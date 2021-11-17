CD Review: Katatonia - Mnemosynean

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview FESTIVAL SYNESTEZJE - Krakow, 2021-11-25
- Preview FRANZ FERDINAND - Cologne 2022-04-07
- Preview JOHN SMITH ROCK FROZEN - Jyväskylä 2021-12-03 & 04
- Preview MAYHEM - Oslo 2021-12-05
- Preview: AMON AMARTH & MACHINE HEAD – Oberhausen 2022-09-30
- Preview PORCUPINE TREE - Germany autumn 2022
- Preview SOLAR FAKE - Görlitz 2021-11-13
- Preview BROTHER FIRETRIBE & ONE DESIRE - Munich 2022-04-14
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Helsinki 2022-01-07
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Vienna 2021-12-19
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Black 7 - Look Inside
- CD Review: Galaxy - On The Shore Of Life
- CD Review: Equilibrium - Sagas (re-release)
- CD Review: O’Reillys & The Paddyhats, The - In Strange Waters
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day - Heusden Zolder 2021 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Dark Tenor, The - Johann - A J.S. Bach Story By Billy Andrews
- CD Review: Zoodrake - Seven
- CD Review: Teramaze - And The Beauty They Perceive
- CD Review: Tendonitis - Demo 2020
- CD Review: Cult Burial - Oblivion EP
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Bielefeld 2021
- CD Review: Bonded - Into Blackness
- CD Review: Green Machine - Beer Metal
- CD Review: Alitor - Spoznaja
- CD Review: Beast in Black - Dark Connection
- CD Review: Neon Daemon - Anno Dystopia
- Interview: Nino Sable - October 2021
- Live Review: Lebanon Hanover - Wroclaw 2021
- CD Review: Shadowstrike - Fables and Folklore
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Oberhausen 2021
Latest News
- PLACEBO - Announce new album and release new song “Surrounded By Spies” (9 Nov 2021)
- KORN - New album “Requiem” / first single “Start The Healing” out now!
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - “Digital Lovers” video premiere and tour start
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New Single “Two Stepping In Time” and new album on January 21, 2022
- JYRKI 69 - New single & new album!
- MESH - Announce live Blu-ray “Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie”
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - First bands confirmed
- ARCHIVE - New album “Call To Arms & Angels”
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Will rock again from April!
- LAMB OF GOD & KREATOR - Postpone “State of Unrest” European Tour to 2022
- NIGHTWISH - Update about European tour dates!
- VOLBEAT - Announce new studio album “Servant Of The Mind” to be released 3 December 2021 via Universal Music
- ASP - Tour accompanying the new album “Endlich” in 2022
- RHYS FULBER - Eclectic new solo album by renowned electronic musician and producer “Brutal Nature” to be out 29 Nov 2021
- AUTUMN MOON Festival 2021 - Tribute to take place
- GUSGUS - “Mobile Home Tour” postponed to spring 2022
- DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS - Release first song “Metal Heart” from the upcoming album “Imposter” (out November 12)
- INSOMNIUM - European Tour 2021 cancelled
- FOOLS GARDEN - New studio album “Captain … Coast is Clear” to be released on Nov 26, 2021
- MADRUGADA - New album “Chimes At Midnight” to be released 28 Jan 2022
.
CD Review: Katatonia - Mnemosynean
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Katatonia
Title: Mnemosynean
Genre: Dark Rock / Prog Rock
Release Date: 1st October 2021
Label: Peaceville Records
Album Review
Do you feel a cold dread when faced with the words “B-sides and rarities”? Do you believe that those songs discarded on the dusty floors of a studio-past should remain there, the initial rejection no doubt justified? Can you see “blatant rip-off of fans” stamped across the record label invoice, with the sound of a heavy hound in a deep bath treading water and getting nowhere, sploshing inelegantly in the background? Then look away now. Because this release of B-sides and rarities by KATATONIA, to celebrate 30 years together, represents none of those things, and instead shows just how much quality control some bands exercise when whittling down a final album track-listing.
There’s real variation here, and a sense that every track was worked through as thoroughly as possible, as if allowing a song to flourish patiently is the only way to be sure. ‘Vakaren’ wafts about like New-Age pop, ‘Wide awake In Quietus’ gets stuck-in to a melodic, shimmering guitar groove from the off, and there’s a bit of bongo action on ‘The Act Of Darkening’ - not half as hideous as it sounds, although you can’t help picturing hobbits bounding around in the background, which is a good or bad thing, depending on… well, how much hobbit you like in your music.
‘Displaced’ drifts comfortably from straight up rock to pastoral passages not dissimilar to BARCLAY JAMES HARVEST, with a bit of PORCUPINE TREE and PINK FLOYD chucked in to confuse things totally. And ‘Code Against The Code’ is a compact little belter that was definitely overlooked first time around, as it stomps about quite magnificently. On CD 2, ‘Wait Outside’ eases into a massive chorus like slipping on a pair of comfy socks, ‘March 4’ much heavier, darker and more complex, yet still packed with melody and harmony. And ‘Scarlet Heavens’ gives you over ten minutes of its time, stop-starting and then galloping off like a jittery Prog-Rock pony, all nervy and fiddly, barely able to contain itself. Quite something to experience.
Throughout this collection, there’s a feeling of cohesion - which considering the time separating some of these songs, and the nature of the album itself, is quite an achievement. A warm, very human melancholy runs through KATATONIA’s song-writing, and a strangely timeless quality adheres to much of it. This affords ‘Mnemosynean’ an outsider’s appeal that knocks gently on the door of those timeless rock classics that seem now to be forever chiselled in music’s ever evolving history. Not bad for songs discarded on the dusty floors of a studio-past…
Tracklist
CD1
01. Vakaren
02. Sistere
03. Wide awake In Quietus
04. Night Comes Down
05. Second
06. The Act Of Darkening
07. Ashen
08. Sold Heart
09. Displaced
10. Dissolving Bonds
11. Unfurl
12. Code Against The Code
CD2
01. Wait Outside
02. Sulfur
03. March 4
04. Oh How I Enjoy The Light
05. Help Me Disappear
06. Fractured
07. No Devotion
08. Quiet World
09. Scarlet Heavens
10. In The White (Urban Dub)
11. My Twin (Opium Dub Version)
12. Soil’s Song (Krister Linder 2021 Remix)
13. Day And Then The Shade (Frank Deafult Remix)
14. Idle Blood (Linje 14)
15. Hypnone (Frank Deafult Hypnocadence Mix)
Line-up
Jonas Renkse
Anders Nyström
Website
http://www.katatonia.com / https://www.facebook.com/katatonia
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment