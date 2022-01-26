Latest Raffles

CD Review: Kadavar - The Isolation Tapes

Details
kadavar theisolationtapes
Artist: Kadavar
Title: The Isolation Tapes
Genre: Stoner Rock
Release Date: 23rd October 2020
Label: Roboter Records


Album Review

KADAVAR is a band that is hard to categorize but I will give it my best anyway: KADAVAR is a German Stoner Rock band that also, to a certain amount, falls into the categories of Proto Metal and Psychedelic Rock (yeah as if THAT was helping). The sound is what makes this all hard to describe, there are things happening all over the place and moments that are extremely atmospheric and calm. Sometimes I really dig the vocals of Lupus (‘(I Won’t Leave You) Rosi’) and sometimes I kinda hate them (‘Unnaturally Strange’). So far this is as interesting as it is puzzling, the compositions differ to an extend that makes it hard to pin down a definitive “sound”.

This is the first time I do review KADAVAR (as far as I can remember after over 700 reviews) and I must say that I expected this to be a lot rougher and more energetic in a way of leaning more into a heavier sound. Everything about it screams 70s and that is ok if you like the often soft and kinda psychedelic approach to just about everything but I am a child of the 80s and the NWOBHM and this here lacks the punch and the roughness of that decade. If you are a fan of the most authentic retro rock possible this is the band for you, if you search for Heavy Metal KADAVAR is most likely not up your alley.


Tracklist

01. The Lonely Child
02. I Fly Among The Stars
03. Unnaturally Strange (?)
04. (I Won’t Leave You) Rosi
05. The World Is Standing Still
06. Eternal Light (We Will Be Ok)
07. Peculiareality (!)
08. Everything Is Changing
09. The Flat Earth Theory
10. Black Spring Rising


Line-up

Christopher “Lupus” Lindemann - Guitar, Vocals
Simon “Dragon” Bouteloup - Bass
Christopher “Tiger Bartelt” - Drums


Website

https://www.kadavar.com / https://www.facebook.com/KadavarOfficial


Cover Picture

kadavar theisolationtapes


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




