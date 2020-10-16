Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Fri Oct 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JP SAXE
Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JULIUS FISCHER
Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JINI MEYER
Sat Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
Sun Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAN VAN WEYDE
Thu Oct 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNZUCHT & WISBORG
Fri Oct 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CLAN OF XYMOX & THE FOREIGN RESORT
Sat Oct 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SITD & ES23
Sun Oct 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SINGERS, SONGS & STORYTELLERS
Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES SMITH
Mon Oct 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) CANCELLED: Concert: ONEREPUBLIC
Tue Oct 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNCLE D
Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FAR CASPIAN
Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Mastodon - Medium Rarities

Details
mastodon mediumrarities
Artist: Mastodon
Title: Medium Rarities
Genre: Progressive Metal
Release Date: 11th September 2020
Label: Reprise Records


Album Review

Covers are cool and all but to make a record featuring nothing but covers is lame as fuck in the most cases, if a band like MASTODON does it the least I can do is give it a few spins and see for myself. Apparently, it is not just cover versions but also contributions to movies and instrumentals. (‘Rufus Lives’ of BILL & TED DAVE THE MUSIC for example). I have to admit I don’t know any of the original songs aside from ‘Orion’ from METALLICA but that’s not bothering me at all. Most of this feels pretty noisy to me, ‘Fallen Torches’ has its unique MASTODON moments that are rough, crazy and melodic. ‘A Commotion’ is pretty cool, sung in a laid-back way and having a 90s vibe mostly. ‘Asleep in the Deep’ is an instrumental which manages to lack what many instrumentals have: tedium! I won’t talk about them all but I have to mention ‘A Spoonful weighs a Ton’ of the FLAMING LIPS, because that is very unusual sounding stuff for MASTODON or at least the first 30 seconds before the progressive part kicks is. The biggest part of this is between experimentation, noise and rough as fuck music with parts where the vocals are very melodic and quite surprising amid the instrumental chaos. If chaos and crazy aggression mixed with an excellently executed narrative is your cup of tea, you should indulge.


Tracklist

01. Fallen Torches
02. A Commotion (FEIST cover)
03. Asleep in the Deep Instrumental
04. Capillarian Crest Live
05. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton (FLAMING LIPS cover)
06. Toe to Toes Instrumental
07. Circle of Cysquatch Live
08. Atlanta feat Gibby Haynes
09. Jaguar God Instrumental
10. Cut You Up with a Linoleum Knife - Aqua Teen Hunger Force Soundtrack
11. Blood Thunder Live
12. White Walker
13. Halloween Instrumental
14. Crystal Skull Live
15. Orion (METALLICA cover)
16. Iron Tusk Live


Line-up

Troy Sanders – Bass, Keyboards, Vocals
Brann Dailor – Drums, Vocals
Brent Hinds – Guitars, Vocals
Bill Kelliher – Guitars, Vocals


Website

https://www.mastodonrocks.com / https://www.facebook.com/Mastodon


Cover Picture

mastodon mediumrarities


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: Mastodon - Medium Rarities