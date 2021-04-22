CD Review: My Dying Bride - Macabre Cabaret

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SÓLSTAFIR & KATATONIA - Co-headlining European tour 2022
- Preview TUSKA FESTIVAL - Helsinki 2021
- Preview KONZERTFRÜHLING - Wuppertal 2021
- Preview SNOOP DOGG AND SPECIAL GUESTS - Germany spring 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2021
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Rosenheim (Strandkorb Open Air) 2021-07-23
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsinki 2021-05-31
- Preview BRINGS - Pétange 2021-03-14
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Helsinki 2021-09-26
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Witchbound - End of Paradise
- CD Review: Nad Sylvan - Spiritus Mundi
- CD Review: Ancient Settlers - Autumnus
- CD Review: Dynamation - Paranormal Isolation
- CD Review: Counting The Killers - Hidden In The Open EP
- CD Review: Underking - At Hell's Gate
- CD Review: Hidden Spirit, The - The Hidden Spirit
- CD Review: Loney Dear - A Lantern And A Bell
- CD Review: Grausame Töchter - Zyklus
- CD Review: Mobile Homes, The - Trigger
- CD Review: Tokyo Blade - Night Of The Blade (Re-Release)
- Interview: Chemical Sweet Kid - April 2021
- CD Review: 69 Cats, The - Seven Year Itch
- CD Review: Ghostbound - Extended Play For My Sweet Mary Thyme
- CD Review: Motorjesus - Hellbreaker
- Interview: 69 Cats, The - April 2021
- CD Review: FM Einheit - Exhibition Of A Dream
- CD Review: Blackened Halo - Slaves Of Salvation
- Interview: Tension Control - March 2021
- CD Review: Pentesilea Road - Pentesilea Road
Latest News
- METAL BLADE RECORDS - Announces “Metal Massacre XV” compilation
- GARY MOORE - “How Blue Can You Get” out on April 30, 2021 via Provogue / Mascot Label Group
- BLACK SABBATH - Release Super Deluxe Edition of their sixth album “Sabotage”
- TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Back with new album “Scaled And Icy”
- CVLT OF THE SVN - Unleash “Hellbound” video from upcoming album
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Releases first single, “Sólstöður”, in advance of new album
- NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER - Signs worldwide deal with Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records
- AZIOLA CRY - ‘The Ironic Divide’ full-length from Chicago Instrumental Progressive Metal trio out now through Sensory Records and streaming in its entirety
- GARBAGE - Call for riot with their highly anticipated new album “No Gods No Masters” to be released on June 11, 2021
- AUTUMN BRIDE - Release album “Undying” on April 30, 2021 as CD and digital via Stamping Ground Rec./ Preiser Records
- ANNE CLARK - Announces new album ‘Synaesthesia - Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked’ to be released on May 28, 2021
- HAUJOBB - Release album catalogue digitally via Dependent
- ASTRAKHAN - Announce first single release and video from their upcoming album ‘A Slow Ride Towards Death’, out on April 23, 2021
- SINIESTRO - Release video for new single “One Last Bullet One Last Ride” / “Vortexx” album out on Black Lodge on May 14, 2021
- FADERHEAD – New Single “Better” feat. Chris Harms of LORD OF THE LOST
- MANNTRA - Mystical Balkan Metal-Folk outfit releases “Heathens” before unleashing new album
- E-ONLY FESTIVAL 2021 - Postponed to June 2021 due to Covid-19 situation
- GARY NUMAN - New album “Intruder” in May 2021, second track released!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Cancellation of this year’s editions
- ROCK AM RING & PARK IM PARK 2021 - Festivals cancelled & dates for 2022!
.
CD Review: My Dying Bride - Macabre Cabaret
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: My Dying Bride
Title: Macabre Cabaret
Genre: Gothic Metal
Release Date: 20th November 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
Only 6 months after their very successful release ‘The Ghost Of Orion’, MY DYING BRIDE teamed up with Mark Mynett who produced, mixed and mastered their new EP ‘Macabre Cabaret’.
Singer Aaron Stainthorpe states: “Macabre Cabaret delves into the shadow empire of dark love and the consequences of unchecked sexuality. The deep passion of physical desire and its all-conquering rage over pure love is written bleakly here. A destructive essence within the soul can’t help but rear its ugly head.”
The three songs sound a bit different than the one of the bands previous album and maybe that’s why they didn’t make it on the album. The EP opens with ‘Macabre Cabaret’ and the organ gives you a cool vibe of Doom, while synths follow suit and give the song a rather Goth touch that takes you back to the bands earlier days a bit. The slower part in the middle gives the song a cleaner touch that is also underlined by more clean vocals than you are used to from the previous album. ‘A Secret Kiss’ was released as a single and is pure Doom with hard riffing and deep intense growls. ‘A Purse of Gold’ is a sheer contrast and a song that is very untypical for My Dying Bride. A piano, a few Synthies and vocals in a spoken-word manner give the song a pathetic touch and that’s it.
All in all not a bad release and definitely something for die-hard fans who are longing for a new album.
Tracklist
01. Macabre Cabaret
02. A Secret Kiss
03. A Purse Of Gold And Stars
Line-up
Aaron Stainthorpe – Vocals
Andrew Craighan – Guitars
Lena Abé – bass
Shaun Macgowan – Keyboards, Violin
Jeff Singer – Drums
Website
www.mydyingbride.net / www.facebook.com/mydyingbrideofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment