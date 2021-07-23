Latest Raffles
CD Review: Korpiklaani - Jyläh
- Written by Munich Vampire
Artist: Korpiklaani
Title: Jylhä
Genre: Folk Metal
Release Date: 5th February 2021
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
With their latest release ‘Jylhä’ KORPIKLAANI follow the path they started with their previous album ‘Kulkija’. The album opens with ‘Verikoira’ a song that might be best described as Hard Rock with heavy drums and guitars and vocals that reminded me strongly of FINNTROLL’s style. The next song, that is very up-tempo and pretty dark at the same time is called ‘Niemi’. If you listen close, you’ll find out that, it deals with Lake Bodom and events that happened there in the past, namely the murders that were never solved. The third song of the album, ‘Leväluhta’ has a melancholic touch. The violine part gives the song a very deeply mourning attitude and the vocals transport the feeling of sadness. This is contrasted by up-tempo drums and a nearly happy sounding guitar.
A highlight of the album is ‘Tuuleton’ a song that starts rather slow with wonderful acoustic guitars and vocals in clear voice, the song intensifies chord by chord and a mix of faster and wilder parts and those that are slower and more focused on the vocals lead towards a very intense final part of the song. With ‘Miero’ KORPIKLAANI prove that they are not only a party time band but can also deliver slower and more emotional songs, if they want to. The song as an interesting structure though it has a moderate tempo. If the song will be part of a live gig, it will be interesting to see, what happens if the audience joins the chorus (it’s possible even if you don’t speak Finnish), as the album version has a great chorus. ‘Huolettomat’ is a nice and up-cheering song, that has nearly the same tempo as the album’s opener, but it’s nothing special. If you like strange rhythm patterns, try ‘Pidot’ otherwise be ready to use the skip button.
The last song on the album and the longest brings everything the previous songs offered together. It starts slow and dark, then takes some twists and turns to end as fulminant and positive song, that offers the instrumentalists to show their skills. The album shows that the period Humpa-Humpa or drinking focussed songs is over and that KORPIKLAANI take their job seriously. The band manages to transport the sheer joy of performing in front of a live crowd on a studio album, but maybe less tracks and more quality songs like ‘Miero’ or ‘Jurat’ would have served the album better. All in all, a versatile album but like the band’s music as such, not everybody’s cup of tea, though the band seems to have grown up and maybe deserves a second chance from fans of the genre.
Tracklist
01. Verikoira
02. Niemi
03. Leväluhta
04. Mylly
05. Tuuleton
06. Sanaton Maa
07. Kiuru
08. Miero
09. Pohja
10. Huolettomat
11. Anolan Aukeat
12. Pidot
13. Juuret
Line-up
Jonne Järvelä - Vocals & Acoustic Guitar
Sami Perttula - Accordion
Tuomas Rounakari - Violin
Jarkko Aaltonen - Bass
Kalle “Cane” Savijärvi - Guitar
Samuli Mikkonen - Drums & Percussion
Website
www.korpiklaani.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Add comment