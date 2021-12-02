CD Review: Nestor - Kids In A Ghost Town

Artist: NestorTitle: Kids In A Ghost TownGenre: AORRelease Date: 22nd October 2021Label: Nestor Prestor Music GroupI got to this review like the virgin Mary to the Jesus baby, at first there were strange videos quickly followed by an ever-growing hype around a bunch of guys looking really frigging strange but with a sound straight from AOR heaven. To say I was reluctant would be an understatement but as I began to read about this band called NESTOR and checked their music I was intrigued quite quickly. I plucked up my courage and asked their PR manager if they want a review of me and Reflections of Darkness, luckily, I did get the gig. Now I am sitting here on my birthday, listening to the best AOR record I heard all year (hell, all pandemic!).The hype is well deserved, the melodies are catchy, sweet and worthy of the 80s AOR Pantheon (up there the 80s are NEVER over!). The riffs and hooks of guitar-wizard Jonny Wemmenstedt are the stuff of the legends of tomorrow, Tobias Gustavsson’s vocals are almost perfect (only Jimi Jamison was better with timbre and high-pitched parts but that is a matter of taste). Tracks like ‘Stone Cold Eyes’, ‘Tomorrow’ or ‘Kids In A Ghost Town’ are upon the best and catchiest I was lucky enough to listen to for a long time. NESTOR’s ‘Kids In A Ghost Town’ is definitely one of the records of the year. Ok, the videos are filled with strange and gimmicky visuals but this comes from a guy who loves TWISTED SISTER, GHOST and KISS... just buy this already, everyone else and their grandpa will do so.01. Fanfare For The Reliable Rebel (Intro)02. On The Run03. Kids In A Ghost Town04. Stone Cold Eyes05. Perfect 10 (Eyes Like Demi Moore)06. These days07. Tomorrow (Feat. Samantha Fox)08. We Are Not OK09. Firesign10. 198911. It Ain’t MeJonny Wemmenstedt – GuitarMattias Carlsson – DrumsTobias Gustavsson – VocalsMarcus Åblad – BassMartin Frejinger – Keyboardshttps://www.facebook.com/nestorthebandMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10