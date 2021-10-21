CD Review: Knife - Knife

Artist: KnifeTitle: KnifeGenre: Black Thrash’n’RollRelease Date: 22nd October 2021Label: Dying Victims RecordsKNIFE is a German Band that plays a wild and furious mix of Speed Metal, Black Metal and Punk with some moments of old-school Heavy Metal that serve as some kind of musical antishock pad that gives you a few seconds to catch your breath. The velocity and raw power that is felt and heard in every second of ‘Knife’ is awe-inspiring and thirst inducing at the same time, if you can listen top KNIFE and tracks like ‘Demon Wind’ without wanting to get smashed you might not have any live left inside you. Aside from tempo and vocals some of these songs could suit bands like MANOWAR or even W.A.S.P. Ok, sure some songs are cheesy as fuck but it is that kinda cliché stuff you do love and worship when nobody looks.Songs like ‘White Witch - Black Death’ and ‘Black Leather Hounds’ take those things and combine them to increase their power and it works! When listening to KNIFE you have to wonder if Laz really is the only one playing guitar and the mind-boggling answer is yes, there is only one shredder in this band. Aside from just playing fast as fuck most of the time there is another figurehead of KNIFE and that is Vince Nihil, the vocalist. Vince screams and screeches his way through the songs, dropping posers left and right in the 36 minutes and 38 seconds of this blast of a record. This band leaves only scorched earth after under an hour, I barely made it out alive but after licking my wounds I will prepare for another round of KNIFE...01. Behold The Horse Of War02. Inside The Electric Church03. White Witch - Black Death04. Black Leather Hounds05. Knife06. I Am The Priest07. The Furnace08. Sword Loser09. Demon Wind10. The Hallowed Chamber Of Storms11. 198912. PossessedFerli Thielmann – DrumsLaz – GuitarsVince Nihil – VocalsGypsy Danger – Basshttps://www.knifeofficial.de / https://www.facebook.com/knifeofficial.deMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10