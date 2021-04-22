Latest Raffles

CD Review: My Dying Bride - Macabre Cabaret

Details
mydyingbride macabrecabaret
Artist: My Dying Bride
Title: Macabre Cabaret
Genre: Gothic Metal
Release Date: 20th November 2020
Label: Nuclear Blast


Album Review

Only 6 months after their very successful release ‘The Ghost Of Orion’, MY DYING BRIDE teamed up with Mark Mynett who produced, mixed and mastered their new EP ‘Macabre Cabaret’.

Singer Aaron Stainthorpe states: “Macabre Cabaret delves into the shadow empire of dark love and the consequences of unchecked sexuality. The deep passion of physical desire and its all-conquering rage over pure love is written bleakly here. A destructive essence within the soul can’t help but rear its ugly head.”

The three songs sound a bit different than the one of the bands previous album and maybe that’s why they didn’t make it on the album. The EP opens with ‘Macabre Cabaret’ and the organ gives you a cool vibe of Doom, while synths follow suit and give the song a rather Goth touch that takes you back to the bands earlier days a bit. The slower part in the middle gives the song a cleaner touch that is also underlined by more clean vocals than you are used to from the previous album. ‘A Secret Kiss’ was released as a single and is pure Doom with hard riffing and deep intense growls. ‘A Purse of Gold’ is a sheer contrast and a song that is very untypical for My Dying Bride. A piano, a few Synthies and vocals in a spoken-word manner give the song a pathetic touch and that’s it.

All in all not a bad release and definitely something for die-hard fans who are longing for a new album.


Tracklist

01. Macabre Cabaret
02. A Secret Kiss
03. A Purse Of Gold And Stars


Line-up

Aaron Stainthorpe – Vocals
Andrew Craighan – Guitars
Lena Abé – bass
Shaun Macgowan – Keyboards, Violin
Jeff Singer – Drums


Website

www.mydyingbride.net / www.facebook.com/mydyingbrideofficial


Cover Picture

mydyingbride macabrecabaret


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




