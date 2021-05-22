Latest Raffles

CD Review: Kansas - Point Of Know Return Live & Beyond

kansas pointofknowreturn live
Artist: Kansas
Title: Point of Know Return Live & Beyond
Genre: Classic Rock / Progressive Rock
Release Date: 28th May 2021
Label: InsideOut Music


Album Review

I still remember June 2020, It was the third month of the Pandemic and I was asked to review KANSAS new full-length ‘The Absence Of Presence’. As a Metal head, a gatekeeper I knew only so much about KANSAS. I knew a few big hits but never delved into their heavy progressive stuff, that was about to change in a big way because I really loved the record and would rate it even higher now. In 2014 KANSAS’ original frontman Steve Walsh retired and the band had to find someone capable to carry on (Spoiler: they did). Well, they did find Ronnie Platt a worthy successor to Walsh’s frontman position.

For this output the bands performance in 2019 and 2020 was captured for this excellent life document. As some of you know I am a big fan of decent vocals, better yet awesome vocals and that is what Platt is giving to the listener: a great performance full of variation and always aiming for the big feels. If you dig these guys hits like ‘Dust In The Wind’, ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ or ‘Song For America’ you are in for a treat, Ronnie’s interpretations are of high quality and the band is in an astonishing form. Over 110 minutes of Progressive Classic Rock performed by a band that is a perfect team. If you like Progressive Rock you should add this to your collection, I might recommend the vinyl version.


Tracklist

CD1
01. Cold Grey Morning
02. Two Cents Worth
03. The Wall
04. Song for America
05. Summer
06. Musicatto
07. Taking in the View
08. Miracles Out of Nowhere

CD2
01. Point of Know Return
02. Paradox
03. The Spider
04. Portrait (He Knew)
05. Closet Chronicles
06. Lightning’s Hand
07. Dust in the Wind
08. Sparks of the Tempest
09. Nobody’s Home
10.Hopelessly Human
11. Carry On Wayward Son
12.People of the Southwind
13.Refugee
14.Lonely Wind


Line-up

Billy Greer – Bass, vocals
David Ragsdale – Violin, guitar
Phil Ehart – Drums
Richard Williams – Guitar
Ronnie Platt – Vocals, keyboard
Zak Rizvi – Guitar
Tom Brislin – Keyboard, vocals


Website

www.kansasband.com / www.facebook.com/KansasBand


Cover Picture

kansas pointofknowreturn live


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




