Uzziel - This Fear
- CD Review: Stormthrash - Systemic Annihilation
- CD Review: Kataklysm - Unconquered
- CD Review: Ayreon - Transitus
- Live Review: Peter Heppner - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020
- CD Review: Dead Quiet - Truth and Ruin
- CD Review: Diggeth - Gringos Galacticos
- CD Review: Phantom Hound - Mountain Pass
- CD Review: Rumours - Neither Innocent Nor Wavering
- CD Review: Hittman - Destroy All Humans
- CD Review: Byfist - In The End
- CD Review: Attic Demons - Daytime Stories... Nightmare Tales
- CD Review: Armoured Knight - The Sacred Flame
- Interview: Gareth Jones - September 2020
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night Special - Deutzen 2020 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night Special - Deutzen 2020 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Leipzig 2020
- CD Review: U96 / Wolfgang Flür - Transhuman
- CD Review: Ace Frehley - Origins Vol. 1
- CD Review: Sacred Outcry - Damned for all Time
Latest News
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
- DE BRASSERS - “Alternative News” LP coming up
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - New studio album “The Human Condition” on October 30th!
- BLACK SABBATH - Celebrates the 50th anniversary of their cult album “Paranoid”
.
CD Review: New Division, The Hidden Memories
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: The New Division
Title: Hidden Memories
Genre: Electronic
Release Date: 27th January 2020
Label: Progress Productions
Album Review
The word “mastermind” always raises an eyebrow when churned out in a press-pack. It certainly sets the bar high, and conjures images of some evil genius Bond-villain stroking a cat and laughing maniacally while plotting the next super-virus, or of the greatest musician / songwriter / producer you’ve had the absolute fortune to share a planet with. Sadly, the words “adequate” and “pleasant enough” rarely accompany the accolade of mastermind, and so we must ask that particular description be dropped here, as the latest album from LA-based project manager John Glenn Kunkell aka THE NEW DIVISION, is merely adequate and pleasant enough.
‘Clear’ is as good an entry-point as any, all skipping percussion and glowing synths, but even by second track ‘Fascination’ there’s a feeling you’ve wandered into a 90s club mixtape. Vague holiday vibes, somewhat generic vocals and a melody that wouldn’t hold true without the help of a few cocktails. It’s not bad, but it’s not particularly good either. ‘Lost Life’ could have sound-tracked Miami Vice back in the day, and on ‘Modus’ things are calmed down significantly - this works better. It’s dreamy despite being cheesy (don’t dwell on the lyrics), but by ‘Broken’ we’ve descended back into the ‘80’s and not the ‘80’s we want to remember. It’s a really horrible mess of outdated cliché and clinically stifling production. And those drums! Oh God, those drums…
‘The Line’ is classic wedding-song material to keep the dancing uncles happy, ‘Needs Are Denied’ is so lightweight it’s buggered-off on helium, and by the trudge of ‘Over’ it’s beginning to feel like the sort of party you were forced to attend at gunpoint. ‘Enough Is Enough’ pretty much sums it up, but just to labour the point ‘Ride’ is presented as an encore. Oh, and there are bonus tracks. If you want them. Clearly there’s nothing here that would challenge anyone beyond the age of about eight, and it really is adequate and pleasant enough if you like your music set to ‘background’. It slightly mystifies me not so much as to why people like to buy this kind of thing, but why people want to create it in the first place. But there you go.
Tracklist
01. Clear
02. Fascination
03. Lost Life
04. Modus
05. Broken
06. The Line
07. Needs Are Denied
08. Over
09. Enough Is Enough
10. Ride
Bonus Tracks
01. Glass jaw
02. Hope
03. Tonight
04. Worth It
05. Bronson
06. What It Feels Like
Line-up
John Glenn Kunkell
Website
http://www.newdivisionmusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/thenewdivision
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 4
Sound: 4
Total: 4 / 10
Add comment