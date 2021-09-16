CD Review: Killing - Face The Madness

Artist: KillingTitle: Face The MadnessGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 13th August 2021Label: SPVKILLING is a kick-ass Thrash Metal band from Denmark and ‘Face The Madness’ is the band’s first full-length output since their formation in 2013. The sound of KILLING is old-school in the vein of bands like KREATOR, SLAYER and even SODOM. Rasmus Soelberg's voice is used like a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire (vicious and brutal as fuck). Snade and Rasmus Holm Sørensen’s way of riff bombardment is close to being charged with battery and Jesper Skousen’s kicking and beating is done with a menacing finesse that can scare a man shitless (not me but a noob could suffer). The lyrical themes often revolve around violence, war and evil itself. These guys sound so darn angry that their cancellation of the 2020 tour comes to mind (that would fuck me up too). If you guys check this out don’t forget the EP they released in 2018. Let’s hope this pandemic shit-show blows over soon so we can witness these guys live and buy their merchandise.01. Kill Everyone02. Before Violence Strikes03. Don’t Get Mad, Get Evil04. See You In Hell05. Legion Of Hate06. Straight Out Of Kattegat07. One Last Victim08. 194209. Killed In ActionRasmus Soelberg – Vocals & BassSnade – GuitarRasmus Holm Sørensen – GuitarJesper Skousen – Drumshttps://killing.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/killingthrashMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10