CD Review: Maddax - Deadly Games

Artist: MaddaxTitle: Deadly GamesGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 26th February 2021Label: Heaven and Hell RecordsThe last forgotten gem of the 80s for this week is MADDAX. Formed in Florida in 1986 by guitarists Ralph Tullo and David Coleman with bassist / vocalist Andi Austin and drummer Tomi Stotler. One year later MADDAX entered the Natural Sound Studios in Virginia to record a four-song demo. After lots of gigs and changes in the line-up MADDAX released their debut ‘Deadly Game’ from 1995-1996. MADDAX made quite some waves on their local live circuit at the time and opened for acclaimed acts like: MANOWAR, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, QUIET RIOT, RATT and many others. To many fans distress ‘Deadly Game’ was the first and last LP to date. This remaster / re-issue features the material of the original cassette but with three bonus tracks and an eight-page booklet with lyrics and photos. What I like most about these guys is Eric Nutter’s voice as it was quite distinctive and classic in range and phrasing. Sound-wise MADDAX was old-school Heavy Rock bordering on Metal, if you dig bands like SKIDROW and ARMORED SAINT this could be what you need01. The Loser02. Deadly Game03. Warpath04. Love Means Money05. A Farewell06. Behind the Walls07. Time (Slipping Away)08. Loves No Sinner09. Backstage Queen10. Look What Ya Done11. Love Means Money (bonus track)12. Warpath (bonus track)13. Do We Know Judas Priest? (bonus track)Tomi Stotler – DrumsJoe Baggot – GuitarsKenny Killz – BassEric Nutter – Vocalshttps://www.heavenandhellrecords.comMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10