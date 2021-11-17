Latest Raffles

November 2021
CD Review: Mastodon - Hushed And Grim

Details
mastodon hushedandgrim
Artist: Mastodon
Title: Hushed And Grim
Genre: Progressive Metal
Release Date: 29th October 2021
Label: Reprise Records


Album Review

MASTODON are back with full-length output number eight and I can tell you in advance: this rips! I was not a big fan of the ‘Medium Rarities’ compilation but ‘Hushed And Grim’ is a melodic, progressive milestone that instantly tries to secure the “Top 20 of 2021” placement. After a really nice start with ‘Pain With An Anchor’, the first highlight ‘The Crux’ leaves an impact that is felt throughout. ‘The Beast’ is next with its Southern Groove / Progressive Rock mix. All in all this is a very convincing output with loads to explore. Tracks like ‘Pushing The Tides’ mix vocals quite prominently (some harsher vocals that sound a bit Lemmy-esque and the more clear vocals to counterpoint them) a wild, rocking track with an interesting vocal dynamic. I dare to say that this might be the most complex record of MASTODON to date, not only when it comes to varying vocal dynamics but here also tons of song-in-song structures, transitions and a fuckton of cool keys in some of the songs (‘Dagger’). This output even has a ballad and a really good one at that (‘Had It All’). What these guys managed to achieve since their formation in 2000 is nothing short of inconceivable and ‘Hushed And Grim’ really cements their status while getting the Prog back on.


Tracklist

01. Pain With An Anchor
02. The Crux
03. Sickle And Peace
04. More Than I Could Chew
05. The Beast
06. Skeleton Of Splendor
07. Teardrinker
08. Pushing The Tides
09. Peace And Tranquillity
10. Dagger
11. Had It All
12. Savage Lands
13. Gobblers Of Dregs
14. Eyes Of Serpents
15. Gigantium


Line-up

Troy Sanders – Bass, Vocals
Brann Dailor – Drums, Vocals
Brent Hinds – Guitar, Vocals
Bill Kelliher – Guitars, backing Vocals


Website

https://www.mastodonrocks.com / https://www.facebook.com/Mastodon


Cover Picture

mastodon hushedandgrim


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10




