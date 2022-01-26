CD Review: Kadavar - The Isolation Tapes

Artist: KadavarTitle: The Isolation TapesGenre: Stoner RockRelease Date: 23rd October 2020Label: Roboter RecordsKADAVAR is a band that is hard to categorize but I will give it my best anyway: KADAVAR is a German Stoner Rock band that also, to a certain amount, falls into the categories of Proto Metal and Psychedelic Rock (yeah as if THAT was helping). The sound is what makes this all hard to describe, there are things happening all over the place and moments that are extremely atmospheric and calm. Sometimes I really dig the vocals of Lupus (‘(I Won’t Leave You) Rosi’) and sometimes I kinda hate them (‘Unnaturally Strange’). So far this is as interesting as it is puzzling, the compositions differ to an extend that makes it hard to pin down a definitive “sound”.This is the first time I do review KADAVAR (as far as I can remember after over 700 reviews) and I must say that I expected this to be a lot rougher and more energetic in a way of leaning more into a heavier sound. Everything about it screams 70s and that is ok if you like the often soft and kinda psychedelic approach to just about everything but I am a child of the 80s and the NWOBHM and this here lacks the punch and the roughness of that decade. If you are a fan of the most authentic retro rock possible this is the band for you, if you search for Heavy Metal KADAVAR is most likely not up your alley.01. The Lonely Child02. I Fly Among The Stars03. Unnaturally Strange (?)04. (I Won’t Leave You) Rosi05. The World Is Standing Still06. Eternal Light (We Will Be Ok)07. Peculiareality (!)08. Everything Is Changing09. The Flat Earth Theory10. Black Spring RisingChristopher “Lupus” Lindemann - Guitar, VocalsSimon “Dragon” Bouteloup - BassChristopher “Tiger Bartelt” - Drumshttps://www.kadavar.com / https://www.facebook.com/KadavarOfficialMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10