CD Review: Opeth - Garden Of The Titans

Details
opeth gardenofthetitans
Artist: Opeth
Title: Garden Of The Titans
Genre: Progressive Rock / Progressive Metal
Release Date: 2nd November 2018
Label: Nuclear Blast


Album Review

The release of a live album always leads to discussions among the fans. Does the world need live recordings or not? Well, who thought about live streams a few years ago? I’m pretty sure many music fans were digging their live album collection this year and are waiting for more to be released. So, is it worth to buy ‘Garden Of the Titans’ that was released in 2018?

The fact that Travis Smith contributed the artwork of the album is a good indicator, that there are great things to come. OPETH are existing so long now, that it is hard to say what should be on a best-of list, but OPETH chose songs from 8 different albums for this event and if you listen close, you will hear, that the audience appreciated the setlist. The show was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado, a location that was chosen by JIMMY HENDRIX or THE BEATLES for legendary shows, as well. The amplitude of the sound surprised me a bit, as I’m used to OPETH reduced regular shows, where the sound quality is always excellent but not as complex as on this release.

‘Sorceress’ welcomes you to the show and you’ll realize, that this is gonna be a fantastic record. Flawless sound, the focus on the strength of every bandmember and on the audience’s contribution to the show. No worries, the legendary announcements of Mikael Åkerfeldt are on the album, too - you’ll get the one hundred percent live feeling. For those who prefer OPETH rougher releases, there are really energetic versions of ‘Heir Apparent’ and ‘Deliverance’ amongst classics like ‘Ghost Of Perdition’ und ‘Demon Of The Fall’. My personal highlight is ‘In My Time Of Need’, the sound is excellent and OPETH reach an intensity that nearly makes you hold your breath.

‘Garden Of The Titans’ is a must for fans of OPETH and a good summary of the bands classic highlights so far. More to come for sure!


Tracklist

01. Sorceress (Live)
02. Ghost Of Perdition (Live)
03. Demon Of The Fall (Live)
04. The Wilde Flowers (Live)
05. In My Time Of Need (Live)
06. The Devil's Orchard (Live)
07. Cusp Of Eternity (Live)
08. Heir Apparent (Live)
09. Era (Live)
10. Deliverance (Live)


Line-up

Mikael Åkerfeldt – Vocals, guitars
Martin Mendez – Bass
 Martin Axenrot – Drums
Fredrik Åkesson – Guitars
Joakim Svalberg – Keys


Website

http://www.opeth.com / https://www.facebook.com/Opeth


Cover Picture

opeth gardenofthetitans


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10




