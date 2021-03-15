Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
March 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Martyr - Live in Japan

Details
martyr liveinjapan
Artist: Martyr
Title: Live in Japan
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 31st May 2019
Label: Pt 78 Records


Album Review

Thanks to the social media I, once again, got the opportunity to cover a piece of Heavy Metal history. This time we speak about MARTYR from Utrecht, Netherlands. MARTYR where active from 1982 to 1989 and they raised quite a little hell at that time with their seven demos, one split EP and two full-length outputs. The band was disbanded in 1989 but they reunited in 2001 to play the Heavy Metal Maniacs Festival, four years later the band revived almost the complete ‘82 line-up to play at Keep it True and Headbangers Open Air. Ever since the band played live numerous times and shared the stages with bands like FLOTSAM & JETSAM, VICIOUS RUMUORS, EVERGREY and more. The ‘Live in Japan’ recordings are from the Osaka gigs in February 2019.

The sound of those recordings is top-grade, the mixing is very decent in spotlighting every aspect of the band’s sound (a live recording with not only an audible but an excellently ostensible bass sound is a piece of art). As you all know by now, I am a sucker for first-class vocals and Robert does a formidable job at pushing all the right buttons in this writer’s brain. When it comes to the balance of the overall sound, I must say that upon listening very closely, this band just does all the right things. The riffs are fantastic, showcasing the skills of these six-string samurais yet never withholding the spotlight for the rest of the band. Vinnie Wassink is a fantastic bass-player that not only works as pace-maker (in unison with Rick Valcon of course) but he has enough room to show what a bass player can do if he is unleashed. The drums of Valcon are really good both as a pace-making device as well as an opportunity to show off his Heavy Metal skills. All in all, this is a very good live output that will satisfy all your MARTYR needs, if you don't know the band you can still check this out and maybe you will taste blood. Check this out!


Tracklist

01. 開演
02. Into the Darkest of All Realms
03. Infinity
04. Snow and Fire
05. Afterlife
06. Inch by Inch
07. Unborn Evil
08. Art of Deception
09. Speed of Samurai
10. Monster
11. Speed of Samurai (Bonus)
12. English Forces (Bonus)


Line-up

Rick Bouwman – Guitars
Rop Van Haren – Vocals
Geoffrey Maas – Guitars
Vinnie Wassink – Bass
Rick Valcon – Drums


Website

https://www.martyronline.nl / https://www.facebook.com/MARTYRONLINE


Cover Picture

martyr liveinjapan


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: Martyr - Live in Japan