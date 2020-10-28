Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
October 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POSTMODERN JUKEBOX
Wed Oct 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FAR CASPIAN
Thu Oct 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Fri Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Sat Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARIAMA
Sat Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DIORAMA & MINE (FEAT. MARCUS MEYN)
Thu Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PLUSWELT-Stammtisch
Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
Sun Nov 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Mon Nov 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
Fri Nov 20 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
Sat Nov 21 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
Sat Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: INGRIMM
Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROKEN WITT REBELS
Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PASSEPARTOUT
Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Kat de Ville - Four Plus

Details
katdeville fourplus
Artist: Kat de Ville
Title: Four Plus
Genre: Dark Ambient / Electronic
Release Date: 10th October 2020
Label: self-released


Album Review

Autumn, especially late autumn, turning into the first frosty twilight, requires a soundtrack for all the pains and sorrows, anxiety and hopelessness, everything that is now neutrally sadly called melancholy. In any case, the ‘Four Plus’ album of another creative incarnation of KAT DE VILLE comes out just in time.

The descent to the Dark Ambient tunnels begins in ‘Ice Cold’. The piercing of the keys here dissolves into the atmosphere, mood and haphazard thoughts. Detachment, coldness and nothing else, rare overflows and chimes in the spirit of horror OSTs. The mystical theme obviously develops in ‘Between the shadow and the soul’ and in the track ‘Underworld’, which is more alive in its “unlife”. Extremely contemplative tracks, permeated with a certain presentiment of something impending, fatal and therefore capable of making people realize their helplessness, insignificance and loneliness. ‘Mankind solution’ makes the transition to more understandable realms, closer to the ringing light, the large-scale ‘Aurora’ hits the listener with tons of sadness. And then the contrast - the laconic ‘Sleepless’, that forms a cyclical, endless sound ornament followed by ‘Rethinking’ as a logical outcome of everything.

With due attention, ‘Four Plus’ can be traced back to other works by Kat in different projects. But what is captivating is that in this case the handwriting did not overlap the general artistic intent and emotional background of the album. So we got a complete and holistic work that fully corresponds to the declared concept. https://katdeville.bandcamp.com/album/four-plus-2


Tracklist

01. Ice Cold
02. Between the shadow and the soul
03. Underworld
04. Mankind solution
05. Aurora
06. Sleepless
07. Rethinking


Line-up

Kat de Ville


Website

https://www.facebook.com/katdevillearts / https://katdeville.com


Cover Picture

katdeville fourplus


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10

You can find Russian version of the review on Gothic.com.ua:
https://gothic.com.ua/index.php?news=4513&vote=5&aid=4513&Vote=Vote

Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: Kat de Ville - Four Plus