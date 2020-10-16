CD Review: Mastodon - Medium Rarities

Artist: MastodonTitle: Medium RaritiesGenre: Progressive MetalRelease Date: 11th September 2020Label: Reprise RecordsCovers are cool and all but to make a record featuring nothing but covers is lame as fuck in the most cases, if a band like MASTODON does it the least I can do is give it a few spins and see for myself. Apparently, it is not just cover versions but also contributions to movies and instrumentals. (‘Rufus Lives’ of BILL & TED DAVE THE MUSIC for example). I have to admit I don’t know any of the original songs aside from ‘Orion’ from METALLICA but that’s not bothering me at all. Most of this feels pretty noisy to me, ‘Fallen Torches’ has its unique MASTODON moments that are rough, crazy and melodic. ‘A Commotion’ is pretty cool, sung in a laid-back way and having a 90s vibe mostly. ‘Asleep in the Deep’ is an instrumental which manages to lack what many instrumentals have: tedium! I won’t talk about them all but I have to mention ‘A Spoonful weighs a Ton’ of the FLAMING LIPS, because that is very unusual sounding stuff for MASTODON or at least the first 30 seconds before the progressive part kicks is. The biggest part of this is between experimentation, noise and rough as fuck music with parts where the vocals are very melodic and quite surprising amid the instrumental chaos. If chaos and crazy aggression mixed with an excellently executed narrative is your cup of tea, you should indulge.01. Fallen Torches02. A Commotion (FEIST cover)03. Asleep in the Deep Instrumental04. Capillarian Crest Live05. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton (FLAMING LIPS cover)06. Toe to Toes Instrumental07. Circle of Cysquatch Live08. Atlanta feat Gibby Haynes09. Jaguar God Instrumental10. Cut You Up with a Linoleum Knife - Aqua Teen Hunger Force Soundtrack11. Blood Thunder Live12. White Walker13. Halloween Instrumental14. Crystal Skull Live15. Orion (METALLICA cover)16. Iron Tusk LiveTroy Sanders – Bass, Keyboards, VocalsBrann Dailor – Drums, VocalsBrent Hinds – Guitars, VocalsBill Kelliher – Guitars, Vocalshttps://www.mastodonrocks.com / https://www.facebook.com/MastodonMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10