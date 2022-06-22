CD Review: Kreator - Hate Über Alles

Artist: KreatorTitle: Hate Über AllesGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 10th June 2022Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsIt took five long years for KREATOR, one of the best and most popular Thrash Metal bands of this godforsaken hellhole of a planet, to release the successor to ‘Gods Of Violence’. Thank God(?) Mille and his crew is back and still hungry like a starving, rabies-ridden dog. What always amazes me about Thrash bands that are still around after a couple of decades is the fact that the big ones still have access to this vital kind of bat-shit crazy anger, bands like KREATOR are the living proof that a big name and excellent standing in the metal scene does not mean that you will stop to feel the rage and desperation that is keeping your music authentic and relevant.One of KREATOR’s returning lyrical themes is, of course, the fight against a fascist overlord or a system that oppresses people and this record makes no exception of that rule but honestly? I could not care less because those tracks fucking rule! If you can listen to bangers like ‘Hate Über Alles’ (strange title, still a dope song), ‘Crush The Tyrants’, ‘Strongest Of The Strong’ or ‘Become Immortal’ (a kind of heavy metal coming of age track that even has a NWOBHM vibe to it in some of the riffs) without raising your fist to the sky and thank the gods of metal for KREATOR then I must assume you are not a Metal head or just spontaneously combusted by the sheer power of this record.‘Hate Über Alles’ is the 15th record of the Thrash Metal icons that formed in 1984 and I would have to lie if I said that these gentlemen are slowing down. I guess the pandemic and everything that happened during the last two years added fuel to the fire that is used by KREATOR to forge their Teutonic steel. ‘Hate Über Alles’ is surely one of the records of the year, mark my words!01. Sergio Corbucci Is Dead02. Hate Über Alles03. Killer Of Jesus04. Crush The Tyrants05. Strongest Of The Strong06. Become Immortal07. Conquer And Destroy08. Midnight Sun09. Demonic Future10. Pride Comes Before The Fall11. Dying PlanetMiland ‘Mille’ Petrozza – Guitars/VocalsSami Yli-Sirniö – GuitarsFrédéric Leclercq – BassJürgen ‘Ventor’ Reil – Drumshttps://www.kreator-terrorzone.de / https://www.facebook.com/KreatorOfficialMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10