No events
CD/DVD Reviews
CD Review: Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Killer Be Killed
Title: Reluctant Hero
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 20th November 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
When KILLER BE KILLED first assembled in 2014 the Rock and Roll world was already kind of saturated with so called super groups, the expectations were mixed but the mixture of members from THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (Greg Puciato), MASTODON (Troy Sanders) and SEPULTURA (Max Cavalera) delivered the goods. Ben Koller of CONVERGE is new to this melange and is the kicking and punching successor of Dave Elitch (DAUGHTERS OF MARA). Let’s check out the press text first and dissect all of this afterwards:
“The whirlwind of heavy, fast, melodic, thrashy, and often meditative bombast, with sparks of Hardcore Punk, summoned by KILLER BE KILLED is the formidable and inevitable result of the sum of its parts, whose combined discography warped and shaped the culture. Three men possessed of some of the most recognizable voices in heavy music split frontman duty. Boundary pushers and innovators, born and bred in different cities and tempered by their respective projects, each one is an equal participant in the fresh ceremony of inspired ritual, together with one of the most beloved drummers in heavy music. KILLER BE KILLED’s debut album was a force of nature that demolished preconceived notions of “super group” upon its arrival in 2014. RELUCTANT HERO, the band’s surprise follow-up, conceived in secrecy some six years later, doubles down on that mission statement while splashing the sonic canvas with new colours and visions.”
Most of the things above hit the nail on the head, I am not a super fan of one of the said groups even if I dig some of their stuff and acknowledge their standing in the music scene and their importance for heavy music and its development. The band that was most important for the parts of heavy music I am interested in is, of course, Max Cavalera (neither THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN nor MASTODON played a part in my musical socialisation due to my age). That being said I have to state that this record is a skilled combination of those parts and the sum of this is a diverse, energetic, rough, melodic and even somewhat progressive kick in the face. The timing and transitions from poppy over harsh to alternative, late 90s Modern Metal is quite unique in its quality and richness. The production of ‘Reluctant Hero’ was done by Josh Wilbur (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH, GOJIRA) and it kicks major ass. If you like FEAR FACTORY, MACHINE HEAD or DRONE you should check this out rather sooner than later.
Tracklist
01. Deconstructing Self-Destructions
02. Dream Gone bad
03. Left Of Center
04. Inner Calm From Outer Storms
05. Filthy Vagabond
06. From A Crowded Wound
07. The Great Purge
08. Comfort From Nothing
09. Animus
10. Dead Limbs
11. Reluctant Hero
Line-up
Max Cavalera – Vocals, Guitar
Greg Puciato – Vocals, Guitar
Troy Sanders – Vocals, Bass
Ben Koller – Drums
Website
www.killerbekilled.com / www.facebook.com/KillerBeKilled
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
