CD Review: Mastodon - Hushed And Grim

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview FESTIVAL SYNESTEZJE - Krakow, 2021-11-25
- Preview FRANZ FERDINAND - Cologne 2022-04-07
- Preview JOHN SMITH ROCK FROZEN - Jyväskylä 2021-12-03 & 04
- Preview MAYHEM - Oslo 2021-12-05
- Preview: AMON AMARTH & MACHINE HEAD – Oberhausen 2022-09-30
- Preview PORCUPINE TREE - Germany autumn 2022
- Preview SOLAR FAKE - Görlitz 2021-11-13
- Preview BROTHER FIRETRIBE & ONE DESIRE - Munich 2022-04-14
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Helsinki 2022-01-07
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Vienna 2021-12-19
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Black 7 - Look Inside
- CD Review: Galaxy - On The Shore Of Life
- CD Review: Equilibrium - Sagas (re-release)
- CD Review: O’Reillys & The Paddyhats, The - In Strange Waters
- Live Review: Sinner’s Day - Heusden Zolder 2021 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Dark Tenor, The - Johann - A J.S. Bach Story By Billy Andrews
- CD Review: Zoodrake - Seven
- CD Review: Teramaze - And The Beauty They Perceive
- CD Review: Tendonitis - Demo 2020
- CD Review: Cult Burial - Oblivion EP
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Bielefeld 2021
- CD Review: Bonded - Into Blackness
- CD Review: Green Machine - Beer Metal
- CD Review: Alitor - Spoznaja
- CD Review: Beast in Black - Dark Connection
- CD Review: Neon Daemon - Anno Dystopia
- Interview: Nino Sable - October 2021
- Live Review: Lebanon Hanover - Wroclaw 2021
- CD Review: Shadowstrike - Fables and Folklore
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Oberhausen 2021
Latest News
- PLACEBO - Announce new album and release new song “Surrounded By Spies” (9 Nov 2021)
- KORN - New album “Requiem” / first single “Start The Healing” out now!
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - “Digital Lovers” video premiere and tour start
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New Single “Two Stepping In Time” and new album on January 21, 2022
- JYRKI 69 - New single & new album!
- MESH - Announce live Blu-ray “Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie”
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - First bands confirmed
- ARCHIVE - New album “Call To Arms & Angels”
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - Will rock again from April!
- LAMB OF GOD & KREATOR - Postpone “State of Unrest” European Tour to 2022
- NIGHTWISH - Update about European tour dates!
- VOLBEAT - Announce new studio album “Servant Of The Mind” to be released 3 December 2021 via Universal Music
- ASP - Tour accompanying the new album “Endlich” in 2022
- RHYS FULBER - Eclectic new solo album by renowned electronic musician and producer “Brutal Nature” to be out 29 Nov 2021
- AUTUMN MOON Festival 2021 - Tribute to take place
- GUSGUS - “Mobile Home Tour” postponed to spring 2022
- DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS - Release first song “Metal Heart” from the upcoming album “Imposter” (out November 12)
- INSOMNIUM - European Tour 2021 cancelled
- FOOLS GARDEN - New studio album “Captain … Coast is Clear” to be released on Nov 26, 2021
- MADRUGADA - New album “Chimes At Midnight” to be released 28 Jan 2022
.
CD Review: Mastodon - Hushed And Grim
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Mastodon
Title: Hushed And Grim
Genre: Progressive Metal
Release Date: 29th October 2021
Label: Reprise Records
Album Review
MASTODON are back with full-length output number eight and I can tell you in advance: this rips! I was not a big fan of the ‘Medium Rarities’ compilation but ‘Hushed And Grim’ is a melodic, progressive milestone that instantly tries to secure the “Top 20 of 2021” placement. After a really nice start with ‘Pain With An Anchor’, the first highlight ‘The Crux’ leaves an impact that is felt throughout. ‘The Beast’ is next with its Southern Groove / Progressive Rock mix. All in all this is a very convincing output with loads to explore. Tracks like ‘Pushing The Tides’ mix vocals quite prominently (some harsher vocals that sound a bit Lemmy-esque and the more clear vocals to counterpoint them) a wild, rocking track with an interesting vocal dynamic. I dare to say that this might be the most complex record of MASTODON to date, not only when it comes to varying vocal dynamics but here also tons of song-in-song structures, transitions and a fuckton of cool keys in some of the songs (‘Dagger’). This output even has a ballad and a really good one at that (‘Had It All’). What these guys managed to achieve since their formation in 2000 is nothing short of inconceivable and ‘Hushed And Grim’ really cements their status while getting the Prog back on.
Tracklist
01. Pain With An Anchor
02. The Crux
03. Sickle And Peace
04. More Than I Could Chew
05. The Beast
06. Skeleton Of Splendor
07. Teardrinker
08. Pushing The Tides
09. Peace And Tranquillity
10. Dagger
11. Had It All
12. Savage Lands
13. Gobblers Of Dregs
14. Eyes Of Serpents
15. Gigantium
Line-up
Troy Sanders – Bass, Vocals
Brann Dailor – Drums, Vocals
Brent Hinds – Guitar, Vocals
Bill Kelliher – Guitars, backing Vocals
Website
https://www.mastodonrocks.com / https://www.facebook.com/Mastodon
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment