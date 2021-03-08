Latest Raffles
CD Review: Lunar Shadow - Wish To Leave
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Lunar Shadow
Title: Wish To Leave
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 19th March 2021
Label: Cruz Del Sur Music
Album Review
LUNAR SHADOW from Siegen, Germany were well known in the underground long before German Metal Magazines put them on my radar but it is sure to say that their last endeavour ‘The Smokeless Fires’ did very well when it came to critics and managed to raise quite a few fists in unison. The band was formed in 2014 and ‘Wish To Leave’ is the third LP of the five-piece. Sound-wise this, once again, is a brilliant mix of styles and approaches to heavy music that normally should not fit together at all. There are epic moments, moments of 70s worshipping, screams that would do every Extreme Metal vocalist proud and while managing to mix all of this they still maintain a dreamlike atmosphere, deeply sad yet magical in its own right. Robert Röttig’s vocals sound a bit more smooth and well trained than they did before and the sonic landscapes he creates with his bandmates is proof that LUNAR SHADOW is one of the best German contributors of heavy music in this day and age. This time there are even more moments than before that I get heavily reminded on IN SOLITUDE and UNTO OTHERS (which is great as both bands fucking rule). If you dig Heavy Metal that does neither sound very American nor very British you should check this out right now and thank me later.
Tracklist
01. Serpents Die
02. Delomelanicon
03. I Will Lose You
04. To Dusk and I Love You
05. And Silence Screamed
06. The Darkness Between the Stars
Line-up
Max Birbaum – Lead Guitars, Vocals
Robert Röttig – Vocals
Sven Hamacher – Bass
Kay Hamacher – Rhythm Guitars
Jörn Zehner – Drums
Website
https://lunarshadow.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/lunarshadowband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
