CD Review: Maddax - Deadly Games

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Tower Hill - Fighting Spirits
- CD Review: Significant Point - Into the Storm
- CD Review: Ascendor - Circle of Violence
- CD Review: Sandstorm - Desert Warrior
- CD Review: Baleful Creed - The Lowdown
- CD Review: Blitzkrieg - A Time Of Changes (Reissue)
- Live Review: Fusion Bomb - Esch sur Alzette 2021
- CD Review: Lone Madman, The - Let The Night Come
- CD Review: SCALD - There flies our Wail!
- CD Review: A Projection - Darwin’s Eden
- CD Review: Epica - The Solace System
- CD Review: Cradle Of Filth - Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay
- CD Review: Wardruna - Kvitravn
- Single Review: Tezura - Stray Alone
- CD Review: Wax Mekanix - Mobocracy
- CD Review: Epica - Omega
- CD Review: Briton Rites - Occulte Fantastique
- CD Review: Mastord - To Whom Bow Even The Trees
- CD Review: Extinction - The Apocalypse Mark
- CD Review: Castellica - Moment of Glory
Latest News
- MOONSPELL - Reveals final single and music video from upcoming new album
- GREEN DAY - Get the Rock Saws jigsaw puzzle treatment in April 2021
- RADIKAL KUSS - Electro revelation releases breath-taking EP
- MOTORPSYCHO - Announce new album “Kingdom of Oblivion”!
- FM EINHEIT - Collaborative album helmed by ex-Einstürzende Neubauten member “Exhibition Of A Dream” out 26 Feb 21 on 2xCD (Cold Spring)
- MAN ON MAN (Faith No More) - Announce debut S/T album and unleash “gay love song” “1983”
- DARTAGNAN - New album “Feuer & Flamme” & Online Concert
- PET SHOP BOYS - Have to postpone their “Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live” Tour again.
- A PROJECTION - Brand new single ‘Darwin’s Eden” by Swedish Post-Punk act out 22 January 2021
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - Sign to Atlantic Curve Records
- NEPHILA - Signs to The Sign Records & release first single “White Bones” from their upcoming debut album.
- THIS MORN’ OMNIA - Announce new album “The Roots of Saraswati” and release first single “1.000 Cuts (Lingh Chi)”
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Announce new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release first single “The 8th President”
- SCHILLER - Releases new studio album “Summer in Berlin” on February 12, 2021 in different configurations via Sony Music
- GARY NUMAN - New studio album “Intruder” on May 21, 2021
- EISBRECHER - New album “Liebe Macht Monster” announced for March 12th - first single “FAKK” is already out today
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
.
CD Review: Maddax - Deadly Games
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Maddax
Title: Deadly Games
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 26th February 2021
Label: Heaven and Hell Records
Album Review
The last forgotten gem of the 80s for this week is MADDAX. Formed in Florida in 1986 by guitarists Ralph Tullo and David Coleman with bassist / vocalist Andi Austin and drummer Tomi Stotler. One year later MADDAX entered the Natural Sound Studios in Virginia to record a four-song demo. After lots of gigs and changes in the line-up MADDAX released their debut ‘Deadly Game’ from 1995-1996. MADDAX made quite some waves on their local live circuit at the time and opened for acclaimed acts like: MANOWAR, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, QUIET RIOT, RATT and many others. To many fans distress ‘Deadly Game’ was the first and last LP to date. This remaster / re-issue features the material of the original cassette but with three bonus tracks and an eight-page booklet with lyrics and photos. What I like most about these guys is Eric Nutter’s voice as it was quite distinctive and classic in range and phrasing. Sound-wise MADDAX was old-school Heavy Rock bordering on Metal, if you dig bands like SKIDROW and ARMORED SAINT this could be what you need
Tracklist
01. The Loser
02. Deadly Game
03. Warpath
04. Love Means Money
05. A Farewell
06. Behind the Walls
07. Time (Slipping Away)
08. Loves No Sinner
09. Backstage Queen
10. Look What Ya Done
11. Love Means Money (bonus track)
12. Warpath (bonus track)
13. Do We Know Judas Priest? (bonus track)
Line-up
Tomi Stotler – Drums
Joe Baggot – Guitars
Kenny Killz – Bass
Eric Nutter – Vocals
Website
https://www.heavenandhellrecords.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment