CD Review: Martyr - Live in Japan

Artist: MartyrTitle: Live in JapanGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 31st May 2019Label: Pt 78 RecordsThanks to the social media I, once again, got the opportunity to cover a piece of Heavy Metal history. This time we speak about MARTYR from Utrecht, Netherlands. MARTYR where active from 1982 to 1989 and they raised quite a little hell at that time with their seven demos, one split EP and two full-length outputs. The band was disbanded in 1989 but they reunited in 2001 to play the Heavy Metal Maniacs Festival, four years later the band revived almost the complete ‘82 line-up to play at Keep it True and Headbangers Open Air. Ever since the band played live numerous times and shared the stages with bands like FLOTSAM & JETSAM, VICIOUS RUMUORS, EVERGREY and more. The ‘Live in Japan’ recordings are from the Osaka gigs in February 2019.The sound of those recordings is top-grade, the mixing is very decent in spotlighting every aspect of the band’s sound (a live recording with not only an audible but an excellently ostensible bass sound is a piece of art). As you all know by now, I am a sucker for first-class vocals and Robert does a formidable job at pushing all the right buttons in this writer’s brain. When it comes to the balance of the overall sound, I must say that upon listening very closely, this band just does all the right things. The riffs are fantastic, showcasing the skills of these six-string samurais yet never withholding the spotlight for the rest of the band. Vinnie Wassink is a fantastic bass-player that not only works as pace-maker (in unison with Rick Valcon of course) but he has enough room to show what a bass player can do if he is unleashed. The drums of Valcon are really good both as a pace-making device as well as an opportunity to show off his Heavy Metal skills. All in all, this is a very good live output that will satisfy all your MARTYR needs, if you don't know the band you can still check this out and maybe you will taste blood. Check this out!01. 開演02. Into the Darkest of All Realms03. Infinity04. Snow and Fire05. Afterlife06. Inch by Inch07. Unborn Evil08. Art of Deception09. Speed of Samurai10. Monster11. Speed of Samurai (Bonus)12. English Forces (Bonus)Rick Bouwman – GuitarsRop Van Haren – VocalsGeoffrey Maas – GuitarsVinnie Wassink – BassRick Valcon – Drumshttps://www.martyronline.nl / https://www.facebook.com/MARTYRONLINEMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10