CD Review: Mystic Circle - Mystic Circle

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview URIAH HEEP - “Mammut Tour” from September to December 2022 - 50 Years Uriah Heep Anniversary Tour
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Dortmund 2023-02-17
- Preview DARK SPRING FESTIVAL - Berlin 2022-03-26
- Preview THE CURE - European Tour 2022 with Special Guest: The Twilight Sad
- Preview UNDERTHESKIN - Warsaw 2021-12-10
- Preview LEPROUS - Esch sur Alzette 2021-12-08
- Preview BLOC PARTY - Cologne 2022-05-16
- Preview GHOST - “Imperatour” Europe 2022
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Three exclusive German open airs in June 2022
- Preview PLACEBO - Cologne 2022-11-07
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Scrying Stone - Scrublands
- CD Review: Joke Jay, The - Awaken
- CD Review: Tension - Decay
- CD Review: Headless Nameless - Ominus Spiritus
- CD Review: Overtoun - This Darkness Feels Alive
- CD Review: Mortalis - From The Cryogenics
- CD Review: Paradoxicide - Savior
- CD Review: Billy Talent - Crisis of Faith
- CD Review: Fools Garden - Captain… Coast Is Clear
- CD Review: Ashes Of Ares - Emperors And Fools
- Interview: Billy Talent - January 2022
- CD Review: Paradise Lost - The Lost and The Painless
- CD Review: ASP - ENDLiCH!
- CD Review: Tony Martin - Thorns
- Interview: Mesh - December 2022
- Interview: Tailgunner - November 2021
- CD Review: Fueled By Fear - Death For You All
- CD Review: Wreck-Defy - The World Enslaved
- CD Review: Striker - Deathwish
- Live Review: Gothica Party 15: X-MAS Edition - Kiev 2021
Latest News
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - Album release “Eral Fun” 25 Feb 2022 (Ghost Place/Cargo Records)
- DREAM THEATER - Release music video for “Transcending Time” from their latest release “A View from The Top Of The World”
- MILDREDA - Video “Liaisons Dangereuses” selected by Brussels Independent Film Festival
- PLACEBO - Release video clip for new single “Try Better Next Time”
- PAPA ROACH - Release anthemic new single “Stand Up”
- CALIBAN - Welcome new album “Dystopia” with new single and video “Ascent Of The Blessed”
- MADRUGADA - New album “Chimes at Midnight” on 28 Jan 2022, new song/video “Ecstasy” out now!
- DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - announce tour cancellation
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - New bands confirmed
- W-FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up complete!
- DIE KAMMER - Releases new single “Ago” to celebrate 10th anniversary
- PLAGE NOIRE 2022 - Completes line-up and announces days of the individual acts
- HELLBOUND (FT. HÅKAN HEMLIN OF NORLAND) - Shares “Och Regnet Föll” video + double-single
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - New Album “Fascination” on 18 Feb 2022, new single “Dreams of you” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2022 - With Project Pitchfork, Solar Fake & The Joke Jay
- TEMPERS - New York based duo announces new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- GET WELL SOON - New album “Amen” on 25 Mar 2022, New single “Mantra” now
- IN THE NURSERY - “Ektachrome (The Animator)” - first single from new album by Sheffield-based group / album out 25 Feb 2022
- SINNER’S DAY 2022 - New thrilling names added to the line-up!
- EPICA - Postpone “The Epic Apocalypse Tour” to 2023
.
CD Review: Mystic Circle - Mystic Circle
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Mystic Circle
Title: Mystic Circle
Genre: Metal
Release Date: 4th February 2022
Label: Atomic Fire Records
Album Review
When the editor in chief asked me if I’d be interested in a review about MYSTIC CIRCLE’s latest release, the name rang a bell, but it took me a while to figure out why on earth the name rang a bell that was associated with DIMMU BORGIR and MOTÖRHEAD but no releases during the last years came to my mind. A few minutes of research later I was stoked to read that the core members of this legendary Metal band from Germany had reunited.
Their upcoming album is self-titled and to make it short, it really deserves the title of ‘Mystic Circle’. The album kicks in with brutal force as ‘Belial Is My Name’ blasts with an insane drum speed from your belltower. The song was recently released as a single, so if you want to check if the two founding members continued where they stopped with ‘Infernal Satanic Verses’, check the video. The song was a perfect choice as an opener and makes you long for more songs from the band’s horror and Satan infested universe, especially as we now live in times of digital recording technology and the songs come in a high production quality.
From insane drum blasts and heavy and more edgy guitar riffing than on the bands last releases, the journey continues to pay the ‘Seven Headed Dragon’ and if you focussed on guitars and drums during the first song, you will now realize that the keyboards are back. This adds a lot of atmosphere to the song that varies in tempo and intensity a bit more than the first and the chorus part almost invites the crowd to shout the ‘Seven Headed Dragon’ during a live show. From dragons the story turns towards demons and ‘Hell Demons Rising’ starts with a nice guitar melody that can be found throughout the song in several variations if you listen close. The melody is pushed in the background a bit, when the growls and drums kick in. The drums prove that it must not always be full speed, but that full speed and alternating intense and heavy drums combined with cymbals are a good option, if vocals and guitars tell most of the songs story and this way the guitar has some space for a short but really great solo.
MYSTIC CIRCLE announced their comeback with ‘Letters From The Devil’ and proved, that there is only one option for them: straightforward with full speed ahead. The intro is quite spheric and melodic until the band proves that they didn’t slow an inch coming to high-speed drumming during their break. Again, great riffing and changes in tempo and melody make the song a very interesting one and the band released a very interesting video to underline the story. The end of the song comes with an interesting and rare occurrence: clear singing underlined with only a keyboard. The song leads over into ‘Darkness In Flames’ with almost no break. An orchestral melody line that is brutally interrupted by drums and growls, again solid guitarwork becomes audible and the orchestral parts occur once in a while. Pay attention to the guitar parts that reflect an interesting almost slow and intense melody and are a sharp contrast to the merciless speeding drums. Just to join them in a speed battle after a while. The line ‘Darkness In Flames’ is perfect for a crowd again and the song will shake the Metal venues on this planet for sure.
‘The Arrival Of Baphomet’ marks the exchange of the orchestral parts for keyboards, but the performance of the lyrics and the chorus parts in combination with the lead guitar motive somehow remind me a bit of a song, you might find on their release ‘Drachenblut’, but with improved English skills coming to vocal performance. The outro is really spheric and is a wonderful ending for a song that is a blast. If you look at all the creatures of the night, a wolf shouldn’t be missing and so he gets his part on ‘Curse Of The Wolf Demon’. The song is the weakest on the album in my books. Compared to the other songs, the drums sometimes are too much in the background and the guitar melody sometimes overlays the lead vocals.
‘Satanic Mistress’ comes with better dosed drums and a more balanced loudness of the guitars and Beelzebub delivers amazing vocals, with shouts, shrieks and growls that prove that a break doesn’t mean that you lose your amazing vocal abilities, especially as the spoken word part that is underlined by the keyboard and a nice guitar riff in the last part of the song is delivered effortlessly, although he previously he gave all to make us feel the real horror with all the growls. The regular album ends highly melodic, while digipack- CD sees you off with a very Punk prone cover of POSSESSED’s ‘Death Metal’ and makes you wish for more of that solo-guitar work and invites you to an air-guitar solo. And ‘Death Metal’ are the last two words on this album, that marks a very good start of this reunited Metal veterans.
Fans gonna love it, haters gonna hate it, so give it a spin and decide which side you are going to join.
Tracklist
01. Belial Is My Name
02. Seven Headed Dragon
03. Hell Demons Rising
04. Letters From The Devil
05. Darkness In Flames
06. The Arrival Of Baphomet
07. Curse Of The Wolf Demon
08. Satanic Mistress
Bonus Track (CD-digipak only!)
09. Death Metal (POSSESSED Cover)
Line-up
Beelzebub - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards
A. Blackwar - Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards
Website
www.facebook.com/mysticcircleofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment