CD Review: Killing - Face The Madness
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Killing
Title: Face The Madness
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 13th August 2021
Label: SPV
Album Review
KILLING is a kick-ass Thrash Metal band from Denmark and ‘Face The Madness’ is the band’s first full-length output since their formation in 2013. The sound of KILLING is old-school in the vein of bands like KREATOR, SLAYER and even SODOM. Rasmus Soelberg's voice is used like a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire (vicious and brutal as fuck). Snade and Rasmus Holm Sørensen’s way of riff bombardment is close to being charged with battery and Jesper Skousen’s kicking and beating is done with a menacing finesse that can scare a man shitless (not me but a noob could suffer). The lyrical themes often revolve around violence, war and evil itself. These guys sound so darn angry that their cancellation of the 2020 tour comes to mind (that would fuck me up too). If you guys check this out don’t forget the EP they released in 2018. Let’s hope this pandemic shit-show blows over soon so we can witness these guys live and buy their merchandise.
Tracklist
01. Kill Everyone
02. Before Violence Strikes
03. Don’t Get Mad, Get Evil
04. See You In Hell
05. Legion Of Hate
06. Straight Out Of Kattegat
07. One Last Victim
08. 1942
09. Killed In Action
Line-up
Rasmus Soelberg – Vocals & Bass
Snade – Guitar
Rasmus Holm Sørensen – Guitar
Jesper Skousen – Drums
https://killing.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/killingthrash
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
