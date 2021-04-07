CD Review: Mobile Homes, The - Trigger

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Apr 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ZEROMANCER
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KONZERTFRÜHLING - Wuppertal 2021
- Preview SNOOP DOGG AND SPECIAL GUESTS - Germany spring 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2021
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Rosenheim (Strandkorb Open Air) 2021-07-23
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsinki 2021-05-31
- Preview BRINGS - Pétange 2021-03-14
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Helsinki 2021-09-26
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Ghostbound - Extended Play For My Sweet Mary Thyme
- CD Review: Blackened Halo - Slaves Of Salvation
- Interview: Tension Control - March 2021
- CD Review: Pentesilea Road - Pentesilea Road
- CD Review: Blaze Bayley - War Within Me
- CD Review: State of Mind - State of Mind E.P.
- CD Review: Evanescence - The Bitter Truth
- CD Review: Lamb of God - Live in Richmond, VA
- CD Review: Jet Jaguar - Endless Nights
- CD Review: Witchseeker - Scene of the Wild
- CD Review: Primitai - Violence Of The Skies
- CD Review: Suzi Quatro - The Devil In Me
- CD Review: Cryptosis - Bionic Swarm
- CD Review: Night Prowler - No Escape
- CD Review: Servants To The Tide - Servants To The Tide
- CD Review: Suzi Quatro - No Control
- CD Review: Drakkar - Chaos Lord
- CD Review: Grande Royale - Carry On
- Gallery: Brings - Pétange 2021
- CD Review: Martyr - Live in Japan
Latest News
- CVLT OF THE SVN - Unleash “Hellbound” video from upcoming album
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Releases first single, “Sólstöður”, in advance of new album
- NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER - Signs worldwide deal with Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records
- AZIOLA CRY - ‘The Ironic Divide’ full-length from Chicago Instrumental Progressive Metal trio out now through Sensory Records and streaming in its entirety
- GARBAGE - Call for riot with their highly anticipated new album “No Gods No Masters” to be released on June 11, 2021
- AUTUMN BRIDE - Release album “Undying” on April 30, 2021 as CD and digital via Stamping Ground Rec./ Preiser Records
- ANNE CLARK - Announces new album ‘Synaesthesia - Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked’ to be released on May 28, 2021
- HAUJOBB - Release album catalogue digitally via Dependent
- ASTRAKHAN - Announce first single release and video from their upcoming album ‘A Slow Ride Towards Death’, out on April 23, 2021
- SINIESTRO - Release video for new single “One Last Bullet One Last Ride” / “Vortexx” album out on Black Lodge on May 14, 2021
- FADERHEAD – New Single “Better” feat. Chris Harms of LORD OF THE LOST
- MANNTRA - Mystical Balkan Metal-Folk outfit releases “Heathens” before unleashing new album
- E-ONLY FESTIVAL 2021 - Postponed to June 2021 due to Covid-19 situation
- GARY NUMAN - New album “Intruder” in May 2021, second track released!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Cancellation of this year’s editions
- ROCK AM RING & PARK IM PARK 2021 - Festivals cancelled & dates for 2022!
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Reveal details of new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release video for first single “The 8th President”
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces “Darkest Skies” Virtual Album Release Experience
- ALPHAVILLE - “Afternoons In Utopia” and “The Breathtaking Blue” remastered releases in May 2021
- ECHO IMAGE - Back with a new single!
.
CD Review: Mobile Homes, The - Trigger
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: The Mobile Homes
Title: Trigger
Genre: Electronic
Release Date: 26th March 2021
Label: Wild Kingdom Records
Album Review
Formed way back in 1984 in Sweden, THE MOBILE HOMES have not been what you would call prolific. Brief early brushes with fame, supporting bands like LAIBACH and NITZER EBB, is sadly like wallowing in your “Curry Restaurant of the Year (third runner-up) 1995” certificate, although they did also record an album with ex-KRAFTWERK member Karl Batos, and that’s always going to be something they can show-off about at a wedding buffet. So, it’s quite a surprise, after a substantial period of silence, to find ‘Trigger’, a new release, vying for attention in a cluttered Synth Pop world.
‘Via Dolorosa’ decides honesty is the best policy, and simply tells you like it is. This is not going to set the world alight with radical new directions, it’s not going to fill vast dancefloors or soundtrack a Marvel movie or be the advertising saviour of some funky new electric Volvo. What it will do though, is make you a really good, solid, refreshing cocktail, sit you down with a reasonably good view, and entertain you while you unwind from a hard day’s graft home-schooling and Zoom-calling with colleagues you didn’t realise you hated quite so much a year ago.
Crisp, clean lines, melodies that sit comfortably over reliably sturdy electronics, and the occasional jolt of a wicked chorus or killer line - it’s all in here, assured and confident enough, and with shades of passing dark clouds to keep everything ambiguous and multi-faceted. ‘Zero Zero’ then, opts for a wonky Ultra-era DEPECHE MODE, ‘The Sorrow Stays For Good’ is, as the title suggests, nicely melancholic and self-indulgent, and ‘Mirror’ floats on by inoffensively. It’s just that at times, it’s all a bit, well, soggy. ‘Once Upon A Time I Was Handsome’ for example, despite the great title, winds up feeling like the forgotten track on a PET SHOP BOYS EP, and just as you feel ‘As You Said It’ is ready to burst out into a hugely memorable chorus… it doesn’t. Like middle-aged foreplay, it’s all promise and little action.
‘Obscurity’ boasts some genuinely odd and effective dynamics, and taps into that latent melancholy once more, making this a direction you feel the band would be wise to follow. It’s an excellent closing track, which leaves something of a mystery as to why no-show “experimental” instrumental closer ‘Trigger’ gets to take the final bow. Very strange. On the whole, there’s nothing wrong here, but it’s such an inconsistent collection, one suspects these are bits and pieces of stuff left lying around in the studio over the years that have been swept up and given a tidy. Worth a listen, and worth keeping for the highlights, but much of this can be gently put back on the studio floor, where it was probably quite content merely gathering dust and reminiscing.
Tracklist
01. Via Dolorosa
02. The Song We Didn’t Have Then
03. Zero Zero
04. My Graveyard
05. The Sorrow Stays For Good
06. Mirror
07. Once Upon A Time I Was Handsome
08. As You Said It
09. Obscurity
10. Trigger
Line-up
Andreas Brun
Patrik Brun
Hans Erkendal
Sami Servio
Markus Mustonen
Website
http://www.themobilehomes.se / https://www.facebook.com/themobilehomes
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 6
Sound: 6
Total: 6 / 10
Add comment