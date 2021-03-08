CD Review: Lunar Shadow - Wish To Leave

Artist: Lunar ShadowTitle: Wish To LeaveGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 19th March 2021Label: Cruz Del Sur MusicLUNAR SHADOW from Siegen, Germany were well known in the underground long before German Metal Magazines put them on my radar but it is sure to say that their last endeavour ‘The Smokeless Fires’ did very well when it came to critics and managed to raise quite a few fists in unison. The band was formed in 2014 and ‘Wish To Leave’ is the third LP of the five-piece. Sound-wise this, once again, is a brilliant mix of styles and approaches to heavy music that normally should not fit together at all. There are epic moments, moments of 70s worshipping, screams that would do every Extreme Metal vocalist proud and while managing to mix all of this they still maintain a dreamlike atmosphere, deeply sad yet magical in its own right. Robert Röttig’s vocals sound a bit more smooth and well trained than they did before and the sonic landscapes he creates with his bandmates is proof that LUNAR SHADOW is one of the best German contributors of heavy music in this day and age. This time there are even more moments than before that I get heavily reminded on IN SOLITUDE and UNTO OTHERS (which is great as both bands fucking rule). If you dig Heavy Metal that does neither sound very American nor very British you should check this out right now and thank me later.01. Serpents Die02. Delomelanicon03. I Will Lose You04. To Dusk and I Love You05. And Silence Screamed06. The Darkness Between the StarsMax Birbaum – Lead Guitars, VocalsRobert Röttig – VocalsSven Hamacher – BassKay Hamacher – Rhythm GuitarsJörn Zehner – Drumshttps://lunarshadow.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/lunarshadowbandMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10