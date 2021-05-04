CD Review: Kaelan Mikla - Sólstöður

Artist: Kaelan Mikla

Title: Sólstöður (Solar Positioning)

Genre: New Wave / Punk / Dark Pop / Alternative / Darkwave / Goth / Icelandic Music

Release Date: 2nd April 2021

Label: Artoffact Records







Album Review



Hmmm, why is this track released nearly a month after the Spring Equinox? Is it longing for the memories of a dark night in the middle of winter? Where the cloak of shadows allows for all sorts of mischief to unfold and also for nocturnal fingers to offer some kind of otherworldly safety? I’ve no idea, maybe then maybe not. But even though it’s April, I miss winter. It’s icy breath still lingers in the air outside my window and although I’ve put on the heating I long for another few days (weeks) of crisp coldness topped with early morning frost, or even better, a thick sheet of April snow that sticks to the ground like icing on a Christmas cake. “Nooooooooooooooooo”, I hear many of you exclaim! You don’t want to endure any more shenanigans from the amorphous denizens of the cold days? I don’t want to have to put up with the shenanigans of the Morpheus denizens of the warm days for six months. Only six months to go and I can subsume myself in blackness again!



This track is pretty much what you’d expect from these three Norns who hail from that volcanic rock in the northern Atlantic called Iceland. The track is thick and misty with a bass that repetitively punches holes through the watery suspension like a bony fist brought back to life by the feminine incantations and eerie screams! This is like four minutes of Halloween, in spring, somehow the wall that divides this wall and the next has been magically thinned so that those on both sides can once again fraternize. And all the while sounding charming and charismatic. The sound of early THE CURE peeps through too to give a taste of influential pedigree. I loved the album ‘Nott Efter Nott’ I can’t wait for the next!





Tracklist



01: Sólstöður (Solar Positioning)





Line-up



Laufey Soffía – Vocals

Margrét Rósa Dóru-Harrýsdóttir – Bass

Sólveig Matthildur Kristjánsdóttir – Synthesisers





Website



https://www.kaelanmikla.com/





Rating



Music: 7.5

Sound:7.5

Total: 7.5 / 10



