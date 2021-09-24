CD Review: Loreena McKennitt - The Visit - The Definitive Edition

Artist: Loreena McKennittTitle: The Visit - The Definitive EditionGenre: World Music / Celtic FolkRelease Date: 24th September 2021Label: Quinlan Road (Tonpool)Thirty years ago, Canadian World Music / Celtic Folk multi-instrumentalist LOREENA MCKENNITT released ‘The Visit’, an album that upped her game, and opened the doors to a career that was already heading happily onwards and upwards. It’s a very good album indeed. And it has stood the test of time - but then there’s always been a timeless quality to her music - and a re-visit is a shrewd move, considering a whole new generation of fans waiting in the wild and windy wings are perhaps unfamiliar with its undeniable charms.But this is 2021, and a simple re-visit is clearly not sufficient, when you can lob the kitchen sink in with it and still have room for the kitchen. Complete with a deluxe private train carriage where you can listen to seventy versions of the original album and peruse a personal, individually hand-made family photo album signed by Loreena herself, while petting one of her small dogs, (one each for every fan), this re-visit is like no other, as it also offers you the chance for immortality, and an airport to be named in your honour.Ok. Not quite.But not far off.What you get here is a thing of beauty, wrapped up in a thing of even more beauty, and the amount of beauty you need at this point in your life will be an individual choice. Possibly also a financial one. But if beauty in abundance is your thing, then here’s what you get - hours of unreleased tracks (just pretend you’re still on lock-down) including the first ever surround-sound mixes of Loreena’s music (it says here), a 32-page illustrated booklet, a Blu-ray disc (are they still a thing?) all packed up in a rather gorgeous looking hardback book. Along with the original album, live tracks, unreleased tracks, interviews and… and… well… how much more do you need?The frippery is a distraction of course, and nothing wrong with that. But all that really matters here is the actual album itself. From opening song ‘All Souls Night’, which sounds like something CLANNAD spent their entire lives trying to write, without getting close, to the heart-wrenching simplicity of ‘Tango To Evora’, there is magic sprinkled liberally throughout. Eleven minutes into ‘The Lady Of Shalott’ and you just want it to go on forever, and by ‘Cymbeline’ you’re on your horse and ready to go fighting for some noble cause after pledging eternal loyalty to your nearest and dearest.This stunningly beautiful album needs no additional window-dressing, but if you are going to wrap something in satin and silk and send it sailing out into the harsh, real world, then there can be no finer initial gift than this, dazzling through any number of layers of additional packaging.CD101. All Souls night02. Bonny Portmore03. Between The Shadows04. The Lady Of Shalott05. Greensleeves06. Tango To Evora07. Courtyard Lullaby08. The Old Ways09. CymbelineCD201. Courtyard Lullaby02. Stolen Child03. Between The Shadows04. Lady Of Shalott05. Loreena introduces the band….06. Standing Stones07. She Moved Through The Fair08. Manx Ayre09. Cymbeline10. Interview Part 111. All Souls Night (album edit)12. Interview Part 213. Courtyard Lullaby (solo)14. Interview Part 315. The Lady Of Shalott (solo)16. Interview Part 417. Between The Shadows (Solo)18. Interview Part 519. Stolen Chold (solo)CD301. An interview with Loreena McKennitt02. Round table discussionCD401. All Souls Night02. Bonny Portmore03. Between The Shadows04. The Lady Of Shalott05. Greensleeves06. Tango To Evora07. Courtyard Lullaby08.The Old Ways09. Cymbeline10. All Souls Night live trio11. Bonny Portmore live trio12. Between The Shadows live trio13. The Lady Of Shalott live trio14. Greensleeves live trio15. The Old Ways live trioBlu-RayBlu-ray audio disc with the original recording rendered in Dolby Atmos®, 5.1 surround sound and a hi-res stereo version.Loreena McKennitthttps://loreenamckennitt.comMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10