CD Review: Kansas - Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond

Artist: KansasTitle: Point of Know Return Live & BeyondGenre: Classic Rock / Progressive RockRelease Date: 28th May 2021Label: InsideOut MusicI still remember June 2020, It was the third month of the Pandemic and I was asked to review KANSAS new full-length ‘The Absence Of Presence’. As a Metal head, a gatekeeper I knew only so much about KANSAS. I knew a few big hits but never delved into their heavy progressive stuff, that was about to change in a big way because I really loved the record and would rate it even higher now. In 2014 KANSAS’ original frontman Steve Walsh retired and the band had to find someone capable to carry on (Spoiler: they did). Well, they did find Ronnie Platt a worthy successor to Walsh’s frontman position.For this output the bands performance in 2019 and 2020 was captured for this excellent life document. As some of you know I am a big fan of decent vocals, better yet awesome vocals and that is what Platt is giving to the listener: a great performance full of variation and always aiming for the big feels. If you dig these guys hits like ‘Dust In The Wind’, ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ or ‘Song For America’ you are in for a treat, Ronnie’s interpretations are of high quality and the band is in an astonishing form. Over 110 minutes of Progressive Classic Rock performed by a band that is a perfect team. If you like Progressive Rock you should add this to your collection, I might recommend the vinyl version.CD101. Cold Grey Morning02. Two Cents Worth03. The Wall04. Song for America05. Summer06. Musicatto07. Taking in the View08. Miracles Out of NowhereCD201. Point of Know Return02. Paradox03. The Spider04. Portrait (He Knew)05. Closet Chronicles06. Lightning’s Hand07. Dust in the Wind08. Sparks of the Tempest09. Nobody’s Home10.Hopelessly Human11. Carry On Wayward Son12.People of the Southwind13.Refugee14.Lonely WindBilly Greer – Bass, vocalsDavid Ragsdale – Violin, guitarPhil Ehart – DrumsRichard Williams – GuitarRonnie Platt – Vocals, keyboardZak Rizvi – GuitarTom Brislin – Keyboard, vocalswww.kansasband.com / www.facebook.com/KansasBandMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10