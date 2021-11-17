CD Review: Mastodon - Hushed And Grim

Artist: MastodonTitle: Hushed And GrimGenre: Progressive MetalRelease Date: 29th October 2021Label: Reprise RecordsMASTODON are back with full-length output number eight and I can tell you in advance: this rips! I was not a big fan of the ‘Medium Rarities’ compilation but ‘Hushed And Grim’ is a melodic, progressive milestone that instantly tries to secure the “Top 20 of 2021” placement. After a really nice start with ‘Pain With An Anchor’, the first highlight ‘The Crux’ leaves an impact that is felt throughout. ‘The Beast’ is next with its Southern Groove / Progressive Rock mix. All in all this is a very convincing output with loads to explore. Tracks like ‘Pushing The Tides’ mix vocals quite prominently (some harsher vocals that sound a bit Lemmy-esque and the more clear vocals to counterpoint them) a wild, rocking track with an interesting vocal dynamic. I dare to say that this might be the most complex record of MASTODON to date, not only when it comes to varying vocal dynamics but here also tons of song-in-song structures, transitions and a fuckton of cool keys in some of the songs (‘Dagger’). This output even has a ballad and a really good one at that (‘Had It All’). What these guys managed to achieve since their formation in 2000 is nothing short of inconceivable and ‘Hushed And Grim’ really cements their status while getting the Prog back on.01. Pain With An Anchor02. The Crux03. Sickle And Peace04. More Than I Could Chew05. The Beast06. Skeleton Of Splendor07. Teardrinker08. Pushing The Tides09. Peace And Tranquillity10. Dagger11. Had It All12. Savage Lands13. Gobblers Of Dregs14. Eyes Of Serpents15. GigantiumTroy Sanders – Bass, VocalsBrann Dailor – Drums, VocalsBrent Hinds – Guitar, VocalsBill Kelliher – Guitars, backing Vocalshttps://www.mastodonrocks.com / https://www.facebook.com/MastodonMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10